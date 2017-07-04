VeloceToday.com

This week, rare photos by the late Strother MacMinn captioned by Jim Sitz; Brandes Elitch gets a tour of a very unusual museum hosted by a very unusual man, a must read; A very busy Jonathan Sharp brings us the latest from Brooklands. Don’t forget to subscribe, we need your support!
Comments
Ned Evans says
What photos and memories can you dig up re the crowd and scene at The Grand Prix bar, on Beverly, approx 1953? Lucky Baldwin, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, others. The ‘older’ lads, to me. I was nearby neighbor of Phil’s (some small stories), and hero-worshipped, had some cars, etc. But went off to college instead of racing, car career, etc.