Stunning Siata by Balbo, CS071

Story by Sean Smith

In Part 1, Sean Smith relates the fascinating life of a Siata that has been in the same family for almost 60 years, a story that begins back in 1952 with a most unlikely car….Ed.

Dr. Julius Eisenstark had an eye for unique cars. In 1952 when everybody else was buying Fords and Chevys, he bought a Hudson.

Not just any Hudson, but a Teaguemobile.

Marshall Teague was the head of Hudson’s racing division. The car buyer in the know could order one of these specials with heavy duty suspension, dual carbs, and a limited slip differential. Basically, a NASCAR for the street. At the other end of the spectrum he picked up a 1949 Renault 4 CV – then another – and another. These were all modified for fast road use and autocross, sort of a precursor to today’s tuner cars.

In 1955 Eisenstark gave up his dental practice in New York City, and focused on his practice in Yorktown Heights, NY. He’d spend the mornings with his hands in peoples’ mouths in his office and in the afternoon his hands would be deep in greasy motors in his well-appointed shop. Julius loved anything mechanical, and was always making improvements.

In 1957, he decided he wanted a true sports car and embarked on a quest. An Allard J2X—not right. An Alfa Disco Volante—nope. His son Walter remembers seeing many loft spaces full of dusty Italian cars, but nothing fit the bill.

Finally in August of 1959 he came home with a 300SL Mercedes Gullwing.

Three days later he took it back.

First reason for return: the car was hot, heavy, and didn’t like being driven slow.

The second reason: his wife, who was the wife of a prominent business man in a small community. She was the president of the sisterhood at the local Temple, and at 4’11” there was no way in hell she could extract herself with any level of decorum from the German coupe. Especially in a time when slacks were not the norm.

The Renaults were still around, though. They had moved up to Dauphines and the fire breathing 1093’s. One day when mom was out driving one of the Renaults, it threw a rod through the block. So dad headed to Tri-Color Motors (the good Doctor had a long standing relationship with the shop due to their hot-rod Renaults) to order his wife a new Caravelle.

He returned from Queens and asked his son Walter. “Have you ever heard of a SIATA?”

They pulled a book off the shelf and looked it up. There was a picture of a white Balbo coupe.

“Yeah—that car!”

Next day, back to Queens, and he bought the Italian exotic off a used car lot across from his original destination, Tri-Color Motors.

Mom never did get her new Caravelle.

The car brought home that day was one of only 10 or 11 Fiat 8V powered Balbo-bodied SIATAs built; it was chassis number CS071.

SIATA and Fiat had a long term relationship. SIATA had been part of the engineering and building, along with Fiat, of the chassis of Fiat’s Otto Vu. This was a project of a kind never before embarked on by Fiat: they made inexpensive family cars. The Otto Vu was a V8 powered, high performance luxury GT car.Roughly 114 examples of the Otto Vu were built before Fiat decided to go back to what they knew. With spare 1996cc V8 engines having no home Fiat turned over a portion of the motors to SIATA.

SIATA took those motors, ran with it, and produced some amazing machines. Their first creation was the 208 S roadster. That design put a V8 in a small car years before Carroll Shelby did. In total, 37 roadsters were built. They then went on to build a series of 24 coupes; seven came from Stabilimenti Farina. By 1953 Farina had closed its doors so SIATA turned to Carrozzeria Balbo to construct the Farina-designed cars around the final 10 (or 11) chassis. [Number of chassis built in each case may be approximate.]

The aluminum body and tubular frame chassis made the 208CS light: 2,200 pounds, so the small-displacement V8 could move it around. Large finned aluminum brakes at all four corners slowed the car down, the all-independent suspension kept the car on the road, and an extra cog was added to the Fiat-based four speed to give the coupe five forward gears.

Before Eisenstark got his hands on the car, all the previous owners had raced the SIATA. The 208CS was brought into the country by Mr. Etceterini, Tony Pompeo. First owner Bob Grier raced the coupe at Floyd Bennett field and hillclimbed it in Keene, NY. It was then owned by Mike Garber, bought from Russ Sceli, raced by Gaston Andrey?—maybe Rene Dreyfus. In 1959 the car passed to Dr. Alan Richardson Jones of Sudbury, MA, who got his racing license in the car. Either racing wasn’t for him or the car wasn’t for him, because the SIATA found its way to a used car lot in Queens, where Dr. Julius came face to face with the little race car and brought it home on September 12, 1959.

The 208CS had by that time only covered 19,000 miles, but the majority had been in competition. The car was a little tired. So it was time for some refreshing.

The 208CS was a bare-bones race car. When Julius started off on his restoration, he decided to have the competition car morph into a GT car. The car was stripped down to bare aluminum, given a new coat of paint and a complete (though amateur) mechanical restoration.

Creature comforts were incorporated; ducts and fans for heating and cooling were added to both sides of the cockpit. A GM Selectronic radio was hidden deep in the back of the car with remote by wire controls on the dash; other gauges were attached to round out the minimal original offering. A full leather interior gave the racer a more elegant feel. A custom touch for his vertically challenged wife was a leather box wrapped in the same material as the rest of the sumptuous interior. This served two purposes. It was a place to rest her feet; it was also a place to keep a fully stocked bar.

When finished, Julius used the car sparingly. He competed with it in the VSCCA hillclimb at Mt. Equinox, but most of the time it saw competition on the show field.

Julius had a deep affinity for the Siata; it held a special place in his heart and stayed with him for many years. In 1987 it was time to retire— Julius and his wife were moving across the country to California—so it was time to sell. He didn’t have to look any further than his own son Walter to become the new owner.

Walter learned to drive at 12 years old on a ‘35 Ford. He remembers asking his father “how do you know where the pedals are at night?” He also had the Ford stuck in the mud when he shouldn’t have been in the car, and put a dent in the Hudson while his parents were away for the weekend. Before the Bondo could dry, his parents already knew about the dent; the communications of a small town were to blame. When not hot-rodding around the backroads of Yorktown Heights, he worked on a plethora of cool cars with his dad; in 1958 they also decided to start a car club, calling it the Taconic Autosports Club. The membership was limited to 50 people. They ran autocross, rallies, gymkhanas, and icekhanas for 25 years.

Walter started out as a car salesman; along the way he answered an ad to become a tire salesman. He worked his way up, learning the ins and outs of the tire world, started his own business, and started doing very well. Hence he began collecting a few cars himself. He already had an AC Bristol in his garage alongside a 208 S SIATA Spider when his dad made the call. He wouldn’t give Walter the car, but he got the friends and family price (probably retail) of $40,000 to own the car.

Walter continued to show the car as his father did. He made some improvements of his own, removing many of the extras his father had added on to the car. In 1991 the car was scheduled to go to Pebble Beach. His dad, having taken the car out for a drive, forgot to set the hand-brake and the SIATA rolled into a tree, putting a fist-size dent in the left front fender. Instead of putting a fist-sized dent in his father, Walter sent the car to Raymond Noseworthy for a $5,000 paint job, and still made it out to the Monterey Peninsula for the Concours.

Walter continued showing the car throughout the years and driving it on short rallies. It is a multiple award winner at other Concours and picked up an award at the 2017 Greenwich Concours. A few days later the car just wasn’t running right, so it was off to Kent Bain’s Automotive Restorations in Stratford, CT.

The tech got the car running properly again, and went out for a test drive. He was sitting at a stop light with his blinkers on, and then something happened…

Coming in January: Part 2