VeloceToday.com

In 1949 Strother MacMinn took these photos of the Bugatti Atlantic/Aérolithe (S/N 57374) when owned by Bob Oliver. The photos were supplied by Dale LaFollette at Vintage Motorphoto and published here with the permission of Bob Ames. Below, comments from Jim Sitz.

Strother MacMinn was one terrific guy and I’m sorry I cannot do his memory better. Witty and charming; quite a guy and the ladies were always after him, especially those around Road & Track. And of course as can be seen here and in the And How! on the Delahaye, he was very good with the camera as well.

Mac took photos of the Atlantic in the summer of 1949 at Hollywood Wheel & Axle, 6009 Sunset Boulevard. They had ace mechanic named Joe Reindl who was an expert on Mercedes and owned both a Mercedes SS and 540 K. It is the same location where young mechanic Phil Hill worked for Rudy Sumptner and his Offy Midget.

Bob Oliver (not to be confused with Hempstone Oliver) purchased Bugatti Atlantic S/N 57374 while in military service in England 1945 from Rodney Clarke, who operated Continental Motors. It was advertised in the February 1945 issue of Motor Sport as the “ ex-Lord Rothschild Aérolithe coupe”.

Oliver had to wait for peace to ship it home and finally got the car shipped to the U.S. on August 16, 1947.

By May 1946 Oliver was living in Brentwood at 400 Gretna Green. He later moved to Beverly Glen in Bel Air by time Ken Purdy wrote of the car for TRUE magazine in 1949. Oliver then displayed it at a Motorama show November of 1950 then shipped it back to France for modifications in about 1953. Purdy also used the photo of the then-red Atlantic for the cover of his book, “Kings of the Road”.

As you probably know, Oliver was a key player in prewar ARCA events in a Bugatti. His cars in California also included an Invicta, Speed 6 Bentley, an SSK Mercedes, a Bug T 37 he raced, and a Rolls Royce Phantom II bought in the UK 1938.

After arriving back from France, Oliver’s health declined. Around 1958 the car was put in storage. Oliver died at the age of 50 in 1970. It was on display at the Cunningham Museum until 1971 when sold at an auction to Dr. Peter Williamson for $71,000 (some sources say $59,000), a record at the time.

Funny thing of this rare car. It is now with Peter Mullin. As youngsters, both Mullin and I lived in the LA suburb of Alhambra. When I told him my address, he joked that I lived up on the better part of town! Peter always gave nice Christmas party for us members of American Bugatti Club and had those French flair cars at his Brentwood home.

Doing what we shouldn’t do to great photos. But we know you want to see more details and the only way is to brighten the images thusly.

Our thanks to Tom Clifford of the American Bugatti Club for providing additional information.