VeloceToday.com

Photos and captions by Alessandro Gerelli

The first Retro related auction was the RM Sotheby’s held at the Place Vauban on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. The 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3, chassis 50006, sold for €3,920,000 and was the highest sale price of the day. Thirteen Porsches from one collection sold well and was a major feature of the RM auction. Below, Gerelli presents the Italian and French cars: an Alfa Montreal, and a Lancia B20 GT coupe and a Giulietta Spider that sold for 476000 euros, plus much more.

Exchange rate, 2-28-2017: 1 US Dollar=.94 Euro