VeloceToday.com

Receive the first 52 pages of Gautam Sen’s fanastic two volume set about Marcello Gandini. In this PDF you’ll read about Gandini’s youth growing up in Turin; meeting Nuccio Bertone; going to work at Bertone just as Giorgetto Giugiaro was leaving; designing the Miura, which was his first project at Bertone; the controversy surrounding who actually designed the fabulous Miura; The one off Bertone Porsche and the strange Jaguar FT.

Then read what the author, ex-GM designer Dick Ruzzin and author/collector/owner Paul Wilson have to say about the design of the Miura and outside influences. And we’d like to hear your comments and opinions on the subject!

Finally, take advantage of Dalton Watson’s new payment program, which can be applied to Gautam Sen’s definitive work on Gandini.

The PDF can be obtained by clicking on the Subscribe button below; Offer for Premium Subscribers ONLY!