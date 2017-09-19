VeloceToday.com

Vanhoolandt’s Goodwood Revival

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Ten years after my first visit, my enthusiasm is still at the highest point when comes to the Goodwood Revival. This event remains unique as it combines the thrill of racing on an old style circuit with a stylish atmosphere thanks to the period dress code.

Moreover, every year, Lord March and his team find new ideas to amaze the spectators. But maybe the only thing which is not under their control is the weather and the Friday practice sessions were particularly affected by rain.

My 2017 Goodwood Revival also had to be shortened as the Chantilly Arts & Elegance was scheduled on the same weekend. I had to leave on Saturday afternoon to rejoin the Chantilly Château domain, situated north of Paris, in order to be ready at the first hours on Sunday to enjoy the event to the maximum. It was therefore a weekend full of action of which you will discover; this week for you are the images from Goodwood, next week we’ll present Chantilly.

The first practice session on Friday was for the Kinrara Trophy, for GT cars up to 1962. At some places, the track was flooded as demonstrate this 1962 Corvette C1 exiting the chicane.

These conditions were perfect for the most audacious drivers to show their skills. Here a sliding 1961 Austin Healey 3000 Mk1.

Some were clearly not trying to avoid the difficulties as this Ferrari 250 GT SWB recreation.

Style is everything at Goodwood but adaptation to the weather conditions is also essential.

After some threats of cancellation due to the conditions, the Kinrara Trophy race was finally held on Friday evening. The field was essentially constituted of Ferrari 250 GT SWBs, Aston Martin DB4 GTs and Jaguar E-Types.

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB #3709 GT of Ben Cussons and Andrew Hall.

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB #3401 GT of Christian Dumolin and Christophe Van Riet.

The same car sliding on the kerb at the exit of the Chicane, at the pursuit of an AC Cobra.

The St Mary’s Trophy, for saloon cars of a type that raced up to 1959, is many visitor’s favorite event. The 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Ti of former touring car racer Steve Soper is followed by former Le Mans winner Jackie Oliver’s BMW 700.

The same visiting Goodwood’s surroundings.

Ballet of Austins at Madgwick Corner, a 1956 Metropolitan followed by a 1957 A35.

The most spectacular in these conditions was certainly the 2012 World Touring Car Champion Rob Huff with his Austin A40.

Every day was held a demonstration of cars that competed during the 1957 Formula One season during which the British teams began to take the fight to the European old guard. The 1957 British Grand Prix marked the first time a British constructor won a championship race and it was a Vanwall like this one.

The 1955 Connaught was less successful … and no less hard to control in these conditions.

Just ten years separate the 1938 ERA D-type and the 1948 Talbot-Lago T26C and the evolution can be seen in the shape of these two cars. But the ERAs are in their backyard here and a 1935 B-Type won the Goodwood Trophy race for Grand Prix & Voiturette cars of 1930 to 1950.

Still the Goodwood Trophy where a 1932 Bugatti Type 51 is followed by a 1938 Alta 2 Liter.

1940 Maserati 8CL of Josef Otto Rettenmaier, a Goodwood Revival regular.

Several Jaguar C-Types were entered in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy, for sports racing cars in the spirit of the Goodwood Nine Hour races held here between 1952 and 1955. But it is an Aston Martin DB3 that took the laurels.

This 1936 Delahaye 135 was a nice addition to the grid of the Brooklands Trophy for cars in the spirit of the great Brooklands endurance races prior to 1939.

Strong opposition came from the Alfa Romeos 8C 2300s, this one being a 1933 Monza driven by Moritz Werner.

A pair of Kurtis Offenhausers were entered in the Richmond Trophy for front-engined Grand Prix and Formula Libre cars from 1952 to 1960. This is a 1957 example.

You need a Jaguar E-Type or a Cobra to claim the victory in the RAC TT Celebration, a one-hour, two-driver race for GT cars in the spirit of the RAC TT races held in 1963 and 1964 and which constitute the main race on Sunday.

Whether it rains or not, the favorite of the Glover Trophy, for 1961 to 1965 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars, is most of the time an entry from the Classic Team Lotus Ltd, run by Clive Chapman, son of Colin Chapman. Here is Andy Middlehurst in his 1962 Lotus-Climax 25 who will however finish 2nd to Martin Stretton’s Lotus-BRM 24.

Another regular entry in this race is the 1965 Ferrari 1512 owned by Lawrence Auriana and driven by Joe Colasacco, seen here during Friday afternoon practice, before the session was stopped.

Fortunately, the sun was back on Saturday and the glamour as well. By the way, the plane is a 1942 Douglas C53.

The grid girls could finally enjoy the sun.

For its 60th anniversary, the Fiat 500 deserved a tribute. Each morning, the circuit was opened by a parade of some 125 Cinquecentos and derivatives.

Another parade was a celebration of Ecurie Ecosse’s most famous successes. More than 20 cars entered by the Edinburgh based team were parading each day, most of them being Jaguar C-Types or D-Types but also a Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’, a Tojeiro-Jaguar or a Cooper-Climax T57.

In the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy, one of the bikes to watch was the 1966 MV Agusta 500/3 shared by the Dunlop brothers, of the famed Dunlop family who had so many victories at the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy but who also suffered many tragedies.

Two famous Scottish drivers were also in attendance to celebrate Ecurie Ecosse, Sir Jackie Stewart, three time Formula One World Champion, and Dario Franchitti, three time Indy 500 winner.

The Jaguar D-Type gave Ecurie Ecosse its most famous victories, at Le Mans in 1956 and 1957, against a strong opposition of factory teams. Here different D-Types, short nose or long nose, at the start of the parade.

