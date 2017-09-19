Vanhoolandt’s Goodwood Revival

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt
Ten years after my first visit, my enthusiasm is still at the highest point when comes to the Goodwood Revival. This event remains unique as it combines the thrill of racing on an old style circuit with a stylish atmosphere thanks to the period dress code.
Moreover, every year, Lord March and his team find new ideas to amaze the spectators. But maybe the only thing which is not under their control is the weather and the Friday practice sessions were particularly affected by rain.
My 2017 Goodwood Revival also had to be shortened as the Chantilly Arts & Elegance was scheduled on the same weekend. I had to leave on Saturday afternoon to rejoin the Chantilly Château domain, situated north of Paris, in order to be ready at the first hours on Sunday to enjoy the event to the maximum. It was therefore a weekend full of action of which you will discover; this week for you are the images from Goodwood, next week we’ll present Chantilly.
Stan says
A bucket list must !
Vande Gaer Alain says
I think for “Young” pilots like Rob Huff it must be fun to drive those old sliding and moving race cars, compared to the modern race cars that stick to the track !!!
Frank Allocca says
Sitting in the stands near the chicane watching the ‘tin tops’ is just special, the big bore Cobra’s pound around, but the saloons dance on tip toes, around the track!
Carl Goodwin says
Hi Pete —
Outstanding coverage of the Goodwood Revival by Hugues Vanhoolandt. I’ll just pretend I was there.
— Carl Goodwin