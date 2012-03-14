Two Books on the Mille Miglia

Review by Pete Vack

Getting to be spring, when a young man’s fancy turns to the Mille Miglia. Strange to think that the now-famous Mille Miglia Storica has been in existence much longer than the life of the real race that took place between the years 1927 and 1957. Twenty four events took place in that thirty-year span. The Mille Miglia Storica was initiated in 1977, making the event 35 years old; in that period twenty nine Storicas were held.



Such is the power that the Mille Miglia event still holds over thousands of car enthusiasts and fans, most of whom were not even born until the Mille Miglia died. Books about the event continue to be published and the fascination with the original event still holds true. Recently we’ve picked up on two books about the Mille Miglia, one a novel and the other a detailed factual report.

Novelists really have a hard time trumping the fascinating, iconic Greek tragedy that was the Mille Miglia. It is hard to imagine why a novelist would create a story about the race. But a new novel, “The 1000 Mile Dream” by Jim Fontana is now available through Borealis Press.



A fact-based book would be more interesting and more appropriate even thought there are a lot of them out there, we are gluttons for such things. Lo and behold the other book we received at about the same time was by Carlo Dolcini, published by Giorgio Nada Editore. “Mille Miglia, Last act in a legendary race” relates the story of the 1957 event in every ironic detail. (In this book Dolcini only records the race in terms of the over 2 liter sports and GT class.) It is good, it is accurate and it is well researched. However, it fails to tell us something new about the event—which admittedly would be a bit difficult as so much has been written already.

Nevertheless, Dolcini, whose schoolboy notes recorded the race as it happened, is in love with his subject and it shows, even through the usual clumsy translation. Dolcini doesn’t sensationalize, but documents the strange events and anecdotes that surround the last 1000 mile race. Make no doubt…the last Mille Miglia amplifies the best and worst in racing and probably mankind. There is enough stuff of legend for a Shakespeare; greed, honor, avarice, cunning, hate, love, royalty, movie stars, age vs. youth, nationalism, death, premonitions, luck, irony, and terrible tragedy. Dolcini handles it well, chapter by chapter, building up to the checkered flag with each segment of the race. It is only on a second look that one realizes the photos are both numerous and excellent. Perhaps the English/Italian text does not allow for maximum utilization of the wealth of imagery.

Dolcini puts together a credible case for that incredible last Mille Miglia. Quoting Brock Yates (an Italian quoting Yates on Ferrari has got to be first!) as well as Olivier Gendebien, he makes the most of the Enzo Ferrari-instigated competition between Portago, who was given the car Gendebien wanted to drive, and Gendebien himself, who won the GT class as Ferrari had wanted, but was seething because he was promised the 335s and didn’t get it because Portago did. Portago, already sensing he was over his head, was upset because Ferrari implied or even stated that the Belgian could probably beat Portago even driving a 250GT. “Them’s fightin words” and whether or not Portago was thinking about it as he raced to his death we’ll never be known.

Another mystery persists. Despite a lot of documentation, Dolcini and others are never quite sure that both von Trips and Taruffi knew that Collins had retired at Parma, only 125 miles from the finish. Taruffi wrote in his autobiography that he only learned that Collins had retired after he finished in front of von Trips. But did von Trips know? If so did he let Taruffi win? Or did he think they were just racing for second and third positions, which would have made his noble decision more palatable? Or was he just following orders? Dolcini has some theories on this and relates the story in grand Italian style. Dolcini will tell the under 2 liter race in yet another volume, and we look forward to that book, even knowing that much of the drama will be missing.

Dolcini’s book is only $60.00 with free standard U.S. shipping if ordered from Motorbooks Quayside.

The 1000 Mile Dream

While Dolcini digs for facts behind the race, in another class entirely is Jim Fontana’s “The 1000 Mile Dream”, a novel based on some very familiar characters we’ve all come to know and love, or whatever. Jim has created characters that combine some of the nicest and nastiest personality traits of a number of drivers, team managers and journalists of the era. There is no doubt that Fontana loves the event as much as Dolcini. He knows his Mille Miglia history as well as the geographic landscape, which he has covered on numerous occasions. An author of two published crime novels, Fontana was captivated by the Mille Miglia in 1950, (at the age of 12…does that sound familiar?) when he saw the cars run through Lucca, his parents’ hometown. They moved the boy out of Italy–to Canada, but not Italy out of the boy, and 62 years later he remembers more than ever before about the Mille Miglia.

I will have to assume that given the richness and depth of the material which constitutes the real Mille Miglia, you will have to wonder, as did I, why write fiction about an event in which the truth trumps fiction? Rather than make crass assumptions, we decided to ask the author, who was dead set on writing a novel based on his favorite race. “The dilemma I was confronted with was trying to target the motorsport aficionado who, in many cases, would be aware of the ’57 tragedy, as well as a broader audience, who would be engaged by it even though they had no motorsport knowledge but were simply drawn into the story.” The publisher too, had to keep a broader audience in mind.

I have been given to think lately, that those who want to write novels about racing have a lot in common with those who want to create a homebuilt car based on a real car; both are keen, creative ideas but neither project rarely works out very well. Admittedly, this reviewer would like to attempt both. Oh lord, keep me busy elsewhere…

But I digress. Reading a novel about the Mille Miglia is both enticing and problematic…it is a good read, a page turner, it goes as fast as at least a Ferrari through the Futa pass…I enjoyed reading it. But I was darned if I couldn’t figure out in what year the fictional event was taking place; was it 1957, or 1956? For those of you who may read it, we’ll give you a nice tip…the fictional race year was 1959. The reason it is rather difficult to ascertain is that the book’s publisher did not want a “linear” story, “Apparently linear stories are sort of passe right now,” said Fontana.



And that is fine. We have to make a few allowances for novel structure, even if it is novel. By the end of the book we figured it out and everything else more or less fell into place, although there are some incorrect date references. The characters are believable and come to life, even if some of their decisions seem a bit far-fetched at times, this is, after all, a work of fiction and is allotted due regard for Coleridge’s famous “suspension of disbelief” formula. After all, nothing is as far-fetched as the real life 1957 Mille Miglia.

The real question is, will the book make an average reader interested in learning more about the great race? Those of any age not afflicted with our particular brand of madness will find Fontana’s book a fast and enjoyable adventure through mid fifties Italy and not be affected by a few niggling historical inaccuracies. Find it for about $29.95 at BorealisPress and autographed copies can be ordered from the author at JFont29118@aol.com.