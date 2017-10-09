The Story of the Frick Vignales

Story and color images by Al Axelrod

From the Archives, November 2011

In the early fifties, a hot rodder entrepreneur by the name of Bill Frick established Bill Frick Motors and found a ready market for an estimated 200 Fordillacs. As it sounds, a Fordillac was a 1949 Ford with the newly introduced 331ci Cadillac V8, shoehorned into the Ford. Along with Phil Walters (aka Ted Tappet), a very highly regarded race car driver in midgets and sportscars, they managed a successful engine conversion garage in Rockville Center, New York named, naturally, Bill Frick Motors. Things were looking up for the team when along came Briggs Cunningham, who bought a Fordillac and decided he wanted to go racing. Cunningham opened a car building facility in Florida and took Walters with him.

Frick was not dismayed, even though he lost Walters, and he went on to his next project. He

liked the highly styled ’53 Loewy and Bourke designed Studebaker coupe and proceeded to build

Studillacs. These too, were a success (see below) so it followed that the Studebaker body could

be replaced by something a lot lighter and even more attractive.

Being the creative man he was, he noticed the beautiful cars of the Italian designers like Vignale

who were doing bodies for Ferrari, Cunningham, Maserati and the many examples of what now

are called one-offs or concept car prototypes. Cunningham too, had established ties with Vignale

for his road going sports cars. Soon Frick was sending Studebaker rolling chassis with the same

Cad engine, one at a time, for a Michelotti designed aluminum body hung over a light tubular

framework by Vignale. In about six months Vignale would ship back a completely assembled

car. Apparently, three were built and one was the convertible version I first saw at the Morgan

Adams Concours.

It is impossible to use the word “purist” in reference to the Frick Vignale because after all, we

are talking about a hand-made “Custom Car” of the fifties, further updated and modified to the

tastes of the current owner.

For me, there is a certain excitement about what is possible with careful project management and

in the selection of expert craftsmen to restore and modify this Italian-bodied car. Believe it or not

in this case, all the skills were available in the Denver, Colorado area.

When I first gazed upon this creation, I was skeptical, especially when I realized the serous

modifications made to update Frick’s now ancient creation. The powertrain is now headed by a

2007 Chevrolet 427 C.I. LS7 V8, Tremac 6 speed and a Ford 9 inch diff; then the replacement

frame, chassis, and suspension. A custom frame build was by Art Morrison; assembly,

fabrication and layout by Lee Baumgartner’s Zoomers Automotive, North Denver. (BTW,

Zoomers web site gives a great display of the build process.)

The paint and sheet medal was by Colour Restoration in Longmont, CO with Glenn Watt

keeping the body lines and look as close to original as possible. Of course the interior was

completely redone by Ron Nelson’s Auto Weave, the best interior shop in Colorado, again as

close to the original as possible, but with the addition of up to an estimated 400 pounds of

insulation, sound deadening and carpeting.

Well, it all works! Visually and mechanically, the owner knew what he wanted, and he has

surely accomplished his dream of restoring the Frick Vignale. While I did not road test this car,

the owner agreed with my only comment on our drive together that the ride was slightly choppy

and the car could stand a little more spring and shock tuning. The local talent in Denver fulfilled

the owner’s ideas such as the chrome Cadillac valve covers, the three pretend downdraft carbs

and intake manifold and the adapted Chrysler Sebring automatic convertible top assembly.

The original owner of this car was George Clark, brother-in-law of New York Governor Nelson

Rockefeller. In 1962 the current owner’s father found this example at a Palm Beach Rolls-Royce

dealership and he had to have it. You all know what that means, I am sure.

The Frick Vignale was then used by the current owner as high-school transportation, already a

little tattered and shop worn. Later after college and a job assignment overseas, a dream came to

light and a plan was made to remake this coach built classic. A Resto-Rod is how it is described

today.

Four years in the making culminated in a trouble free 8oo mile round trip to the recent invitation

only Santa Fe Concours where it was awarded the Unser trophy, presented by four time Indy

winner Al Unser who felt it was his favorite car and his own idea of Best-of-Show.

About the Author: Al Axelrod has lived in the Denver area for 5 years, after 50 years on the West

Side of LA. His garage on North Robertson Blvd. had great karma, being the home of the 3

original Reventlow Scarabs, and was a happy place for 24 years of the golden age of sports cars.



The Other Frick Vignales

By Staff

Frick’s most famous creation was the Studillac, which took the Raymond Loewy designed 1953

Studebaker to new heights by installing a 210 hp Cadillac engine into the stunning coupe. It was

perhaps America’s first true Gran Turismo. In fact Studebaker would later be one of the first

manufacturers’ to use the GT tag as an actual model name.

The original Studillac sold well for the hot rodding Frick despite costing $1500 more than

the standard model.

The Studillac would reportedly do 0-60 in 8.5 seconds and top 120 mph all while achieving

somewhere around 27 mpg. The conversion, which included modifications to the brakes,

suspension and chassis, took about three days and added a whopping $1500 to the cost of the

new Studebaker.

But as Al Axelrod reported above, soon Frick was drooling over the Vignale bodied cars from

Italy. In 1954, Frick Motors also handled new Lancias and had a good business selling used

sports and racing cars. One in particular was the Ferrari Vignale 4.5 coupe, which he advertized

for sale at $15,750 in August of 1954. We think this to be S/N 0301 AL, but we’ll let the readers

make up their own minds on that based on photos herein.

Frick Vignale #1

In any event, by 1955, Frick had Vignale complete the first of the Frick Vignales, which looked a

great deal like the Ferrari Vignale he had sold a year earlier. He must have been charmed by the

design. In the spring of 1955, R&T stringer John Franklin Fellows paid a visit to the Frick garage

and came back with a glowing report on the latest Frick invention. According to Fellows, it had a

“Frick built box-channel chassis with X bracing”. Whether or not all the framing came from a

Studebaker is hard to determine.

Fellows also described the body as more sturdy than the Ferrari, with better visibility and more

room, afforded by the 110 inch wheelbase. With hefty bumpers and the Dayton wire wheels, it

looked large. The Italian style interior was offset by Stewart Warner gauges including a 160 mph

speedometer and an electronic 5000 rpm tach. Price was about $9000—a good deal less

expensive than the Ferrari Vignale! We don’t know the current location of this car or if it still

exists.

Frick Vignale #2

In 1992 at a meeting of the Milestone Car Society in Pennsylvania, Bill Frick was reunited with

his second Vignale creation. It took another two years before this one was finished, and it was

built for John Blodgett Jr. from Oregon, eventually ending up with Michael Pomerance from

Boston.

The Blodgett Vignale reportedly makes use of a Studebaker chassis and a modified 1955

Cadillac V-8, a four speed transmission and Mercury differential. The coachwork sports very

obvious fins at the rear and a sunroof.

Frick Vignale #3

Al Axelrod has covered this for us above, and apparently this car was not completed or titled

until 1958. It design is muted but still large, but no doubt now the fastest and safest of the three

due to its modern underpinnings.