VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

This is the third part of Jonathan Sharp’s visit to the National Museum at Beaulieu and there will be one more segment devoted to Land Speed Record Cars. There is just so much at the Museum to see; we have just scratched the surface and there is much more waiting for the museum visitor.

Despite today’s brilliant digital cameras, doing photography is still hard work and one gets caught up in getting just the right light, angle and background. But there is a downside. Says Jonathan, “I find that one of the problems when using your camera at a museum or an event is, whilst you try to photograph everything of interest, you end up not actually properly looking at the items you photograph, or more importantly reading the info placards. That was very much the case with my visit to Beaulieu. It was only while sorting through the photographs and finding out about each exhibit that I began to fully appreciate what I had actually seen, and what a great museum Beaulieu really is. Maybe I need to visit again but leave my camera at home.“

All of which is good advice for those who venture into a highly rated automotive museum. Sometime the shock and awe just gets in the way! Of course you can always visit museums courtesy of VeloceToday.