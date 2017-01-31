VeloceToday.com

Skip links

The National Museum at Beaulieu, Cars M-Z

Actor, wit, car nut and raconteur Peter Ustinov once owned this 1928 Supercharged Mercedes 36/220 S Type. One of only 146 examples built of this very successful Ferdinand Porsche-designed vehicle which has recently been restored by the Museum. This model was one of the first to appear after the amalgamation of Daimler and Benz in 1926.

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

This is the third part of Jonathan Sharp’s visit to the National Museum at Beaulieu and there will be one more segment devoted to Land Speed Record Cars. There is just so much at the Museum to see; we have just scratched the surface and there is much more waiting for the museum visitor.

Despite today’s brilliant digital cameras, doing photography is still hard work and one gets caught up in getting just the right light, angle and background. But there is a downside. Says Jonathan, “I find that one of the problems when using your camera at a museum or an event is, whilst you try to photograph everything of interest, you end up not actually properly looking at the items you photograph, or more importantly reading the info placards. That was very much the case with my visit to Beaulieu. It was only while sorting through the photographs and finding out about each exhibit that I began to fully appreciate what I had actually seen, and what a great museum Beaulieu really is. Maybe I need to visit again but leave my camera at home.“

All of which is good advice for those who venture into a highly rated automotive museum. Sometime the shock and awe just gets in the way! Of course you can always visit museums courtesy of VeloceToday.

Alfred Harmsworth 1st Baron Northcliffe the founder of the Daily Mail newspaper bought new this 60 hp Mercedes directly from the factory in 1903 and it has stayed in the family ever since. Just after purchase the car competed in the Nice Speed trials in France. Later the car competed in Ireland winning a hill climb at Castlewellan and whilst in Ireland was chosen as the reserve car for the 1903 Gordon Bennett Cup race. The original two seater bodywork was replaced in 1907. This is one of only 5 remaining.

Ancestor of the returning GI and Battle of Britain fighter pilot’s favorite sports car, this MG M Type dates from 1930. The 847cc overhead camshaft Morris Minor engine gave this sporty two-seater a top speed of about 62 mph. From this begat the popular line of sports cars that lasted until the arrival of the MGA.

Darling of this Kings Road Chelsea this very low mileage Mini dates from 1959 when they were still called Mini Sevens. Next to the Mini is a Ford Anglia made famous by Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films. Whilst Ron’s was a 105E this example is a later 1200 Super manufactured in 1966. Notably our esteemed Editor also owned and raced a Mini Seven.

This Downton tuned Mini Cooper has no connection to a certain Lord Grantham and a very well-known period TV drama about an Abbey. Downton was a tuning company based in the village of Downton in Wiltshire. Set up by Daniel Richmond to modify production Mini Coopers. Steve McQueen, Dan Gurney, the Aga Khan and even Enzo Ferrari owned a Downton Mini Cooper. DWV596C Dates from 1963 and was used by the body experimental department so did not leave the factory until 1965. Described as probably the best Mini in the world, it was lovingly restored by Steve Smith who sadly died of cancer in 2009. The car is displayed as a tribute to Steve.

Beloved of the district nurse and local midwife, the Alex Issigonis-designed Morris Minor was the sensation of the 1948 Motor show. Early examples like this model from 1949 had a split front screen, headlights mounted low in the front wings and the old side valve Morris 8 engine which had been in production since 1935. This was replaced by the A series engine in 1952. Next to the Minor is a 1963 Ford Consul Cortina. Growing up in the 1960s or 70s your father either had a Cortina, or you knew someone whose father owned one. Launched in 1962 the Consul Cortina offered a modern five seater 40 mpg medium sized family saloon for only £639.

Built by Edward Joel Pennington’s the “Great Horseless Carriage company” in 1896, the Autocar is possibly one of five built. Described to carry nine people, it had puncture proof tyres and with an 1868cc 2 cylinder engine was able to reach 40 mph. The placard by the car goes however go on to describe Edward Joel Pennington as being a company promoter and a charlatan par excellence.

Porsche 917-013 was one of the stars in Steve McQueen’s 1970 Le Mans film and was driven, and crashed, by David Piper. Chassis 013 was rebuilt and was raced by the JW Automotive/Gulf team during the 1971 season, and drivers such as Pedro Rodriguez, Jo Siffert, Jackie Oliver and Derek Bell, finished on the top step of the podium at Daytona, The Osterreichring, Monza and Monthléry.

This Reliant Regal MK1 dates from 1953. The Reliant Regal was made famous by Del Boy Derek Trotter in the BBC TV Comedy classic “Only Fools and Horses” in which Del boy and Rodney drove a bright Yellow Reliant Regal Van around the streets of South London. Tom Williams founded the Reliant Engineering Company 1935. It was fitted with light alloy bodywork mounted on an ash frame, a 747cc engine based on Austin Seven offering 16 hp, 50 mpg and 45 mph cruising. “Family motoring on three wheels” went the advertising slogan. With only £5 annual road tax the Regal was a practical alternative to a motor cycle and side car.

This 1906 4 cylinder 3054cc Renault 14/20 XB has a Royal connection. This example with bodywork by Hooper of London was built for King Edward the seventh, the son of Queen Victoria. Upon his death in 1910 the car was used by his wife Queen Alexandra and subsequently by King George the 5th, the Grandfather of Queen Elizabeth the second. Careful conservation has preserved the cars original condition.

This Type A Renault is believed to be one of the oldest Renaults in existence. Dating from 1899 the Type A was powered by a front mounted single-cylinder engine displacing 273cc and producing 1.75 hp. Power was sent to the rear wheels by a propeller shaft and a rear differential. The patented three speed gearbox is very unusual for the time in that it is fitted with a reverse gear. Next to the Renault is a very original single cylinder 1045cc 1898 Benz Velo. In 1885 Karl Benz built the first successful petrol engine car. By 1896 the Benz company was producing more cars a year than the combined efforts of all the car makers in the USA and Britain.

Deemed by many to be the best car in the world this 1909, this 65 mph 6 cylinder 7046cc Rolls Royce Silver Ghost was originally supplied as a limousine to Colonel Fergusson of Dundee. Later discovered in the 1950s being used as a breakdown truck at Berwick Upon Tweed, the reproduction body in the style of Barker Roi Des Belges was constructed by Leslie Willis.

103 years after Fred Marriott set the Land speed record for a steam powered car driving his Stanley Steam car Rocket to a speed of 121.57 mph Charles Burnett the second drove the British steam car “inspiration” to a new record speed of 139.843 mph at Edwards Air Force base. One day later, on the 26th August 2009 Sir Malcolm Campbell’s grandson drove Inspiration even faster, setting a flying kilometer record of 148.166 mph, and a top speed of 155 mph. The two stage Curtis type steam turbine supplied by 12 boilers produced 360 hp.

This 1912 Sunbeam Coupe De L’Auto is one of 5 built to compete in the Dieppe Coupe De L’Auto race for 3 liter cars. It was developed from the touring 12/16 model. Sunbeam scored a 1-2-3 finish in that race with victory going to Victor Rigal who averaged 65 mph. This example is still regularly raced and still remains competitive in suitable races.

Known as the Cub, Kaye Don drove this 2000cc in line 6 cylinder Sunbeam to create 20 international records in the 2.0 liter class at the Brooklands circuit between 1928 and 1930. Following the Sunbeam company’s success with Henry Segrave at the 1923 French Grand Prix, the company built three examples for the 1924 season. Probably the fastest cars in the race they unfortunately proved to be fragile. Driven by KL Guinness, a broken universal joint forced his retirement having briefly led the race. Later in the season at the Sebastian Grand Prix, tragedy struck when Guinness crashed killing his riding mechanic Barrett. The car was later rebuilt and driven by Segrave successfully in British Hill-climbing events. Known as the Cub due to being the sister car to the two 4.0 V12 examples, Tiger and Tigress also driven by Kaye Don.

My father always wanted a Sunbeam Talbot 90 convertible. Having admired this excellent restored example (restored by Mr Tony Coombs) I can understand why. The 70 bhp 4 cylinder 2267cc engine offered excellent cruising and hill climbing ability with examples gaining many class wins in the Alpine Rally along the way. Manufactured between 1948 and 1954 and immortalized by Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief”.

Developed by Georges Roesch this 1934 Clement Talbot 105 carries an elegant 4 door sports saloon coachwork by James Young. The 6 cylinder 2970cc 6 cylinder engine produced 138 bhp giving the saloon a top speed of about 88 mph.

This 1984 Toleman TG184 F1 car is chassis 01. This was the early season spare car which was later raced by Ayrton Senna at the Detroit Grand Prix. The Rory Byrne-designed TG184 featured a carbon fibre chassis and Brain Harts 600 bhp 1496cc 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. Senna was to drive another TG184 chassis number 2 to second place behind Alain Prost in the very wet and controversial Monaco Grand Prix.

Dating from 1954, this Triumph TR2 has only had one owner from new. When the crankshaft broke the car was laid up, now fully restored following 30 years of storage in Devon. The TR2 was designed in a hurry to compete with the MG TD and Jaguar XK120. Power comes from a modified Standard Vanguard Engine. TR2’s proved very popular especially in the export market.

The artist and sculptor Charles Robinson Sykes had a very close relationship with John Walter Edward Scott Douglas-Scott Montagu the second Baron Montagu of Beaulieu. In 1902 Montagu launched a weekly motoring magazine called “The Car Illustrated” which flourished until the outbreak of World War 2. Charles Sykes would frequently illustrate special issues of the magazine. Sykes produced a 4 inch Bronze St Christopher figure which Montagu had affixed to the dash panel of his 1899 12 HP Daimler. Sykes later went on to produce the famous Spirit of Ecstasy mascot for Rolls Royce which was believed to have been modeled on Montagu’s secretary and Mistress Eleanor Thornton though the current Baron states that he believes that to be an urban myth as Eleanor was much more statuesque than the fairy like Spirit of Ecstasy. The mascot shown here is the Whisperer which was made by Sykes specifically for Montagu in 1913. It is believed that Eleanor Thornton is much more present in the whisperer.

Unic The famous London Black Cab, as ubiquitous on the streets as the red double Decker bus and almost as famous as Buckingham Palace. From 1906 the residents of London started to see more and more taxis on the streets, mainly made by the French company Unic. First in twin cylinder and later four cylinder form, Unics were still in use as late as 1952. This 4 cylinder example was manufactured in 1908. Restored by Jack Sparshatt after it was discovered in a building next to a Dorset farm in 1950.

