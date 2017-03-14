VeloceToday.com

By Pete Vack

Photos by Jonathan Sharp and Hugues Vanhoolandt

On October 25, 1964, as he won the Formula One World Championship driving for Ferrari, John Surtees achieved what no man before or since has accomplished, becoming a world champion on both two wheels and four. Catching up with the indestructible 67-year-old champion at the Amelia Island Concours in 2001, we were granted an exclusive interview with the Champion and learned firsthand the perils and pleasures encountered while racing for both MV Agusta and Ferrari. This interviewed originally appeared in Forza magazine in 2001 and we reproduce the full text below for the first time in VeloceToday. This is part 1 of 2.

He is still instantly recognizable, though most photos one might see of him date from the 1960s. The eyes are sharp, clear and blue, and if he has a bit less hair than he once did, he is as energetic as ever. His complexion, once much the concern of Ferrari Team Manager Dragoni, is as pale as it has always been. He speaks calmly, slowly, containing each word with an accent very similar to actor Michael Caine, also from South London. Now living in Edenbridge, Kent, John Surtees is very much at home with himself, at ease with the past, comfortable with the present, and confident of the future.

With a nostalgic smile, Surtees began the interview by talking about his father, “Jack” Surtees, who was a motorcycle racer, mechanic, and salesman, all rolled up into one impetuous, unforgettable individual. As he grew up, Surtees enjoyed a special relationship with his father, and the total support of his mother, who was a strong steadying force. “The family was very close knit, but there was a lot of old fashioned respect,” said Surtees. “Dad was very to the point. He wasn’t against occasionally giving one a good clip if you were out of line,” said Surtees, saying this as if he knew his father was correct in doing so.

When their first son John was born in 1934, Jack and Dorothy Surtees were living in Tatsfield, Surrey, some 20 minutes south of the center of London. Given the hard times and limited opportunity, it would have been hard for the couple to image that John would someday become world famous, a champion on both two wheels and four. At the time of the Battle of Britain, Surtees was an impressionable six-year-old, and found dodging the V-1 bombs which often fell nearby exciting. When one fell in the front garden, Jack packed the family up and moved them north to York, out of harm’s way. The long dark evenings were spent reading Jack’s old motorcycle magazines, and the images of Georg Meier on a BMW impressed more than the buzzbombs. As he grew older, he was often labeled a ‘loner’. Surtees soon found that his motorcycle interests were at odds with those of his friends. “At a fairly early age, I started to help my father. I had a few tools and started making, airplanes, bicycles, and was learning mechanics. This isolated me to a degree from my classmates. Their interests revolved around football, but I was intrigued with spanners.”

Fixing motorcycles was the next step, and after repairing a Wallace Blackburn speedway bike, it of course had to be tested. “So that’s really how it all began, I rode around an old cinder track near Brands Hatch.” He raced sidecars with his father, in his teens graduated to a Vincent Grey Flash. He recalled that at the beginning, “I was a rider on a machine, not knowing what I was doing. It wasn’t until later, when at a meet in Wales with the Vincent, that I suddenly became ‘one’ with the bike. And at that moment, my career and future were defined.” He also learned that the difference between a champion and would-be champion is one of immeasurable slowness. “For the top riders and drivers, everything happens a bit slower. When Schumacher has to do a maneuver, he has a bit more time to react, because for him, everything is happening just a bit slower. It was at Wales when I started this process.”

Although the die was cast, Surtees never sat down and dreamed the future. “I’ve always treat the next step as the next step. If you do it right today, it will come right tomorrow. I’m asked what was the most important race. To paraphrase Enzo Ferrari, the best race is the next race. In my first full season with the Vincent in 1952, it was really all coming together. By 1954 I had enough belief in myself that I could go as quickly as anybody. And by 1955 I’d ridden against every one who was out there and beat them, and totally confident.” By the end of 1955, he signed with MV (Meccanica Verghera) Agusta for a full season of world championship events in the 350 and 500cc class.

Summoned to Gallarate to meet with MV Agusta to discuss contract terms, Surtees was mystified at the appearance of a women dressed in black from head to foot with a black veil. Without a word, she approached 21-year-old John Surtees, who respectfully stood for the occasion, and looked him over carefully.

She turned, walked to her son’s desk and whispered a few words in Italian. Count Domenico Agusta nodded quietly, and the contract negotiations resumed. He later learned he had won the approval of the Domenico’s mother, Countess Agusta, and could now be considered a member of the Agusta family. In the mid-20th century, Surtees found himself working for a feudal lord. “In Italy, there were established families in both motorcycle racing and automobile racing. Orsi (Maserati), Ferrari, Lancia were families. On two wheels, Gilera, Moto Guzzi, Benelli and MV Agusta were families competing with each other. They simply had given up the sword and shields and fought each other with cars and bikes.” Agusta, who was born in Sicily, and socially down the ladder, saw motorcycle racing as a means of establishing himself and his family.

Agusta was a dominant, stubborn, often difficult man who in many ways behaved like Enzo Ferrari. After building a successful airplane and helicopter company, Agusta went racing with a passion. Convincing key engineers from Gilera to come to work for him, Agusta set out to achieve success in all major classes and bought the best drivers he could find. The MV four-cylinder engine with center-driven camshafts was similar to that of the 8C2300 and 2900 pre-war Alfa Romeos, and provided a smooth power curve riders loved.

Critics may sight the withdrawal of Gilera, Moto Guzzi and Mondial as making it easy for MV Agusta in those years. But there is no doubt that from 1956 to 1960, John Surtees aboard the 350 and 500 cc MV Agustas steamrollered whatever opposition was tossed up. In his first year with Agusta, he racked up 13 victories in the 250, 350 and 500 cc classes, and won the 500cc World Championship. In 1957, to illustrate that it just wasn’t the power of the MV Agusta, Surtees whipped out ten victories for the Italian team, ten for his old standby Norton, and three on an NSU. He failed to win a championship in either the 350 or 500 cc class that year despite the number of victories. Exclusively on MV for 1958, he won 23 victories in the 350 and 500cc races and became World Champion in both classes. In 1959, he again won both championships with sixteen wins, and before he retired in late 1960, Surtees won nine events, enough to again make him a double world champion.

One might have thought that Surtees, once established and accepted by the Agusta clan, would have lived in Italy. It was more fun to drive and pick up parts. With a new BMW 507, he would dash back and forth between England and Italy. “John Hartle and I would set off together, leaving Milan in the morning and be in England in the afternoon. We’d average 70 mph, without modern motorways. This really gave me a lot of experience driving on four wheels.” Later, with Ferrari, Surtees would travel the same routes using a Ferrari 330 GT.

Having such a busy schedule left little time to be the playboy of the western world. “With the women, well, I just didn’t have that much time or interest. I was totally involved in what I was doing. I was lucky to be paid for doing what I loved to do.” The passion for racing has its cost, as Surtees recalled. “I think that when you are so emotionally involved in doing something, the sort of satisfaction that you get when things are good, along with the disappointment when things don’t work, this uses up most of your emotional capacity.” Remarking on the fabled love lives of other contemporary drivers, he added, “Some obviously played up their conquests or created a mystique to satisfy their own egos.”

Motorcycle racing, as much as auto racing of the era, was an extremely dangerous sport. Les Graham had died riding an MV in 1953, and Ray Amm also died on an MV in 1955, leaving a slot open for Surtees. Later, Surtees would mourn the loss of his great friend John Hartle. Surtees pondered these events, noting the protective mental mechanisms that most race drivers acquire. “Obviously these events were extremely sad, especially with John Hartle. I think the ones who believed that it couldn’t happen to them were more likely to have accidents. You must be quite aware that you could have an accident. You must be a professional, and look into every detail. You went to the limit, then went a bit over the limit, but it was calculated, rather than done with free abandon.” Hartle, he thought, had been in the wrong place at the wrong time. “I suppose it was a slight error in judgment, as he expected the other rider to do what a top flight rider would do. But that other rider was not up to that level, didn’t do what John had expected, and John went over the top and hit a tree.” Playing to perfection and attention to detail was the key to preventing many accidents. Before a race, Surtees would analyze what had happened in practice, using all of the information available, check all everything of concern. When he went to the starting line he was more relaxed. “I didn’t get like my friend Mike Hailwood,” Surtees said. “He was a bag of nerves but that was his temperament. I bubbled up inside, couldn’t eat a very good breakfast, but this is part nervousness and part a check you would automatically be running through your mind before the start.”

Two months before Mike Hawthorne died having a duel with Rob Walker on the Guildford Bypass, he told Surtees that four wheels were better than two, and to have “a go at four”. Surtees laughed at the notion, but when presented with an offer to test drive an Aston Martin DBR1 in October of 1959, he accepted. Team manager Reg Parnell was so impressed that he offered to sign Surtees up right immediately. The decision to go to four wheels was hastened by Count Agusta’s strict policy of limiting Surtees to riding MVs, and only in certain classes. While the contract limited his bike racing, it didn’t specifically say he couldn’t race with four wheels. In January 1960, he bought a F2 Cooper to gain some experience. His first four-wheeled race, however, was at the wheel of Ken Tyrrell’s F Jr. Cooper, which he placed second to Jim Clark at Goodwood on March 19th.

This brought him to the attention of Colin Chapman, who offered to let Surtees drive the new Lotus 18 when he was available and later offered him a place on his F1 team for the 1961 season. He found politics and intrigue are also a part of racing in Britain. “I’d been given the opportunity by Colin to lead the Lotus Team after just four drives. I had the choice of teammates and I chose Jimmy Clark. But then such a load of trouble was created by Innes Ireland over me taking the position, and some of the press took it up the issue of my being a motorcycle rider, so I stepped away from it.” He spent the ’61 season driving for Yeoman Credit, with a Cooper T53, learning his trade.

Surtees was not the first two wheeler to successfully double the size of the tire patch. Nuvolari, Varzi, Rosemeyer, Behra, and others started on motorcycles. He and Mike Hailwood were to be the last. Commenting on this, Surtees noted that “When someone is successful on bikes today, they are well rewarded. We had a rider who came up in Superbikes, but he, like so many others, settled for security rather than adventure.” In addition, riders, and drivers, he thought, are much like engines in that each has a power curve. “Past the peak of the curve, it is difficult to power on to another challenge. They need to change courses at that point of the power curve where they are still learning and absorbing. When I left Agusta, I had not reached my own peak.”

Read Part 2