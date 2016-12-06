VeloceToday.com

By Eric Davison
Photos courtesy Dale Powers
Those of us who claim age to be an asset will remember a time when a two-year-old Ferrari was just a used up race car that had been superseded by something newer and faster and turned out to pasture. While there were not too many of them (there were not too many Ferraris of any kind in the 50s and early 60s) there were purchasing opportunities for those who had an eye for automotive excitement and were in a position to do something about those opportunities.
Perfect hindsight would have made lots of us rich. Just think, a ten car collection of Ferraris purchased for under $30,000 in the early 50s could now easily bring $30,000,000 plus on today’s market. This was not just true of Ferraris but for Mercedes Gullwings, Maseratis and just about any other exotic you could name.
The classified ads in Road & Track were full of bargains. I recall a Figoni et Falaschi Lago Talbot tear drop coupe that had an asking price of $4500 or so in the late 50s. The needs of raising a family, paying taxes, etc. surely precluded me and most like me from amassing a collection of used cars. Such are the fates!
When you read this, keep in mind that Dale Powers, the subject of this article, was neither a car collector nor a rich man. What, at the outset, set him apart from his contemporaries – car loving teenagers- were two factors. One, he decided at an early age that involving himself with great automobiles was his long term goal and he became enamored of European classic cars, and, two, he read Road & Track. Reading for most car-loving teenagers was Hot Rod.
Powers was raised on a dairy farm in DeRuyter, in central New York State (Population 625). His high school was so small it could not field a football team. His graduating class numbered 12 students. Powers would not have been interested in football anyhow; he was a car guy from the start. Trips to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix in 1953 and 1954 along with his subscription to Road & Track and the classified ads that it carried, stories about road racing and the latest European imports turned his attentions more toward sporty imports than to the Fords and Chevys that populated his area.
A job as a grease monkey at a local Chevy garage gave him the opportunity to gain hands on repair and maintenance experience as well as some cash for which to buy a car. The Crosley Hotshot, a sports car in spirit, was his beginning. It was more interesting, had a racing heritage and he could buy a used one and make it roadworthy at a price he could afford.
One car followed by another and then another until by the age of 18 he had purchased, refurbished and otherwise turned unsaleable cars into cash.
He has done this ever since.
There were also great cars that got away. In one instance he located a 4 1/2 liter Lago Talbot Grand Prix car. In pieces of course and its owner did not have any idea of how to get the pre-selector gearbox put back in working order.
He offered it to Dale for $850. Dale scrounged up the cash and was ready to do business. The seller came to the conclusion that Dale would probably fix the car and sell it for a profit so he upped the price by half. Since Powers had stretched his limits to make the first offered price this killed the deal. After passing through several owners the car is still active in vintage events.
After graduating from high school Dale attended a two-year automotive technical school where he acquired the necessary knowledge to move ahead in a more serious manner. He also acquired a wife and child and a job as a service mechanic in a Chevrolet dealership.
DeRuyter, New York was small. Not only that it was cold in winter, and warm St. Petersburg, Florida beckoned. The family possessions were loaded on to a trailer and hitched up behind their 1951 Cadillac sedan. The Powers family headed to Florida.
The most suitable employment he could find was with the St. Petersburg Fire Department. With wife and now two kids the $140 pay check every two weeks was not going to cut it. But, fire fighters work 24 straight hours and then have 48 hours off. Dale took on a number of part time jobs to make ends meet.
Powers also used those free days to establish an ad hoc auto repair business, working on whatever needed fixing, mostly VWs, and continuing his ongoing practice of buying and selling whatever was deemed unrepairable or unwanted by their owners. He also took on a part time job working for a transmission parts company. This job required that he travel the state. By so doing he spent time in the Palm Beach and Miami areas.
A little detective work enabled him to locate the remains of the Briggs Cunningham Car Company; most of it in the hands of people hoping to sell the aluminum for scrap. Aside from numerous parts he was able to purchase a C2R and a Vignale C3. Both vehicles were purchased for little more than their scrap value. He quickly found a buyer for the C2R who then turned it back over to him for restoration. It was displayed at Pebble Beach in 1973. The C2R had been the car Briggs drove at Le Mans.
He also located two beautiful old Alfas, both were 1750 GS 6 cylinder models. One was a very sporty roadster with coachwork by Brichet. The other was a saloon that had, unfortunately been turned into a cabriolet by means of a hacksaw. While it was a pleasure to drive, when the doors were open it sagged a bit. Both were brought back to life, enjoyed for a time and sold.
South Florida was a rich area for the discovery of abandoned classics and Powers would find everything he wanted in the sunshine state.
Part 2: Ferraris, Maseratis and more….
Comments
Craig Johnson says
Yes, those were the days. Examples of my forays: 1) 1968 – bought 1959 BMW Isetta convertible for $50, rebuilt engine, drove for a year, sold for $75; 2) 1970 – almost purchased a 1961 Jaguar E-Type needing a $75 alternator for $1,600, but was talked out of it by friends saying the car was too complex to work on and parts were expensive – ended up buying a new/old stock, 1969 Austin America with warranty for $1,650 (car ultimately totaled 2 years later at college by a foreign exchange student who ran a red light); 3) 1975 – agreed to purchase a mint condition 1959 Alfa Spider Veloce for $400 – but didn’t have a checkbook with me so it was sold to another (10 years later, found out that my wife, then my fiance, had her checkbook handy but didn’t like the fact that there was a roll bar which indicated that the car must be unsafe! Note: we just celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary so I had obviously forgiven her.)
Robert Moran says
Whenever I read articles about prescient past automotive bargains that became immensely valuable, I always ask,”OK, now that you’ve learned from this experience, what are you buying now?”.
Charley says
I followed the R&T classifieds closely, but was too young and poor to do anything about them. I think the cheapest Gullwing I ever saw was about $5400 bucks. There were all kinds of fascinating things for sale. Oh for a time machine!
charley
fred kanter says
What isn’t mentioned is that Dale is a 100% Great All American guy despite the fact he’s also married to imported cars.
fred kanter
Boonton NJ
George Giese, Silver City, New Mexico says
Wow – an entire article about Dale and the word – BENTLEY – wasn’t used even once!
pete says
Well, you see, it is only part 1 of 3. I daresay Eric will get in the Bentley word yet!
Earl Gandel says
Great story, Eric, and good to hear from you. Still in Bridgehampton and still standing!
Earl
Donald Falk says
I was an exotic car lover in my late teens and worked after school and weekends. We lived on Long Island, and for one job I drove a station wagon into Manhattan making deliveries. My first excursion led me to a wounded Lambretta 125D, partially disassembled, which needed love. I reconstructed it, repaired it, and repainted it on the assembly line at the vending machine company were I worked (Tahitian Bronze), I drove it through the winter. That experience led me to buy, sequencially, a Singer 1500cc. roadster, an HRG aerodynamic, an Alfa 1900C Farina cabriolet, a baby Ferrari (ASA 1000), a Citroen ID- 19, and a continuing series of exotics. What a blast! Profit or investment were not considered. I learned from every car. – Don
Tom Conley says
I’ve never met Dale but Eric is a dear friend. We worked together at Shelby American in Las Vegas and used to curl each other’s hair with stories about the Daytona coupes that sat out behind LAX – fresh from the European circuit – which Carroll was desperately trying to sell for $5,000 apiece or best offer. I believe he finally shamed Bondurant into buying one.
Tim Pendergast says
The Cunningham was shown at Pebble Beach in 1976 and again in 1981. The person Dale sold it to and then restored it for was my father, Joe Pendergast. Dale also restored an Allard J2X for dad and dad purchased the 1958 Lister Chevy from Dale in March of 1984 at the first event Dale brought it to in Palm Beach. Dale never even got a chance to race it. I spent many a day at Precious Motorcars with my father and Dale and the guys in the shop, usually involving a Fanta orange soda and lunch at Steak n Shake or Pepins.
Frank Allocca says
Pete, I suggest that you ask Dale to publish the picture of his ‘Pride and Joy’ He is a super guy to rally with, full of mirth and goodwill, with a keen sense of the absurd! Best, Frank
Peter Marshall says
Having lost had my hard drive and data ‘destroyed’ at the beginning of this year, I do not have a record as to whether I know which Alfa 1900C Farina cabriolet that was. Apart from still owning the Alfa 1900C coupé by Touring that I bought 50 years ago, my very first car which I had for 3 years, and on which I learned to drive (!) was an HRG Aerodynamic, with of course that Singer 1900 engine. Likewise profit and investment never considered, but enjoyment, yes. Peter
Tom Cotter says
Cool stories. I met Dale at the first Cunningham reunion, which was held at the site of the one-time Cunningham factory, 1402 Elizabeth Avenue in West Palm Beach. Dale was a wealth of knowledge about Cunninghams, and from the sound of this article, many other cars as well!
Julie Ames says
Hi, Dale.
I grew up in DeRuyter, too. I remember Roger and Gary Powers. You might have been their brother. I now live in Palmetto, Florida on the Gulf Coast. It’s nice to see someone here from back home.
Dale Powers says
Julie, Gary&Roger are my double cousins ! You must be kin of John Gasser that bought my 1936 H-D Knuckle head in 1956! I live in Bradenton, so I know where Palmento is located . Dale
Wolfi Zweifler says
Is the chassis number of the Maserati 200S known?
Regards
Wolfi
Kevin Rachuk says
I have known dale for years, but, I did not know how involved he was with cars outside the Rolls Royce and Bentley environment. This is a great article about a great guy. When working with Dale always expect a little dry ribbing or a little turn of words. For example Dale calls me up to let me know that he had found a cylinder head I was looking for,he says there is one problem, it connected to a whole car. I will sell you the car for the price of a cylinder head if you get it out of here quickly, I am moving. Dale s a great guy and I am glad I came across this article