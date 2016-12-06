VeloceToday.com

By Eric Davison

Photos courtesy Dale Powers

Those of us who claim age to be an asset will remember a time when a two-year-old Ferrari was just a used up race car that had been superseded by something newer and faster and turned out to pasture. While there were not too many of them (there were not too many Ferraris of any kind in the 50s and early 60s) there were purchasing opportunities for those who had an eye for automotive excitement and were in a position to do something about those opportunities.

Perfect hindsight would have made lots of us rich. Just think, a ten car collection of Ferraris purchased for under $30,000 in the early 50s could now easily bring $30,000,000 plus on today’s market. This was not just true of Ferraris but for Mercedes Gullwings, Maseratis and just about any other exotic you could name.

The classified ads in Road & Track were full of bargains. I recall a Figoni et Falaschi Lago Talbot tear drop coupe that had an asking price of $4500 or so in the late 50s. The needs of raising a family, paying taxes, etc. surely precluded me and most like me from amassing a collection of used cars. Such are the fates!

When you read this, keep in mind that Dale Powers, the subject of this article, was neither a car collector nor a rich man. What, at the outset, set him apart from his contemporaries – car loving teenagers- were two factors. One, he decided at an early age that involving himself with great automobiles was his long term goal and he became enamored of European classic cars, and, two, he read Road & Track. Reading for most car-loving teenagers was Hot Rod.

Powers was raised on a dairy farm in DeRuyter, in central New York State (Population 625). His high school was so small it could not field a football team. His graduating class numbered 12 students. Powers would not have been interested in football anyhow; he was a car guy from the start. Trips to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix in 1953 and 1954 along with his subscription to Road & Track and the classified ads that it carried, stories about road racing and the latest European imports turned his attentions more toward sporty imports than to the Fords and Chevys that populated his area.

A job as a grease monkey at a local Chevy garage gave him the opportunity to gain hands on repair and maintenance experience as well as some cash for which to buy a car. The Crosley Hotshot, a sports car in spirit, was his beginning. It was more interesting, had a racing heritage and he could buy a used one and make it roadworthy at a price he could afford.

One car followed by another and then another until by the age of 18 he had purchased, refurbished and otherwise turned unsaleable cars into cash.

He has done this ever since.

There were also great cars that got away. In one instance he located a 4 1/2 liter Lago Talbot Grand Prix car. In pieces of course and its owner did not have any idea of how to get the pre-selector gearbox put back in working order.

He offered it to Dale for $850. Dale scrounged up the cash and was ready to do business. The seller came to the conclusion that Dale would probably fix the car and sell it for a profit so he upped the price by half. Since Powers had stretched his limits to make the first offered price this killed the deal. After passing through several owners the car is still active in vintage events.

After graduating from high school Dale attended a two-year automotive technical school where he acquired the necessary knowledge to move ahead in a more serious manner. He also acquired a wife and child and a job as a service mechanic in a Chevrolet dealership.

DeRuyter, New York was small. Not only that it was cold in winter, and warm St. Petersburg, Florida beckoned. The family possessions were loaded on to a trailer and hitched up behind their 1951 Cadillac sedan. The Powers family headed to Florida.

The most suitable employment he could find was with the St. Petersburg Fire Department. With wife and now two kids the $140 pay check every two weeks was not going to cut it. But, fire fighters work 24 straight hours and then have 48 hours off. Dale took on a number of part time jobs to make ends meet.

Powers also used those free days to establish an ad hoc auto repair business, working on whatever needed fixing, mostly VWs, and continuing his ongoing practice of buying and selling whatever was deemed unrepairable or unwanted by their owners. He also took on a part time job working for a transmission parts company. This job required that he travel the state. By so doing he spent time in the Palm Beach and Miami areas.

A little detective work enabled him to locate the remains of the Briggs Cunningham Car Company; most of it in the hands of people hoping to sell the aluminum for scrap. Aside from numerous parts he was able to purchase a C2R and a Vignale C3. Both vehicles were purchased for little more than their scrap value. He quickly found a buyer for the C2R who then turned it back over to him for restoration. It was displayed at Pebble Beach in 1973. The C2R had been the car Briggs drove at Le Mans.

He also located two beautiful old Alfas, both were 1750 GS 6 cylinder models. One was a very sporty roadster with coachwork by Brichet. The other was a saloon that had, unfortunately been turned into a cabriolet by means of a hacksaw. While it was a pleasure to drive, when the doors were open it sagged a bit. Both were brought back to life, enjoyed for a time and sold.

South Florida was a rich area for the discovery of abandoned classics and Powers would find everything he wanted in the sunshine state.

Part 2: Ferraris, Maseratis and more….