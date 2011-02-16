VeloceToday.com

A Photo Portfolio by Hugues Vanhoolandt.
Captions and text by Pete Vack
In gathering these photos for this article we were struck by the vast differences in style that emerged before us. Giovanni Savonuzzi played a seminal role in the creation of the Cisitalia 202, one of the world’s most beautiful cars, a much lauded landmark design that changed the face of the post war automobile. Yet less than a decade later, he would be criticized for the Wilke Ferrari 410 Superamerica, also called ‘Super Gilda’. What happened? How could this be so?
The simple answer is that nothing happened; Savonuzzi’s work from 1946 on was a steady progression of designs which were influenced by the results of his pioneering efforts at the Turin Polytechno. From the stabilizing fins on the Cisitalia Savonuzzi Coupe Aerodynamica to the swooping fenders that adorn the Wilke Ferrari 410, Savonuzzi’s art was scientifically based, not emotion-based; his use of fins was not a styling motif but an attempt to increase efficiency. In the 1950s, others, notably Bertone then Pininfarina, began to adopt true wind tunnel streamlining but Savonzzi had been there and done that before them.
Later in life, working again for Fiat, Savonuzzi helped bring about a return to small, light and efficient cars including electrics. He considered the Fiat Uno of the mid-80s to be representative of responsible and efficient car design. Below, photographer Hugues Vanhoolandt portfolios some of the more important cars Savonuzzi was responsible for between 1946 and 1956; an amazing ten years.
1947 Cisitalia Mille Miglia Coupe Aerodynamica
1947 Cisitalia Spider Nuvolari
1947 Cisitalia 202
Cisitalia Ford 808XF
Ghia Supersonica Series
Ghia Gilda Streamliner
Ghia Desoto Adventurer II
Nibbio II
Ghia Ferrari 410 Superamerica
Herbert Gibson says
Sorry,
Your content has just become too exclusive for me.
pete says
Hang in there because we have lot more coming, including all of Giacosa’s Fiats. And that cant’ be too exclusive, right?
Philip Nixon says
Great article. Velocetoday is possibly the most intelligent classic car source on the web that I know of and probably a great deal more than many of the (far too many) print car mags I subscribe to.
Rog Patterson says
Pity we had to see pictures of the the ugly version instead of the beautiful Cisitalia MOMA felt was right up there close to the zenith…and I did too.
pete says
Rog, keep scrolling down.
mitchell barnes says
thank you for opening a whole new world for me. i really had no idea there were such beautiful creations. all these 73 years i missed all.
Mary Ann Dickinson says
I love these articles and the fabulous photographs. Keep them coming!
I agree with Philip that Veloce Today is the most intelligent and creative car magazine out there….whether electronic or print. I for one think the premium membership is money is very well spent!
Ronald Bales says
Veloce Today
With the world”s economy at near bottom you must have noticed that there is a reduction in attendance to most every market still afloat. Cash flow, we suppose is the reason you now require memberships before sharing articles of interest.
Thank you for your past excellance, and sharing in the universial interest of the “red cars” and their culture.
Until better times, respectfully,
pete says
Mr. Bales,
Capitalism suddenly out of fashion?
It would be nice to pay our hard working writers. They’ve been providing
articles to VeloceToday for ten years without receiving one cent. Ever.
About time, we’d guess.
Big Ben says
It is a bullshit statement to say that Savonuzzi brought fins to America. Virgil Exner was working on fin designs before Savonuzzi was even at ghia. Not only that but Exner used the wind tunes in Michigan to test his designs, and when he re worked the the Ghia Gilda with his own design the 1956 Chrysler dart concept, the drag coefficient was reduced. the gilda had a DC of 0.19 the dart had a DC of 0.17. so Before you go stating that Savonuzzi Brought fins and aerodynamics to America get your facts straight.
Big Ben says
Also the super Gilda was a reference to the 56 Chrysler dart concept. You can quote that out of the “Chrysler concept cars 1940-1970” a book published in 2007, 4 years before this article. I do love Giovanni Savonuzzi and his work but the facts in this article are not very well done and Savonuzzi was a partner in design and not the only one to give credit to. Also look into some of the interviews with Virgil Exner Jr. and get some facts straight from someone who actually lived through this era and lived with these designers.
pete says
Thanks Ben! However Savonuzzi put wings on the 1946 Cisitalia coupe, which probably pre-dated Exner. Also, take a look at the work we’ve done on Exner in VeloceToday (just type in Exner into the seach box.)
Ed.