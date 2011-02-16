VeloceToday.com

A Photo Portfolio by Hugues Vanhoolandt.

Captions and text by Pete Vack

In gathering these photos for this article we were struck by the vast differences in style that emerged before us. Giovanni Savonuzzi played a seminal role in the creation of the Cisitalia 202, one of the world’s most beautiful cars, a much lauded landmark design that changed the face of the post war automobile. Yet less than a decade later, he would be criticized for the Wilke Ferrari 410 Superamerica, also called ‘Super Gilda’. What happened? How could this be so?



The simple answer is that nothing happened; Savonuzzi’s work from 1946 on was a steady progression of designs which were influenced by the results of his pioneering efforts at the Turin Polytechno. From the stabilizing fins on the Cisitalia Savonuzzi Coupe Aerodynamica to the swooping fenders that adorn the Wilke Ferrari 410, Savonuzzi’s art was scientifically based, not emotion-based; his use of fins was not a styling motif but an attempt to increase efficiency. In the 1950s, others, notably Bertone then Pininfarina, began to adopt true wind tunnel streamlining but Savonzzi had been there and done that before them.

Later in life, working again for Fiat, Savonuzzi helped bring about a return to small, light and efficient cars including electrics. He considered the Fiat Uno of the mid-80s to be representative of responsible and efficient car design. Below, photographer Hugues Vanhoolandt portfolios some of the more important cars Savonuzzi was responsible for between 1946 and 1956; an amazing ten years.

1947 Cisitalia Mille Miglia Coupe Aerodynamica

1947 Cisitalia Spider Nuvolari

1947 Cisitalia 202

Cisitalia Ford 808XF

Ghia Supersonica Series



Ghia Gilda Streamliner

Ghia Desoto Adventurer II

Nibbio II

Ghia Ferrari 410 Superamerica