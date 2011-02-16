VeloceToday.com

Skip links

The Cars of Giovanni Savonuzzi

A Photo Portfolio by Hugues Vanhoolandt.
Captions and text by Pete Vack

In gathering these photos for this article we were struck by the vast differences in style that emerged before us. Giovanni Savonuzzi played a seminal role in the creation of the Cisitalia 202, one of the world’s most beautiful cars, a much lauded landmark design that changed the face of the post war automobile. Yet less than a decade later, he would be criticized for the Wilke Ferrari 410 Superamerica, also called ‘Super Gilda’. What happened? How could this be so?


The simple answer is that nothing happened; Savonuzzi’s work from 1946 on was a steady progression of designs which were influenced by the results of his pioneering efforts at the Turin Polytechno. From the stabilizing fins on the Cisitalia Savonuzzi Coupe Aerodynamica to the swooping fenders that adorn the Wilke Ferrari 410, Savonuzzi’s art was scientifically based, not emotion-based; his use of fins was not a styling motif but an attempt to increase efficiency. In the 1950s, others, notably Bertone then Pininfarina, began to adopt true wind tunnel streamlining but Savonzzi had been there and done that before them.

Later in life, working again for Fiat, Savonuzzi helped bring about a return to small, light and efficient cars including electrics. He considered the Fiat Uno of the mid-80s to be representative of responsible and efficient car design. Below, photographer Hugues Vanhoolandt portfolios some of the more important cars Savonuzzi was responsible for between 1946 and 1956; an amazing ten years.

1947 Cisitalia Mille Miglia Coupe Aerodynamica

Known by Cisitalia as the ‘Savonuzzi Streamliner’, or ‘Aerodynamica Savonuzzi’ it was designed by Giovanni Savonuzzi with the help of the small wind tunnel at the Turin Polytecnico and the model and drawings handed to Vignale for construction. Forty years later, in the full size Pininfarina windtunnel, the car achieved a CD of a very low .029. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

There were three Cisitalia Mille Miglia coupes. 001 was a mule without streamlining or fins, and CMM (for Coupe Mille Miglia) 001 and 002 were both raced by Taruffi in the Mille Miglia; 001 CMM in the 1947 event, and 002 CM in the 1948 event. Both of the CMM cars had high fins.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The round portholes suggest that this particular car is 001CM, but it is not confirmed. Note the similarities between the Savonuzzi Aerodynamica and the later 202 as transfigured by Pininfarina in late 1947. This car was the genesis of the Pininfarina Cisitalia 202.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

1947 Cisitalia Spider Nuvolari

Savonuzzi not only designed the the three Cisitalia coupes but was also responsible for the three Spiders that entered the 1947 Mille Miglia. The cars were similar to the coupes but the fins were toned down. When Savonuzzi drove the new Spider, 001a for Nuvolari’s approval, he noted that the great drivers stroked the fenders as it if were a thoroughbred horse. And indeed, it was a thoroughbred.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Of the first three spiders, one, driven by Dusio himself, had cut down doors and was called ‘Razzo’ Pictured is one of the Nuvolari Spiders with standard bodywork. Note the reduced size of the fins and how well they are blended into the rear of the car. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

In a day when new names are constantly affixed to old cars to increase the value and glamour, the ‘Nuvolari’ is a fully authorized factory name. After the heroic drive to second place in the 1947 MM, Piero Dusio formally requested Tazio Nuvolari to allow this car to be called ‘Spider Nuvolari’. The great driver replied on October 4th 1947, giving his permission. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

1947 Cisitalia 202

The sixth two seater Cisitalia chassis as developed by Savonuzzi was sent to Pininfarina. The drawings from both Pininfarina and Savonuzzi can be compared in our premium story ‘Giovanni Savonuzzi, Designer’. The differences are slight, but in translating Savonuzzi’s drawings to steel, Pininfarina demonstrated both his genius and that of Savonuzzi. Savonuzzi himself was the first to give Pininfarina the credit due. Pininfarina, on the other hand, kept quiet and received the accolades. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Cisitalia Ford 808XF

This body is by Vignale, not Savonuzzi, who returned to Carlo Dusio’s Cisitalia in 1952 for brief time. The car is one of the small run of 808XF series built by Cisitalia for Ford. Savonuzzi designed the X shaped backbone frame which incorporated a De Dion rear suspension and up front, a six cylinder Ford or V8 Mercury. The project died when Ford introduced the Thunderbird. For more on this, see ‘Savonuzzi the Designer’.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Ghia Supersonica Series

Savonuzzi went to Ghia in 1952, and immediately helped his friend Virgilio Conrero construct a special Alfa Romeo 1900 for a client. The result was the ‘Supersonica’ Series, and the same style was applied successfully to a line of Ottu Vu Fiats. Savonuzzi designed by the body and chassis for the Alfa 1900 special. The Supersonica’s pictured here are all on the Fiat Otto Vu chassisPhoto by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The rear taillight treatment would show up on several other show cars as well as production models and reflected Savonuzzi’s interest in jet aircraft. Most Ghia designs at the time were for American companies, Chrysler, Ford and GM. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

In addition to the special Alfa 1900, an amazing 14 Fiat Otto Vus were constructed with the Supersonica body by Ghia. Chassis numbers 00035-00041, 00043-00045, 00049, 00053, and 00056. Most still exist.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt


Ghia Gilda Streamliner

The Ghia Gilda was perhaps Savonuzzi’s most extreme design. Truly a spectacular show stopper which brought down the house at the 1955 Turin Auto Show in April, it was sleek, sexy and someone—we don’t know who—called it Gilda after Rita Hayworth’s role in the movie of the same name. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Savonuzzi was intrigued by the use of turbines and Gilda was designed to accommodate a turbine. Over a half century later, Scott Grundfor realized Savonuzzi’s intentions by buying the car and installing a small turbine into the rear. The full story can be seen in the Premium article, ‘Gilda, The Car’.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The rear of the car leaves little doubt as to why Gilda was aptly dubbed. Also, in a strange twist of fate, the fins that overtook U.S. car design in the later fifties were a result of Savonuzzi’s work in the wind tunnel. The difference, however, was that Savonuzzi’s fins were the result of aerodynamics, whereas the use of fins in the U.S. was largely decorative.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Ghia Desoto Adventurer II

The Desoto Adventurer was a series of show cars built for Chrysler, some designed by Virgil Exner, some by Savonuzzi. The Chrysler Adventurer I was designed by Exner.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Long, low, wide and typically American, Savonuzzi’s Desoto Adventurer II was shown in 1954 and had elements from the Supersonica series, particularly the rear lightsPhoto by Hugues Vanhooldant

The tinted rear window retracted into the trunk space. The interior was a nice combination of American and Italian elements working with more harmony than the body.Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Nibbio II

In 1935 Count Gianni Lurani broke International Class I records with a neat little 500 cc Guzzi twin mounted to a special frame and with a very streamlined body. With other engine displacements Lurani broke more records in 1939 and again in 1940. He named it Nibbio (kite).Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

In 1955, a new car was designed, this time with a chassis by Volpini and a 350 cc Moto Guzzi single. For the body, he turned to Giovanni Savonuzzi who was still at Ghia.Savonuzzi used the knowledge gained from the Turin Polytechno wind tunnel and came up with a record breaking Gilda. In June of 1956, Lurani established a new 3 hour record at 81 mph at Monza with what was now called Nibbio II. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Ghia Ferrari 410 Superamerica

Ferrari enthusiasts were aghast at the sight of this very Americanized 1956 Ferrari 410 Super America, serial number 0473SA. But was it really Americanized? Good question, since Savonuzzi did this right off of Gilda, not for Chrysler and was influenced only by the wind. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The Ferrari was also referred to as Super Gilda for obvious reasons. Some called it ‘pure showcar fantasy’ but it was always roadworthy, and well maintained over the years. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The car was ordered by Bob Wilke of Milwaukee Wisconsin who was very involved in racing at Indianapolis. His Leader Card entries won the 500 in 1959, 1962 and 1968. Wilke was a true enthusiast and knew his cars. Photo by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sorry,

    Your content has just become too exclusive for me.

    Herbert Gibson
    Owner – 1947 Fiat Topolino 500A

  2. Hang in there because we have lot more coming, including all of Giacosa’s Fiats. And that cant’ be too exclusive, right?
    Ed.

  3. Great article. Velocetoday is possibly the most intelligent classic car source on the web that I know of and probably a great deal more than many of the (far too many) print car mags I subscribe to.

    Philip

  4. Pity we had to see pictures of the the ugly version instead of the beautiful Cisitalia MOMA felt was right up there close to the zenith…and I did too.

    Rog

  6. thank you for opening a whole new world for me. i really had no idea there were such beautiful creations. all these 73 years i missed all.

  7. I love these articles and the fabulous photographs. Keep them coming!

    I agree with Philip that Veloce Today is the most intelligent and creative car magazine out there….whether electronic or print. I for one think the premium membership is money is very well spent!

    Mary Ann

  8. Veloce Today

    With the world”s economy at near bottom you must have noticed that there is a reduction in attendance to most every market still afloat. Cash flow, we suppose is the reason you now require memberships before sharing articles of interest.

    Thank you for your past excellance, and sharing in the universial interest of the “red cars” and their culture.

    Until better times, respectfully,

    Ronald L. Bales

  9. Mr. Bales,

    Capitalism suddenly out of fashion?

    It would be nice to pay our hard working writers. They’ve been providing
    articles to VeloceToday for ten years without receiving one cent. Ever.

    About time, we’d guess.

    The Editor

  10. It is a bullshit statement to say that Savonuzzi brought fins to America. Virgil Exner was working on fin designs before Savonuzzi was even at ghia. Not only that but Exner used the wind tunes in Michigan to test his designs, and when he re worked the the Ghia Gilda with his own design the 1956 Chrysler dart concept, the drag coefficient was reduced. the gilda had a DC of 0.19 the dart had a DC of 0.17. so Before you go stating that Savonuzzi Brought fins and aerodynamics to America get your facts straight.

  11. Also the super Gilda was a reference to the 56 Chrysler dart concept. You can quote that out of the “Chrysler concept cars 1940-1970” a book published in 2007, 4 years before this article. I do love Giovanni Savonuzzi and his work but the facts in this article are not very well done and Savonuzzi was a partner in design and not the only one to give credit to. Also look into some of the interviews with Virgil Exner Jr. and get some facts straight from someone who actually lived through this era and lived with these designers.

  12. Thanks Ben! However Savonuzzi put wings on the 1946 Cisitalia coupe, which probably pre-dated Exner. Also, take a look at the work we’ve done on Exner in VeloceToday (just type in Exner into the seach box.)
    Ed.

