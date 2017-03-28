VeloceToday.com

Skip links

The Automotive Art of Alexis Kow

Alexis Kow’s work capture the spirit of the times as well as the automobile itself.

By Gijsbert-Paul Berk

This story originally appeared in VeloceToday on April 15th, 2014.

Alexis Kow was born in 1900 near St. Petersburg in Russia as Alexis Kojewnikow, sometimes spelled Kogeynikow. His grandfather was a famous neurologist who discovered a treatment for a rare form of epilepsy, today still known as the Kogeynikow Syndrome. In 1915, his father, a writer, journalist and globetrotter, who spoke seven languages, became so worried about the political situation in his homeland that he decided to send young Alexis to a boarding school in Lausanne to learn French and other foreign languages.

The Russian revolution of 1917 changed Alexis’s life dramatically but luckily, a Swiss family took him under their wings and made it possible for him to study at the Collège Technique des Arts et Métiers in Genève. As his hosts owned a Rochet-Schneider automobile, during this time Alexis became fascinated by cars. After finishing his studies he went to Paris and tried in vain to invent and construct a drawing machine. Then he got a job as junior draftsman at a small ‘carrosier’ in Levallois. He often slipped into the workshop to see how the bodies were produced. In the evenings he made renderings and sketches of the work he had seen. By chance his boss saw these drawings and was very impressed, because Alexis’s cars were drawn with a perfect perspective, something very few draftsmen achieved. He proposed that Alexis start an art studio and sell his work to other coachbuilders and car manufacturers. In 1922 Kow made his first advertisements for Panhard et Levassor. Many would follow until Panhard was absorbed by Citroën.

He also worked for other companies in the automotive field such as Englebert tires, Marchal, DFP, Hotchkiss, Peugeot and Salmson. But he also designed numerous covers for magazines, as well as posters for various tourist destinations, Air France and the French railroads. Alexis Kow (as he now called himself) had a strong and recognizable style and his work was much admired. A number of sculptures from his hand also prove that he was a very versatile artist.

Below are two photos of Madame Alexis Kow participating at the Concours d’Elégance at Vichy in June 1934 with a Panhard Panoramique Faux-Cabriolet. During the 1930s, in fashion-conscious France, the Concours d’Elégances played a very important role in the promotion of automobiles and coach building companies. Most chic resorts and important cities all over the country organized such events, which attracted rich industrialist and businessmen with their ladies, beautiful and famous actresses with their patrons plus of course numerous journalists and photographers.

The caption in L’Officiel de la Mode (No.159): ”Madame Kow wore a ‘robe’ designed by ‘Maggy Rouff (at that time a famous Parisian fashion house) and her hat came from atelier ’Le Monnier’ in the rue Saint Honoré.” No particulars were given about the girl (a daughter of the Kow couple), or about the Collies (probably also belonging to the Kow household). But the magazine mentioned that the toy manufacturer ‘Eureka’ made the small pedal car, with its Panhard radiator.

The Kows were regular visitors and/or participants at the various Concours d’Elégance. This made them quite well known in these circles and often led to new commissions for Alexis’s artwork and advertisements. A side effect was that many thought that Alexis Kow had designed the clever windscreen detail of the Panhard Panoramique. They had never heard off its real designer, the rather introverted Louis Bionier. Fortunately Bionier was not a jealous man and Louis and Alexis got on well together. Bionier even laughed when someone told him about these rumors.

Kow created these Panhard ads for the big sixes of the early 1930s.

Artistic advertisements for the Panhard Panoramic.

Alexis made these spectacular advertisements to illustrate the Panoramic principle. He used the two fingers of a hand (Churchill must have seen this illustration!), and a swift dog to illustrate speed and style.

In this ad he compares the Panoramic with an airplane, although at that time airplanes did not have curved cockpit windows.

Vichy Concours d’Elégance photo of the Kow Panhard; Madame Kow hides the windscreen pillars.

The active and artistic husband of Madame Kow carefully re-arranged this attractive ‘tableau’ taken for the fashion magazine L’Officiel de la Mode. The windscreen pillars are now in clear sight.

Advertisements for the Panhard Dynamic were particularly striking.

In the early nineteen-fifties many Europeans admired American cars and their conspicuous modern styling. So from 1950 onward the nose of the Panhard Dyna was provided with this mustache that resembled the horizontal grille embellishments on some Fords and Studebakers and strikingly depicted by Kow.

Sometimes Kow’s artistic fantasy got the upper hand, like in this advertisement for the Panhard Dyna X. The passengers are relatively small, and the Dyna appears as a much larger car.

With their low weight and front-wheel drive, the small Panhard Dynas were very pleasant to drive in the winter, except for their rather poor heating. Another distinctive Kow ad.

The Dyna in 1954. Une grande Voiture! Indeed the new Panhard Dyna Z was much larger than the previous Dyna model; this ad clearly shows the hand of Alexis Kow.

Truth in advertising, but… with a wink. This ad by Alexis Kow claims a fuel consumption of 1 liter / 100 kilometer per person. Yes, that is correct because the new Dyna could accommodate officially six persons.

The artwork of this cover for a PL17 brochure is obviously not made by Alexis Kow, as he was not making the ads for Panhard anymore. Kow also worked for other car manufacturers, among them Hotchkiss. And one of the members of the Supervisory Board of Hotchkiss was also a director of Peugeot. The Panhard management never considered this a problem, but since Panhard et Levassor was practically taken over by Citroën, matters were different now. The Citroën management wanted their own agency to be in charge of the promotion of Panhard cars.

