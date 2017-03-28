VeloceToday.com

By Gijsbert-Paul Berk

This story originally appeared in VeloceToday on April 15th, 2014.

Alexis Kow was born in 1900 near St. Petersburg in Russia as Alexis Kojewnikow, sometimes spelled Kogeynikow. His grandfather was a famous neurologist who discovered a treatment for a rare form of epilepsy, today still known as the Kogeynikow Syndrome. In 1915, his father, a writer, journalist and globetrotter, who spoke seven languages, became so worried about the political situation in his homeland that he decided to send young Alexis to a boarding school in Lausanne to learn French and other foreign languages.

The Russian revolution of 1917 changed Alexis’s life dramatically but luckily, a Swiss family took him under their wings and made it possible for him to study at the Collège Technique des Arts et Métiers in Genève. As his hosts owned a Rochet-Schneider automobile, during this time Alexis became fascinated by cars. After finishing his studies he went to Paris and tried in vain to invent and construct a drawing machine. Then he got a job as junior draftsman at a small ‘carrosier’ in Levallois. He often slipped into the workshop to see how the bodies were produced. In the evenings he made renderings and sketches of the work he had seen. By chance his boss saw these drawings and was very impressed, because Alexis’s cars were drawn with a perfect perspective, something very few draftsmen achieved. He proposed that Alexis start an art studio and sell his work to other coachbuilders and car manufacturers. In 1922 Kow made his first advertisements for Panhard et Levassor. Many would follow until Panhard was absorbed by Citroën.

He also worked for other companies in the automotive field such as Englebert tires, Marchal, DFP, Hotchkiss, Peugeot and Salmson. But he also designed numerous covers for magazines, as well as posters for various tourist destinations, Air France and the French railroads. Alexis Kow (as he now called himself) had a strong and recognizable style and his work was much admired. A number of sculptures from his hand also prove that he was a very versatile artist.

Below are two photos of Madame Alexis Kow participating at the Concours d’Elégance at Vichy in June 1934 with a Panhard Panoramique Faux-Cabriolet. During the 1930s, in fashion-conscious France, the Concours d’Elégances played a very important role in the promotion of automobiles and coach building companies. Most chic resorts and important cities all over the country organized such events, which attracted rich industrialist and businessmen with their ladies, beautiful and famous actresses with their patrons plus of course numerous journalists and photographers.

The caption in L’Officiel de la Mode (No.159): ”Madame Kow wore a ‘robe’ designed by ‘Maggy Rouff (at that time a famous Parisian fashion house) and her hat came from atelier ’Le Monnier’ in the rue Saint Honoré.” No particulars were given about the girl (a daughter of the Kow couple), or about the Collies (probably also belonging to the Kow household). But the magazine mentioned that the toy manufacturer ‘Eureka’ made the small pedal car, with its Panhard radiator.

The Kows were regular visitors and/or participants at the various Concours d’Elégance. This made them quite well known in these circles and often led to new commissions for Alexis’s artwork and advertisements. A side effect was that many thought that Alexis Kow had designed the clever windscreen detail of the Panhard Panoramique. They had never heard off its real designer, the rather introverted Louis Bionier. Fortunately Bionier was not a jealous man and Louis and Alexis got on well together. Bionier even laughed when someone told him about these rumors.