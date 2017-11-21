VeloceToday.com

THANKSGIVING FOR VELOCETODAY

It’s Thanksgiving week here in the U.S., and VeloceToday has a lot to be thankful for. In particular, the 72 people who this year alone have helped VeloceToday with their expertise, photos, research, articles, ads, or general support. THANK YOU!

Anderson, Guy; Andriaensens, Tony; Arutunoff, Toly; Bandy, Jim; Berk, Gijsbert-Paul; Boe, Alan; Brock, Peter; Bromehead, Thomas; Brunori, Dino; Catt, Robert; Chandler, Doug; Chenard, Paul; Collins, Peter; Cook, Randy (d.); Cooper, David; Dalton Watson; Darnall, Peter; Davison, Eric; Defechereux, Philippe; Elitch, Brandes; Ellis, Jodi; Fetherston, David, Gauld, Graham; Gerelli, Alessandro; Giddings, Peter; Glen, Stephen; Giltzow, Bill; Godshalk, Ed; Goldberg, Geoff; Goodwin, Carl; Graham, Earl; Johnson, Vince; Jenne, Jim; Kleyn, Bart; La Follette, Dale; Lehrer, Jerry; Leith, Sandy; Little, Robert; Ludvigsen, Karl; Lynch, Michael T.; Martin, Chris; McDonough, Ed; Meitle, Cindy; Morrison, Al; Moore, Simon; Motta, Roberto; Mulder, Wico; Pauley, Robert; Powers, Dale; Reuter, Cliff; Rex, Dave; Ruzzin, Dick; Scott, S; Seielstad, David; Shaffer, Frank; Sharp, Jonathan; Sitz, Jim; Smith, Roy; Smith, Sean; Trow, Nigel; Vack, Mary; van Dobben, Luc; Vanhoolandt, Hugues; Wenig, Jason; Wilson, Paul; Wyss, Wallace; Wright, John; Yankolonis, Alan; Yongue, Patricia; Zana, Aldo

