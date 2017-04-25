VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Sean Smith

Can you take cars that are 60 years apart and compare them? Is there any overlap? So much has changed over that time. So many improvements, so many refinements. Can a car company retain the imagination and passion it has from its past… can it transcend modernity and still retain the fire from bygone days? Comparing four Alfa sedans from disparate eras brings up interesting questions: Is there such a thing as automotive DNA and has Alfa succeeded reproducing desirable genes? Are designers, then and now, really passionate or corporate drones? Is Alfa different than, say GM? We’ll present the cars; you present your views.

Alfa 1900 Super Berlina

We start the odyssey with a 1957 Alfa 1900 Super. The Super started life in 1950, designed by Orazio Satta. The 1900 had several firsts for Alfa; it was the marque’s first car to be built on an assembly line, and also the first production Alfa to not have a separate chassis. It was also the first Alfa to be offered with left hand drive. Even though it had a column shift, bench seats, and four doors, this was not a lackluster family auto. There was definitely a sports car lurking under its sedate skin.

At the same time, Alfa wanted to keep the independent coach building industry afloat. The company produced five variations on the 1900 unibody chassis. A blank canvas, so to speak, to allow the artisans from Touring, Pinin Farina, Zagato and Boano to create their own unique versions.

Alfa didn’t compromise when creating a car. They didn’t focus on just one aspect, they took the whole package into consideration. Engine, brakes, transmission and suspension were all carefully created to work in harmony.

They were all particularly harmonious in long distance racing. The 1900 competed in many world class events. In the 1953 Miglia Mille, they took 1-10 in the European sedan class. In 1954, it was 1-5 in the Carrera Panamericana in that class. With other successes in the Targa Florio and the Stella Alpina, Alfa was not lying when they used this line to promote their machine: “the family car that wins races.”

Santo Spadaro, the owner of the 1900 Super, has had a long history with Alfas. His first was a 1971 1750 GTV. His father bought it with him in mind when he was 12 years old. It need some TLC, but they had a few years before he would be able to drive it, so there was plenty of time. That car took Santo through high school and beyond, raking up over 200,000 miles. The first was on his dad; after that Santo had to pay the freight. He has had 10 Kamm tail Spiders, 1 Duetto, 3 Giula Supers, 3 Giulietta Spider Veloces, 4 Giulietta Sprint Veloces, (One of those Sprint Veloces is the Mighty 555 that is still campaigned in Vintage racing) 3 GTVs, 1 GTV6, 1 home built Giulietta Special, 1 Milano, 1 164 and the 1900. So Santo has a very intimate relationship with these cars from Milan.

On the road, the 1900 Super is a do-it-all car. The suspension smooths out the bumps, and allows you to carve corners with the best of them. The torquey free-revving engine keeps you right up with modern traffic and the massive brakes do a stellar job of bringing you to a stop. When driven hard, you can break the car into a perfectly controllable four wheel drift and bring it right back in line with no effort; it is just magically balanced.

Other luminaries have been part of this car’s history. The car was purchased by Martin Swig out of Milano for David E. Davis who took it on the California Mille twice. Now it has a wonderful home in Santo’s garage.

Giulia 105 Sedan

The Tipo 105 Giulia Sedan (it was never called a Berlina, which it was) came into being in 1962. Again another quattro porte macchina, again a wolf in sheep’s clothing. A car weighing a bit over a ton with a lightweight alloy, double overhead cam engine under the hood and power ratings from 80 to 110 bhp, depending on year, carburetors, and tuning… after 1963, a five speed… you had a wicked bit of kit! A bit boxy at first glance, but then you start to look at the details and you see that this was not an accidental design. This car DID spend time in a wind tunnel. This Italian brick is actually very slippery. It has a drag coefficient Cd=0.34 This is low for a sedan… hey, this is lower than a Porsche 911 of the period! Giulia keeps up with the big boys!

On the road you forget you’re in a box. You have your Veglia gauges laid out in front of you with a smartly angled, wood rimmed wheel to hold onto at 4 and 8, and a long but precise shift lever to have fun with. You are in a damned agile little sports car. On the road you can run with the windows down and not get beat up by the wind buffeting you around, the air flows over the body so well. A windy road in a Giulia is, if you like nasty little oversweet red things, like a cherry on top of your gelato.

At overtly illegal speeds, the little car is rock solid on the road, moving smoothly in its environment. It doesn’t feel underpowered. It’s quick to respond to throttle and steering input; a joyous activity indeed, piloting this auto through the world. You have no problem seeing how easily this could become a track weapon of choice.

Sergio Michilli (in the music business DJ Serg), is another lifelong Alfisti. They’re the only cars his parents ever owned. As a brand-new bambino, his introduction to the marque was the ride home from the hospital in a 1974 Berlina. As a kid around 10 years old, he helped his dad with simple maintenance on the family cars, and hung out in a friend of the family’s shop soaking up all things Alfa.

The first Alfa that Serg truly fell in love with was a 1971 GTV. The owner didn’t want sell, but Serg was persistent, and finally he owned his first Alfa. It had been through a few owners, but it was kismet – the GTV had been Santo Spadaro’s high school ride! For Serg, it was the start of the disease of the faithful. He added a Berlina 2000 to the stable as well the 2016 Quadrifoglio we’ll get to shortly. Like his other classic Alfas, his Giulia 1.6 Super Nuova found its way to him through Dominick’s. Serg got the car and started to remedy a previous less-than-perfect restoration. At the same time, he decided to do a little back dating. Away went the plastic grill and the flat front and rear deck lids, all to be replaced by chrome and more elegantly shaped boot and bonnet coverings.

Alfa lovers will not become extinct, they are still being bred. The Giulia Super is Sergio’s daughter’s favorite car. There are a many in the world who would agree.

Alfa 164

The 164 started life in 1978 as project 154, a joint effort between Alfa, Fiat, Lancia and Saab to create a four-door Grand Tourer employing their shared Type 4 platform. The plan was to be able to go up against cars from Ford, Opel, and Vauxhall, and even more rarefied breeds like 5 series BMWs and C class Mercedes. In 1981 the project was completed under Alfa’s aegis and soon became known as the 164. The 164 was penned by Pininfarina designer Enrico Fumia; again the Alfa design had a very low drag coefficient of Cd .30. The 164 would influence the redesigned 33 and the design of the 155… maybe not as sporty as the past, but a truly grand GT.

Alfa’s formula pays off yet again: put a rev-happy 24 valve motor in a four-door car and let it loose on the public. It may be a rather sedate design, but it still has that distinct vibe that lets the civilians know this is an Alfa Romeo. The steering and suspension are as tight and responsive as a sports car without being harsh, without even a hint of the floaty-ness of some four passenger cars of the day. It’s a car you can drive from sunup to sunset and still be in love with when you’re done. The 164 was referred to as an executive saloon, but the power and sound are pure Alfa. Underneath the serene exterior lies the throbbing heart of an Italian hooligan.

Cory Fishkin came to Alfa later in life. He had been into hot rods and British sports cars. Starting a straitlaced corporate job, he needed a daily driver with four doors, but he didn’t want to travel down the highway as just another faceless, nameless exec. He wanted… no, needed… something a little left of center, something that stood out from all the German and American businessman-haulers.

Alfas hadn’t even been on Cory’s radar. He was not an Italian car guy! When he crossed paths with a 164 in his home town, however, he fell for it like a ton of bricks. It was love at first sight. This was his future! This love affair started 18 years ago with a 91,164 L. Cory drove that one up to 180,000 miles, sold it, and found another example, promptly and shamelessly running its odometer straight up to 200,000. He then went in search of yet another low mileage 164 and proceeded to put 150,000 miles on that one… do you sense a pattern developing here? Cory was making up for lost time, driving his Alfas on a daily basis. Even with all those miles, none of his fleet ever burned oil; the engines and transmissions were shockingly well built.

The only reason for moving on to the next car were niggling little things, not something that would cripple the car— just stuff that you don’t want to deal with on your everyday transportation. So… a fourth low-mileage 164 was found.

This one was a 1995 LS model with 27,000 miles on the clock that had been in storage for many years. He cleaned the car up and started using it as his daily driver again, but it was just such a nice example and he kept making it nicer, so he cut down on the use as day-to-day transport.

Cory made it so nice he took second place at the Providence Alfa convention and then he took a first at the Nashville gathering. Starting with the first 164, Cory added his favorite mods to the cars. On went 16 inch Speedline wheels. He swapped out the standard headlights for Bosh Eurospec lights for a sleeker look and better nighttime visibility; last but not least, a Stebro exhaust. These items moved from car to car to car. Round about the third car, the national convention convened close to home. That was when he started getting involved with hardcore Alfa culture and really got the bug. He did concours, track days, social events, and was quickly reborn an Alfisti. After that his motorcycles switched from Japanese and British to a Ducati and a Moto Guzzi… the allure of Italian machinery is powerful!

Alfa Quadrifoglio

After a 21 year absence, the four door Alfa has returned to these shores. The Giulia is back.

And it’s back in a big way. The Quadrifoglio. All the Alfa magic and sorcery abound. This car is seriously spec’d to the teeth! Here’s the Alfa DNA in action: A 2.9 liter 24 valve, 90 degree V6 twin turbo charged engine putting out 505hp @ 6,500 rpm with 443 lb-ft of torque @ 2,500rpm in a fairly light 3,822 lb. car. The body is steel, but the Quadrifoglio has a carbon fiber hood and driveshaft for weight savings.

First off, this car is seriously fast! The four doors are knocking on the 200 mph door HARD! It returns to its Alfa origins: engine in front, drive wheels at the back. With a near perfect 50/50 weight distribution, the handling is world class. The rapid response to steering input is mind-bending, and the steering wheel itself is a joy to hang on to. It is just so well balanced and comfortable you can cycle through the different drive modes, still feel sporty in comfort mode, and not have your teeth shaken loose in track mode. Great handling, fantastic carbon ceramic brakes, 8 speed paddle shift… you can’t go wrong, except maybe with that guy to whom you have to say, “Officer was I really going that fast?”

Alfa did not make compromises, they aspired to create vehicles that had the soul of motorsport in their 4-door, road going machines. Job done!

Sergio Machilli, who also owns the 105 Giulia sedan, was chomping at the bit to own one of these new machines. His name was the first on the list at a major dealership in Connecticut. He checked all the boxes on the car he wanted… then sat back and waited. The dealer started making excuses… they weren’t sure when they would get a car in… was it going to be the right one? Translate this to, we have bigger clients we have to Kowtow to, so you are out of luck.

Serg headed to the internet and found a car built exactly like the order form he’d filled out.

This dealer recognized the passion in Serg and could see he was a true Alfa lover. They knew he was the right owner for their car. So after all the run around, Serg took delivery on the first Quadrifglio in the country. When the ads blew up on the Super Bowl a very special Alfa was sitting in the Machilli family garage.

Passionate Owners

Whatever you think of Alfa DNA or the Fiat takeover or old Alfas vs new Alfas, there is one thing that ties these cars from different decades together.

The owners.

Getting the cars together for the shoot brought people together that had never met, but instantly there was a connection: they spoke the same language, were instantly like old friends. They loved and respected each car, no matter how different they were; they were all Alfas and that was all anyone needed to know.

Alfa Romeo did not just create a transcendental line of unique automobiles. They spawned a long line of loyal devotees in the Alfisti that will continue down the road for many years to come.

Now, your turn. Do these cars exhibit Alfa DNA? What is automotive DNA and can it extend beyond a certain era…Satta’s era, for example? Are automobiles like the Alfa, today and yesterday, really designed by passionate, enthusiastic engineers? What is hype and what is real?