VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

“Techno Classica Essen, the entire classic world under one roof”. This was the motto of the German show now in its 29th edition and held from April 5-9.

The numbers speaks for themselves as the show attracts more than 1,250 exhibitors and 220 clubs and communities of interest, showing more than 2,500 collector cars. Needless to say that two days are a minimum to see the entire exhibition, still at a fast pace. We will therefore concentrate on some specials from France and Italy.

Techno Essen Website

The French cars



Italian Cars