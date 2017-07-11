VeloceToday.com

And How! features open and innovative formats for notices, articles and posts.
In 1949 Strother MacMinn took these photos of the Bugatti Atlantic/Aérolithe (S/N 57374) when owned by Bob Oliver. The photos were supplied by Dale LaFollette at Vintage Motorphoto and published here with the permission of Bob Ames. Below, comments from Jim Sitz.
Strother MacMinn was one terrific guy and I’m sorry I cannot do his memory better. Witty and charming; quite a guy and the ladies were always after him, especially those around Road & Track. And of course as can be seen here and in the And How! on the Delahaye, he was very good with the camera as well.
Mac took photos of the Atlantic in the summer of 1949 at Hollywood Wheel & Axle, 6009 Sunset Boulevard. They had ace mechanic named Joe Reindl who was an expert on Mercedes and owned both a Mercedes SS and 540 K. It is the same location where young mechanic Phil Hill worked for Rudy Sumptner and his Offy Midget.
Bob Oliver (not to be confused with Hempstone Oliver) purchased Bugatti Atlantic S/N 57374 while in military service in England 1945 from Rodney Clarke, who operated Continental Motors. It was advertised in the February 1945 issue of Motor Sport as the “ ex-Lord Rothschild Aérolithe coupe”.
Oliver had to wait for peace to ship it home and finally got the car shipped to the U.S. on August 16, 1947.
By May 1946 Oliver was living in Brentwood at 400 Gretna Green. He later moved to Beverly Glen in Bel Air by time Ken Purdy wrote of the car for TRUE magazine in 1949. Oliver then displayed it at a Motorama show November of 1950 then shipped it back to France for modifications in about 1953. Purdy also used the photo of the then-red Atlantic for the cover of his book, “Kings of the Road”.
As you probably know, Oliver was a key player in prewar ARCA events in a Bugatti. His cars in California also included an Invicta, Speed 6 Bentley, an SSK Mercedes, a Bug T 37 he raced, and a Rolls Royce Phantom II bought in the UK 1938.
After arriving back from France, Oliver’s health declined. Around 1958 the car was put in storage. Oliver died at the age of 50 in 1970. It was on display at the Cunningham Museum until 1971 when sold at an auction to Dr. Peter Williamson for $71,000 (some sources say $59,000), a record at the time.
Funny thing of this rare car. It is now with Peter Mullin. As youngsters, both Mullin and I lived in the LA suburb of Alhambra. When I told him my address, he joked that I lived up on the better part of town! Peter always gave nice Christmas party for us members of American Bugatti Club and had those French flair cars at his Brentwood home.
Doing what we shouldn’t do to great photos. But we know you want to see more details and the only way is to brighten the images thusly.
To read more about the Bugatti Atlantics, click here.
Our thanks to Tom Clifford of the American Bugatti Club for providing additional information.
Comments
Willem Oosthoek says
An enjoyable story as only Jim Sitz can tell!
I remember the Rothschild Atlantic well. Peter Williamson was the cousin of my wife Laurie and he gave me a few rides in the car in between tennis games at his Greenwich home. As Jim mentioned, noisy, hot and not very comfortable, but we did get noticed on the Merritt Parkway. In spite of the claim that Bugattis were so well engineered they did not need engine gaskets, my pristine pair of white tennis shorts told a different story. Afterward they were covered with tiny oil spots.
According to Peter, close neighbor Ralph Lauren was very eager to buy the car from him. Based on Peter’s alcohol intake, the sum offered ranged from $1 to $2 million, but Ralphie was turned down each time, so he bought the other one.
Jim Sitz says
Looking back on that ” Summer of 1949 ” it seems unbelievable to have seen
so many important automobiles ..despite making several bike trips waiting for
arrival of the new Jaguar XK 120. Finally arrived ands snapped up by actor
Clark Gable.
The rare Bugatti, and real Hollywood Duesenberg, and something called
a Ferrari..!
Which was of course the 1st one to arrive in America and in the Tommy Lee
stable.
I was fortunate and grateful as could be
faithfully
Jim Sitz
G.P. Oregon
Willem Oosthoek says
I do remember another detail in my conversations with Peter Williamson about his Rothschild Atlantic, a subject that has not come up yet.
Rumor had it that his car’s body was made of magnesium and one day he put it to the test. He took off a small piece and put the torch to it. The fire ball that followed seemed to confirm it was indeed made of magnesium..