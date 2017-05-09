VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Graham Gauld

There comes a time in life when you begin to see too many of your friends in the obituary columns, and it happened again last week with the death of Sir John Whitmore. I have lost a great friend of sixty years standing.

This then, is not a catalog of all his races but a private look into a fairly private man who eventually found himself after his racing days were over.

John was something special not only due to his ability driving cars but due to his frightening intellect and constant urge to expand his knowledge, particularly in the field of human endeavor.