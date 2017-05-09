VeloceToday.com

Formula Vintage – Round 1 – Silverstone
National Circuit, Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 April 2017
Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp
Last week Jonathan Sharp took us into the Silverstone Paddock area, and this week he gets trackside at Silverstone, bringing us over thirty images of track action.
Results of the events can be found here: Silverstone Results
Comments
Sean Smith says
What a joy to look at!
Thank you for all your good work.
Richard Henry says
Your photo of Fred Harper’s Kurtis Indy roadster is particularly timely. It’s the car Jimmy McElreath drove to 6th place in the 1962 Indy 500, garnering Rookie of the Year honors for its driver. The car was 7 years old at the time, had never accomplished anything at the Speedway but it flew with McElreath at the wheel, at one point passing A.J. Foyt and running second. I just read that Jim passed away yesterday, aged 89. He was a great driver and a good man. R.I.P. Champ.