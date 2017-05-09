VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Silverstone VSCC Formula Vintage Trackside

Maserati 250F of Graham Adelman just ahead of the Ferrari 246 Dino.

Formula Vintage – Round 1 – Silverstone
National Circuit, Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 April 2017

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

Last week; Paddock Scenes

Last week Jonathan Sharp took us into the Silverstone Paddock area, and this week he gets trackside at Silverstone, bringing us over thirty images of track action.

Results of the events can be found here: Silverstone Results

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS; Nicolas Rossi.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Zagato; Roger Buxton.

Aston Martin Ulster overtaking; EL Bradley, driver.

Bugatti T35 B; Julian Majzub.

Oldest Vintage Racer around; Gillian Carr, Vauxhall A/D Type.

Cooper T43 and 250F; John Bussey T43, Graham Adelman, 250F.

Cottingham’s AC Ace.

Delahaye 135S; Freddie Smith driver, RAR Smith entrant.

ERA R12 C in passing gear; Terry Crabb.

David Cottingham’s Ferrari 500 TRC.

Ferrari 246 Dino; Anthony Best.

Long tail Hotchkiss AM80; Steven Smith.

Flat Iron Lister; Steven Bond.

Maserati 250F; Graham Adelman.

Guillermo Ferra Eleta’s Maserati getting ahead of the AC Ace.

Brian Arculus’ SVZ on the track.

Reudiger Friedrich’s 1932/35 Alvis Firefly .

Chris Guest’s 1930 Bentley four and a half liter Le Mans.

Fred Harper’s 1957 4200cc Kurtis Indy Roadster.

Peter Bradfield’s1934 Invicta S Type and Miss Chloe Mason’s 1935 Aston Martin Ulster.

Reudiger Friedrich’s 1951 Jaguar C Type.

Marshal Bailey’s 1959 JBW Maserati.

Christopher Keen’s 1954 4700cc Kurtis 500.

Tony Best’s 1960 Lotus 21.

Chris Middlehurst in Charles McCabe’s 1960 Lotus 18 chassis 907.

Two takes on a traditional British sports car, an Austin Healey and Barry Dye’s 1962 Lotus Elite.

Graham Paddock’s 1930 McDowell Ford track racer.

Roger Tushingham’s 1934 MG N Type Special with Steve Allen’s 1936 Bentley 4.5 litre special.

Andrew Fenwick Wilson’s 1935/37 Railton LS Tourer with the 1929 Riley Brooklands of Ian Standing behind.

You are not seeing double, car 126 is Andy Bush’s 1935 Riley TT Sprite Replica with Tim Knellers’ 1933 example behind.

Keith Hampson’s 1961 Sunbeam Alpine Le Mans.

  2. Your photo of Fred Harper’s Kurtis Indy roadster is particularly timely. It’s the car Jimmy McElreath drove to 6th place in the 1962 Indy 500, garnering Rookie of the Year honors for its driver. The car was 7 years old at the time, had never accomplished anything at the Speedway but it flew with McElreath at the wheel, at one point passing A.J. Foyt and running second. I just read that Jim passed away yesterday, aged 89. He was a great driver and a good man. R.I.P. Champ.

