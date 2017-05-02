Skip links

VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

Silverstone Formula Vintage, April 22-23

By 2 Comments

Formula Vintage – Round 1 – Silverstone
National Circuit, Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 April 2017

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

The well-established ‘Spring Start’ season opener was a spectacular two-day feature at Silverstone, with the celebrated Pre-war and Historic content taking center stage across the weekend’s program.

sdfsdfsd

In addition to the Vintage Sports-Car Club’s own prestigious GP Itala Trophy Races for Vintage, Pre-1961 and Pre-war Sports-Cars and ever-popular Pre-war Scratch and Handicap formats, there were some of our other traditional events; these include a Race for 1950s Sports Racing Cars, the High Speed Trial for those new to Circuit Racing, as well as the celebrated Mike Stripe Team Relay Race for Pre-war Sports-Cars. Results can be found here: Silverstone Results

Below are paddocks shots; next week we’ll feature track images.

Brian Arculus’ 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SVZ.

Nicolas Rossi’s 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS.

Ian Baxter’s 1937 Alta 61 IS single seater shows us some of her secrets.

Steven Boultby Brooks’ 1955 Aston Martin DB3S.

A peek at the Autojumble.

Parked next to Anthony Best’s 1960 Ferrari 246 Dino, but not a race entrant, is what I assume to be a Tasman series Dino, ex-Chris Amon.

A gaggle of Elites await action.

Starting ERA R14A.

Ford France Formula car.

Helmets too, at the Autojumble.

HWM body shell.
Comments anyone?

Lotus 16 of Marshall Bailey.

Lotus 18 chassis.

Lotus 25 of Andy Middlehurst.

Maserati 300s and Ferrari 500TR

Riley 9 Monoposto.

Alfa-Romeo-1750-GS.

ERA E-Type GP1 engine.

ERAs abundant.

Ferrari 500TR engine.

Fettling the Talbot.

Either warming his hands or praying…

Kurtis Offy engine.

Seat is probably at least ten years old.

She’s dripping something…

Cooper, meet Kurtis. Eventually the crap hit the fan.

Transmission warming.

No Mercedes but the ERA E Type.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Picky, picky, picky . . . but that should be a ‘peek’ at the autojumble. I hope Part 2 will explain ‘Eventually the crap hit the fan.’

  2. Sort of a peak experience I would think. Thanks and we fixed. We love peeky people!
    Crap hit the fan…By that we meant that the Cooper/Brabham at Indy set off the rear-engined revolution and destroyed the roadster Kurtis Offy. Not sure what we’ll have next week yet…
    Ed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU