VeloceToday.com

Formula Vintage – Round 1 – Silverstone
National Circuit, Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 April 2017
Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp
The well-established ‘Spring Start’ season opener was a spectacular two-day feature at Silverstone, with the celebrated Pre-war and Historic content taking center stage across the weekend’s program.
In addition to the Vintage Sports-Car Club’s own prestigious GP Itala Trophy Races for Vintage, Pre-1961 and Pre-war Sports-Cars and ever-popular Pre-war Scratch and Handicap formats, there were some of our other traditional events; these include a Race for 1950s Sports Racing Cars, the High Speed Trial for those new to Circuit Racing, as well as the celebrated Mike Stripe Team Relay Race for Pre-war Sports-Cars. Results can be found here: Silverstone Results
Below are paddocks shots; next week we’ll feature track images.
Comments
Dave Willis says
Picky, picky, picky . . . but that should be a ‘peek’ at the autojumble. I hope Part 2 will explain ‘Eventually the crap hit the fan.’
pete says
Sort of a peak experience I would think. Thanks and we fixed. We love peeky people!
Crap hit the fan…By that we meant that the Cooper/Brabham at Indy set off the rear-engined revolution and destroyed the roadster Kurtis Offy. Not sure what we’ll have next week yet…
Ed.