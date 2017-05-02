VeloceToday.com

Formula Vintage – Round 1 – Silverstone

National Circuit, Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 April 2017

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

The well-established ‘Spring Start’ season opener was a spectacular two-day feature at Silverstone, with the celebrated Pre-war and Historic content taking center stage across the weekend’s program.

In addition to the Vintage Sports-Car Club’s own prestigious GP Itala Trophy Races for Vintage, Pre-1961 and Pre-war Sports-Cars and ever-popular Pre-war Scratch and Handicap formats, there were some of our other traditional events; these include a Race for 1950s Sports Racing Cars, the High Speed Trial for those new to Circuit Racing, as well as the celebrated Mike Stripe Team Relay Race for Pre-war Sports-Cars. Results can be found here: Silverstone Results

Below are paddocks shots; next week we’ll feature track images.