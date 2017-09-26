Sharp at the Goodwood Revival 2017

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

Click images to ENLARGE

There are thousands of scenes to photograph at the Revival and we apologize for publishing so many seemingly endless images in this article. However, the Goodwood Revival comes only once a year and while in some respects is the same (the venue, the races, many of the cars) every year there will be something decidedly different which will make me go ‘Wow!’

Normally it is an Italian or French car but this year it was something very American, an aeroplane in fact. The Red Bull organization’s Lockhead P38 Lightning her polished aluminum looking great in the sun and also pretty good in the rain, of which there was a lot over the weekend.

I am always impressed by the eye for detail that the Goodwood team employs. How do you display over 100 Fiat 500s and make it interesting? Goodwood’s guys parked them at random under washing hanging on the line as if in an Italian back street or alley. The signs indicating the information and the vending huts by the entrance are written in Italian. As you come through the main gate an Italian police officer, immaculately dressed in his white uniform, is standing on a round traffic island directing the human traffic just like you could find in Rome or Milan. No matter where you looked it was details details details.

We have interspersed photos of the aeroplanes within the cars, which themselves are in more or less alphabetical order. For action shots, see Hugues Vanhoolandt’s article in last week’s VeloceToday.