Sharp at the Goodwood Revival 2017

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp
There are thousands of scenes to photograph at the Revival and we apologize for publishing so many seemingly endless images in this article. However, the Goodwood Revival comes only once a year and while in some respects is the same (the venue, the races, many of the cars) every year there will be something decidedly different which will make me go ‘Wow!’

The P38 was once known as White Lightning and was displayed by Marvin L Lefty Gardner one of the founder members of the Confederate (now Commemorative) air Force and a Reno air race pilot for 25 years. This is currently the only P38 flying in Europe.

Normally it is an Italian or French car but this year it was something very American, an aeroplane in fact. The Red Bull organization’s Lockhead P38 Lightning her polished aluminum looking great in the sun and also pretty good in the rain, of which there was a lot over the weekend.

Over one hundred and twenty Fiat 500s lined up every were but the Goodwood people made it look like Nonna’s Naples back yard by hanging the washing between the cars.

I am always impressed by the eye for detail that the Goodwood team employs. How do you display over 100 Fiat 500s and make it interesting? Goodwood’s guys parked them at random under washing hanging on the line as if in an Italian back street or alley. The signs indicating the information and the vending huts by the entrance are written in Italian. As you come through the main gate an Italian police officer, immaculately dressed in his white uniform, is standing on a round traffic island directing the human traffic just like you could find in Rome or Milan. No matter where you looked it was details details details.

We have interspersed photos of the aeroplanes within the cars, which themselves are in more or less alphabetical order. For action shots, see Hugues Vanhoolandt’s article in last week’s VeloceToday.

Bentley Girl Katarina Kyvalova waits for the start of practice for the Freddie March Memorial Trophy in her 1954 Cooper Jaguar T33.

Stephen Rettienmaier’s 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B takes up her slot in the assembly area.

Alfa Romeo Tipo Bs.

Julian Majzub’s 1938 Alfa Romeo 308C awaits a swift plug change.

Christopher Mann’s 1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza in the racing colors of Helle Nice.

Rupert Clevely’s 1932 example in CC Scuderia colors await practice to commence for the Brooklands Trophy.

In the slot next to the Reittenmaier’s Tipo B, Tony Smiths example, one of three entered in the Goodwood Trophy.

If you attended airshows in the USA during the 1980s and 90s you may have been fortunate to have seen this Lockhead P38 performing in her previous guise. 1944 Lockhead P38L-5 44-53254 now owned and flown by the Red Bull organization’s Flying Bulls.

A contrast in height but not in motive power. Bob Denson’s 1966 Bizzarini 5300GT to be shared in the RAC Tourist Trophy race by Andrew Hall and Jamie McIntyre is followed into the assembly area by the the C2 Corvette of Andy Dee Crowne to be shared by Sam Thomas and two time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington.

Set pieces abound at the Revival in the Gordon Galleries BMW car show room this rather nice Vignale bodied BMW 3200.

Ludovic Caron and Nicolas Minassian get ready to share a 1963 AC Cobra in the RAC Tourist Trophy race.

Brother-in-law Dario Franchitti discusses race craft with sister-in-law Holly Mason Franchitti.

Franchitti became a truck driver for the day driving the famous transporter during Saturday’s Ecurie Ecosse Tribute.

It did not rain for the whole of the weekend. Waiting for practice for the TT race are the AC Cobras of L to R Michael Ganns/Andrew Wolfe, David and Oliver Hart, and Caron/Minassian.

Car 20 isthe Richard Attwood/Bill Shepard 1963 AC Cobra, Car 27 the Wolfgang Freidreich/Simon Hadfieild 1962 Aston Martin Project 212, and car 13 the Andrew Haddon/Shaun Lynn 1963 AC Cobra Le Mans Coupe wait for practice for the TT race to start.

Even the drivers cannot resist one last photo of the Ecurie Ecosse tribute.

But when it rained it REALLY rained.

Lightweight E types CUT 7 and Cut 8 depart for the assembly area.

1956 Jaguar D Tpe XKD605 the 12 hours of Reims winner in the hands of Duncan Hamilton and Ivor Beub joins the lineup of cars for the Ecurie Ecosse tribute.

John Young’s 1955 Long nose D Type gets pushed into the assembly area. In vain however, as that evenings practice session for the Sussex Trophy had to be postponed due to the rain.

Ecurie Ecosse was not just about C and D Types. Car 14 is Tom McWhirter’s 1963 Tojero Ford with the ex-Jackie Stewart 1962 Tojiero Buick of Till Bechtolsheimer behind. The single seater in front is one of two Ecosse Imps built by their chief mechanic Stan Sproat. The idea had been to form an entry level formula with cars powered by the engine from the Hillman Imp.

An impressive line up of Ecurie Ecosse C Type Jaguars.

In an effort to be more competitive in the two part St Mary’s Trophy, even the steering wheel of the Patrick Watts/Malcolm Harrison 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk was drilled for lightness.

The Fighter Collections FG1D Corsair demonstrates why the US Navy initially refused to operate them from their aircraft carriers, they had a tendency to bounce on landing. Built by the Goodyear Aircraft corporation and issued with the bureau number 88297. She was taken on charge by the US Navy on the 9th April 1945 and then dispatched to Guam. Her records indicate that in October 1945 she was set to the Philippines for repair following which she was returned back to the USA. She then spent several years allocated to various US Navy reserve squadrons before being put up for disposal in March 1956 having flown for a total of 1652 hours. She was purchased by ALU-MET smelters in January 1959 and a year later was rescued from their scrap yard by legendary stunt and movie pilot Frank Tallman. Frank kept her until 1966 and she then passed through several hands until being purchased by the Fighter collection in 1986. She flies today in the markings of Corsair KD345 from squadron 1850 of the Fleet Arm Arm as embarked on HMS Vengeance serving with the British Pacific fleet. Extremely original and never restored she still flies with fabric covered wings.

Steve Tillack’s 1954 Lancia D50 gets pushed to the refueling area.

Early Saturday morning and the Ferrari 125/166 of Federico Buratti makes her way to the refueling station.

I think my interest was drawn more to the two gentleman wearing old fireman’s helmets than it was to Conrad Ulrich’s 1955 Maserati 300S and the 1953 Ferrari 340MM of Roberto Crippa.

Tony Best departs the assembly area to qualify for the Richmond Trophy in his 1960 Ferrari 246 Dino.

Early morning in the pits.

Lord Bamford’s 1964 GTO moves off. Scheduled to be driven by Andrew Newall and Frank Stippler in the TT, the car met with an unfortunate accident during practice.

Pretty as a picture. The Clive Joy/Norman Nato 1964 250LM.

Lawrence Auriana’s amazing-sounding 1965 flat 12 powered 1500cc Ferrari 1512 driven in the Glover Trophy by Joe Colasacco.

And here are some of Joe’s competition, the Lotus 25’s of Andy Middlehurst (25) and Nick Fennell.

The P51 is a proper ‘blue nosed bastard.’ In this instance it’s an affectionate term. P51D-20NA 44-72216, Miss Helen, as shown here is a genuine Blue Nose Bastard of Bodney veteran. The war time tag was given to the 352nd Fighter Group. Originally flown by Capt Robert Littge as Miss Helen, and later by Lt Russell Ross as Miss Nita. After her war service she continued to fly, first with the Royal Swedish Air Force and also the Israeli air force. Rescued from an Israeli kibbutz by Robs Lamplough in the 1970s she now flys out of Goodwood with the Boultby Flight Academy.

Entrants for the Freddy March Memorial Trophy line up with Eddie McGuire’s 1949 Gordini Type 23S at the head of the line.

Three time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden is peering out of the rain streaked side window of his 1958 Austin A35, his mount for part one of the two-part St Mary’s Trophy.

Taking a quick peak through the engine cover of Mike Jordan/Philip Walker 1965 Ford GT40.

A mechanic rests on the rear wheel of the Rettenmaier Tipo B. In front of is Simon Edward’s 1935 Maserati 4CM.

Waiting for practice for the Goodwood trophy to start. Josef Otto Rettenmaier’s 1940 Maserati 8CL with David Walford’s 1938 Alta 2 Litre single seater behind, to be driven by Martin Walford.

Gary Pearson in Christian Glasel’s 1954 250F joins the qualifying for the Richmond Trophy.

But Stephen Rettenmaier needs a little bit more assistance in his 1958 example.

Stand back, cars departing as practice for the Goodwood Trophy begins. Klaus Lehr in his 1948 Talbot Lago Type 26C is one of the first onto the track.

Variety is king in the St Mary’s Trophy. Shaun Rainsford’s 1956 Nash Metropolitan is pushed into the assembly area to be driven by two-time Touring Car champion John Cleland.

The calm before the storm. Tom Hardman’s 1937 MG Bellevue special waits her turn to take to the track for the Goodwood Trophy.

As usual the entry for the Richmond Trophy contained many a gem as can be seen from this line up.

Richard Attwood waits for the rain to pass so he can get about motor racing.

The eye for detail is evident inthe scrap yard which tied in with the massive Fiat 500 tribute. Three actors worked in the Garage, Papa who is standing by the door of the Fiat 1800 Estate and his two sons. If you approached one of the sons would insist that you come in to see the quality of his work. He would then show you to engine of the red 500 in the corner, and then show you the restored one just outside the garage/scrap yard and oh course he spoke with a good Italian accent so I found myself trying to answer in my very broken Italian.

One for Facebook, or for the family album. O yes, the Ferrari! Ben Cousins/Andrew Hall’s 1960 Ferrari 250 SWB, one of nine entered in the Kinrara Trophy.

Eddie McGuire joins practice for the Richmond Trophy in his 1959 Scarab Offenhauser.

Quite a contrast in size; Calum Lockie in Sean Danaher’s 1938 Maserati 6CM gets snapped from the comfort of a Rolls Royce Phantom.

A very small section of the entry for the Brooklands Trophy. John Guyatt’s 1939 Talbot Lago T150 CSS MD shares space with Jonathan Turner’s 1934 Triumph Dolomite 8C SS Corsica roadster.

Here, ‘Tazio’ is one of the actors who always appear at Goodwood. He used to play the part of Stan Laurel, or Stan Haural, as he was called, with his buddy who played the part of Oliver Hardy, or Oliver Lardy as he was called. But alas Oliver has been ill for a few years. Anyway he now plays the parts of George Formby an old British comedy actor of the 1930s and 1940s and also Tazio Nuvolari as shown here.

Whilst in the next door Rolls Royce showroom I found this amazing example. Alas I could not find a coachbuilders plaque so any info would be welcome. My pal did comment that she looked like a small Duplo bodied motor coach!

Gary Pearson’s BRM Type 25 gets ready for a tow from the venerable Land Rover.

Another very rare aeroplane. The Fighter Collections Curtiss P40F Warhawk, one of only two airworthy examples in the world. Manufactured at the Buffalo New York Curtiss factory in the autumn of 1942, by Christmas 1942 she was in the Southwest Pacific serving in the 13th US Amy Air Corp. Unfortunately her service career remains unknown but as the P40F model was only flown by the 44th and 68th Fighter Squadrons of the 347th Fighter Group in the Solomon Islands it is reasonable to assume she flew from there. In November 1943 she was condemned by the USAAF and was dumped on the Island of Espiritu Santo. She was recovered from the Island during the 1970s and some years later she was acquired by the Fighter Collection with her restoration commencing after many years of Storage in Australia. She made her first post restoration flight 68 years after being condemned. She carries the markings of Ltd Robert J Duffields ‘Lee’s Hope’ from the 85th Fighter squadron of the 79th Fighter group flying out of Capodichino airfield in Naples Italy. Capodichino is now the commercial airport for Naples.

An English Rose and a Red Ferrari, No need to say any more.

MH434 Spitefire needs no introduction and will always be associated with the late great Ray Hanna.

The Steve Soper/Geoff Gordon 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Ti proved a bit reluctant to start.

The Scarab Offys of Julian Bronson and Eddie McGuire garner the attention of the RAF.

Three Lister Sunbeam Tigers were constructed, two of which were entered into the TT Trophy race. Car 8 is Tony Eckford’s to be driven by Chris Beighton and Matt Neal.

The Talbot Lago Type 26C of Klaus Lehr.

