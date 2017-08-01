Shakeup for Laguna’s Sixtieth Anniversary

“Laguna Seca is sacred ground.”

Richard Varner, CFO, MotoAmerica

Story by Brandes Elitch

Photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

As Laguna Seca is about to celebrate their Sixtieth Anniversary, there are major political developments within the management of the facility that appear to give Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP) a three-year contract to manage the raceway.

And that’s important, for the health of Laguna Seca depends a great deal on the continued support of vintage car racing during the week. And, while there are a few dozen historic car races worldwide, arguably, after sixty years of hosting vintage car racing, the track at Laguna Seca has more history than any other similar venue in the U.S.

This year is the sixtieth anniversary of the track, and 550 race cars will be on display. The organizers will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, and the 60th anniversary of Formula Junior. This was a new series created by Giovanni Lurani in 1957 as an international formula. This year at Laguna, there will be 2 classes, one for 1958-60 front-engined Formula Juniors with drum brakes, and one for 1961-63 cars with mid-engines and disc brakes. There will also be a display of historic race cars, called “Racing Through the Decades,” including Pete Lovely’s 2-liter Ferrari 500 TR that won the very first race at the track in November, 1957.

It started with SCRAMP

Most people know that this all started with the Pebble Beach Road Races, back in 1950, a tight road course through the pines on the private land owned by the Del Monte Corporation. After a few years, the event outgrew its venue, with 50,000 spectators by 1956. Like virtually all tracks at the time, there was little attention given to either driver or spectator safety, and there were issues with the width and quality of the road itself. Almost inevitably, there was a fatality. In 1956 driver Ernie McAfee died after hitting a tree, and that was the end of the Pebble Beach road course. And that spelled the end of road racing as it was known in California. But something had to be done as the sport was still growing by leaps and bounds.

In a government-private enterprise partnership which would seem unworkable today, Laguna Seca was built with the help of the U.S. Army authorities at Fort Ord, where the track is located. The local organization was called the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula, aka SCRAMP, which paid the Army the princely sum of $3000 for the use of the land. SCRAMP volunteers raised $125,000, and construction began in September, 1957. Construction of the track was completed in sixty days! The land was later turned over to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, as the Fort Ord National Monument, when Fort Ord was decommissioned. SCRAMP has managed the track and facilities since that time.

SCRAMP Investigated

However, all was not well, as about three years ago, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, which is the governing entity, decided to explore replacing SCRAMP with another organization. A 2015-2016 Monterey County Grand Jury report determined that the track was being poorly managed. According to the LA Times,* “The report stated that SCRAMP had under-reported income, juggled creditors and delayed payments to balance its books, and inappropriately used funds for capital improvements to meet operating costs.” In response, SCRAMP board president Michael Smith said that they have been proposing new revenue ideas for years, but its efforts were difficult to communicate with a parks department in the midst of constant management turnover (there have been 5 parks directors in the last few years).

In the meantime, the County Board of Supervisors had asked the NASCAR-owned International Speedway Corporation (ISC) to submit a proposal to run the facility, to include increasing revenue and performing upgrades to the facility. ISC runs 13 NASCAR tracks. As someone has said, NASCAR may not know much about historic racecars, but they are a publicly traded for profit entity that does know how to make money, supposedly. Now I personally haven’t paid any attention to NASCAR since the 1954 Hudson Hornet Hollywood coupe in my garage was racing there, but things have not been going especially well for them recently; attendance is down for NASCAR, as well as their 2 competitors, Speedway Motorsports (9 tracks, revenue has fallen 28% from 2010-15) and Dover Motorsports, (4 tracks, revenue down 51% over this period). TV ratings are down.

Enter Friends of Laguna Seca with a new proposal

Last July, the County announced that a raceway management search and contract negotiation process would be administered by the County Administrative Office. At that time, the Board heard competing proposals from SCRAMP, a Monterey coalition called Friends of Laguna Seca (which includes heavyweights such as Gordon McCall and Bruce Canepa), and a partnership between the founder of the Long Beach G.P. and a local businessman.

But then, just last week (Tuesday, July 25, 2017), after a closed door meeting, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to give SCRAMP a three-year contract to manage the raceway, race concessions, and affiliated campgrounds and shooting range. Earlier in the week, SCRAMP made some executive changes. Gill Campbell, who had been G.M. and CEO for many years, will now be SVP of Event Operations, and the new CEO is Michael Smith, the president of the SCRAMP board of directors, who will be interim CEO while overseeing a search for a permanent replacement. For Gordon McCall, this was puzzling. “As a local who cares a lot about the community that I was raised in, and fortunate enough to be able to stay in, I can honestly say that our FLS group has nothing but the best intentions for the track and for the community that it sits in. Having said that though, I am completely perplexed as to how the group that was deemed ‘an unfit manager’ by the 2016 Civil Grand Jury Report, plans on raising the necessary capital (millions) to bring the dilapidated and neglected facility up to par, and preferably, above par. Along with the other board members of the FLS, we wish SCRAMP and the County the best on the execution of their plan.”

A host of issues to resolve

The track, which was part of the Monterey County Parks System until last year, is governed by the County Board of Supervisors, and they have imposed a few requirements which are daunting to say the least. First, as a property manager, why would you spend millions of dollars on improvements on property which you will never own? Second, why would you want to manage a racing facility which the County limits to 30 track days with no sound restrictions (most of which are taken up by five major races)? In fact, the County requires a maximum of five major racing events per year, and maximum decibel levels every day of the year! Track rental days are required to comply with a noise limit of 90 decibels, and SCCA club events are allowed 103 decibels.

If the Board of Supervisors is concerned with generating more revenue, a reasonable concern, why not expand this excellent facility to handle music festivals, concerts, and other similar activities? Perhaps because this is one of the most expensive areas for housing in the entire U.S., so the property owners have some say about noise, and there is a 10 p.m. noise curfew. Plus, if you look at other types of racing in other parts of the country, it seems that what’s important in racing today is associated restaurants, entertainment, parties, and yes, toilets! Racing, not so much. Carmel and Monterey have the entertainment facilities, but this is frankly one of the most expensive places to visit in the entire country.

Going forward

But life goes on. In 2015, the track sold 234,000 tickets, and ticket holders contributed over $62 million in direct spending to the local economy according to a study conducted by California State University, Monterey Bay. The two main events at the track are the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (historics) and the World Superbike races. During the Reunion, there are roughly 38 different events during that weekend and the track has to compete for attendance with all of those. This includes opening the participant list to cars that have not competed there before and getting historically significant cars to appear. This year there is a new Picnic in the Paddock with featured guest speaker Tom Kristensen. There will be about 120 vendors in the infield, always a must-see for me. At this point, the Big Event is only two weeks away – still not too late to make plans to attend!

