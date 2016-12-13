VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Alessandro Gerelli

RM Sotheby’s at Milano Auctoclassica, November 25-27 2016

An auction with 400 cars plus many motorbikes and bikes, plus few boats, engines, parts, signs, etc, is quite an event!

All the cars were presented without any reserve and with very reasonable estimates.(In fact the estimates must have been on the very conservative side). The success of the event was very great and everything was sold and, speaking about the cars, only around twenty have been sold below the maximum of the estimate.

Of course not all the cars were in perfect condition, and many would have needed a huge restoration, but this did not stop the high offers of the collectors.

The top price was reached for a Ferrari 275 GTb/6C Alloy body that with an estimate of 2.8 Million euros was sold for 3.4 Million euros, while the Maserati MC 12 estimated 1.3 Million euros sold for 3 Million euros.