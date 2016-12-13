VeloceToday.com

Skip links

RM Auction at Milan’s Autoclassica 2016

1959 Lancia Flaminia berlina series 1 estimate 4-6000 euro, sold 19040 euro

Story and photos by Alessandro Gerelli

RM Sotheby’s at Milano Auctoclassica, November 25-27 2016

An auction with 400 cars plus many motorbikes and bikes, plus few boats, engines, parts, signs, etc, is quite an event!

All the cars were presented without any reserve and with very reasonable estimates.(In fact the estimates must have been on the very conservative side). The success of the event was very great and everything was sold and, speaking about the cars, only around twenty have been sold below the maximum of the estimate.

Of course not all the cars were in perfect condition, and many would have needed a huge restoration, but this did not stop the high offers of the collectors.

The top price was reached for a Ferrari 275 GTb/6C Alloy body that with an estimate of 2.8 Million euros was sold for 3.4 Million euros, while the Maserati MC 12 estimated 1.3 Million euros sold for 3 Million euros.

1988 Lancia Delta HF Integrale estimate 15-20000 euro, sold 40320 euro.

1950 Fiat 500C Topolino cabriolet estimate 5-10000 euro, sold 16800 euro.

1977 Fiat Abarth 131 group 4 estimate 45-55000 euro, sold 112000 euro.

1971 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS estimate 10-12000 euro, sold 117600 euro.

2005 Ford GT40 estimate 220-250000 euro, sold 336000.

1982 De Tomaso Pantera GT5 estimate 15-20000, sold 134400.

1962 Maserati 3500 GTI Coupé Touring estimate 155-175000 euro, sold 201600.

1970 Maserati Ghibli 4,9 SS estimate 200-230000 euro, sold 302400 euro.

1992 Ferrari F40 estimate 725-875000 euro, sold 1030400 euro.

1985 Lucchini SN85 Sports Prototype estimate 15-20000 euro, sold 29120.

2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina estimate 240-280000 euro, sold 358400.

2004 Maserati MC 12 estimate 1100-1300000 euro, sold 3024000 euro.

1994 Bugatti EB 100 GT estimate 275-325000 euro, sold 616000 euro.

1997 Tampolli RTA-1 estimate 2500-5000 euro, sold 44800 euro.

250 GT SWB Replica Alloy body estimate 10-15000 euro, sold 146250 euro.

250 GT LWB California Spider Replica Alloy Body estimate 10-15000 euro, sold 88920 euro.

1991 Lancia Ferrari LC2 Group C, estimate 240-280000 euro, sold 851200 euro.

1953 Alfa Romeo 1900 C sprint Touring, estimate 160-180000 euro, sold 358400 euro.

1947 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 sport Touring Coupè Aerlux estimate 80-90000 euro, sold 229500 euro.

Maserati 6 Cylinder engines estimate 10-15000 euro, sold 37440 euro.

Lamborghini V12 Marine engine estimate 7500-10000 euro, sold 23400 euro.

Ferrari 250 GTE engine no. 3795 estimate 75-100000 euro, sold 134550 euro.

Ferrari 250 GTE transmission estimate 10-12500 euro, sold 19890 euro.

1948 Lancia Paganelli Siluro estimate 45-55000 euro, sold 246400 euro.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 estimate 55-65000 euro, sold 78400 euro.

1946 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 barchetta estimate 30-35000 euro, sold 302400 euro.

  1. Phew! The critical question to help explain this phenomena is “what was the estimating strategy?” Can we be told?

  2. The prices realized in Milano are the ones that are insane, not the rest of prices.
    RM Sotheby’s strategically established low estimates to cover the minimum expectation they gave to the Guardia di Finanza which was in charge of the sale. They made it No Reserve, which is all but unknown in Europe. Then they promoted the hell out of it, sucking in people who thought they were going to get bargains. Then auction psychology took over (there were over 3,000 registered bidders, triple what RM Sotheby’s gets for Monterey, for example; 83% of the bidders were new to the auction house) and the bidders lost their minds.
    373 of 424 car lots, 88%, sold over their high pre-sale estimates. That is pretty much exactly the opposite of what happens most of the time. Only 24 lots were sold below the low estimate.
    The average selling bid was 2 ¼ times the average high estimate; twenty-nine lots sold for 5 or more times the high estimates; six of them sold for 10 or more times.
    It was superbly choreographed, managed and marketed by RM Sotheby’s (all in the space of just three months from the time they got the deal with the Italian court managed by the Guardia di Finanza, and they had to haul everything from Venice (where it was in 11 warehouses) to Milano.)
    Every dealer with whom I have spoken was floored by what happened; they couldn’t even raise their paddles before the prices went beyond what they wanted to pay.
    Alessandro’s observations reflect the general bewilderment of the Italian and European audience in the face of this kind of sale. While U.S. collectors may be familiar with the hype and hyperbole of mass market collector car auctions, particularly without reserves, such are rarely seen in Europe. Bidders succumbed to the rationalization that, “Someone was willing to bid x, so it’s surely reasonable to bid x+1,000.” And so it went, like the Dutch in the seventeenth century’s tulip bubble.
    Any rational person looking at the pre-sale estimates realized they were low-balled, including me. I looked covetously upon Lot #127, a double-sided lighted Alfa Romeo dealer sign 150cm in diameter estimated at €1,500-2,500. I thought, “OK, so maybe €3,000 even though I have to get it back to Connecticut and relight it to 120v 60hz.” Then there was the 17% buyer’s premium, and the 22% VAT on the premium. That would have taken the Milan price to €3,622, even at today’s favorable exchange rate $3,875 US American. Crating and shipping could easily add $500, bringing the landed total in the U.S. to $4,400. There is no way that makes sense, particularly not sight unseen.
    Many others apparently failed to make that analysis, checking their links with reality at the door. The sign sold for over €6,000 with commission (not including the 22% VAT.) That is an absurd price.
    Duemila Route was not a bellwether; it was an aberration.
    It was a Black Swan.

  5. I would hope that the rare components that may have to be restored, acquired and/or made for these vehicles would garner similar values. Yet, that is not always the formula used to value these items. The sum value of the car as a total rolling assembly, its originality, its history, the “Story” often exceeds the cost of individual parts- if they all could be made. It is only original once.
    Still, those carefully fabricated Ferrari California bodies garnered their $/hr/crafts-person- Or, did they?

