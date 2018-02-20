VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

Retromobile 2018: The Abarths

By 1 Comment

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

One of the highlights of the 2018 Retromobile show in Paris was the display of some 20 cars from the Abarth collection of Swiss Engelbert Möll. The collection of Mr. Möll, who is a former Abarth works racing driver, includes more than 40 Abarths as well as some engines that were also displayed in Paris.

This gathering was an opportunity to rediscover the extraordinary variety of the Abarth production as well as the ingenuity of this make to achieve great performances with small displacement engines.

It is interesting to note that the Abarth name is so famous that it was exhumed ten years ago by Fiat, like Renault did recently with the Alpine brand.
It is comforting to see that the great names never die.

1959 Fiat Abarth 500 GT coupé Zagato, 2 cylinder, 479 cc, 26 hp. Ovidio Capelli won the 1959 Italian Championship in the GT class up to 500 cc.

With the same engine developing 36 hp, this Fiat Abarth 500 Record Pinin Farina did 28,000 kilometers in 10 days and won 23 international records by the end of 1958.

The Abarth 750 Bialbero Record Monza won its class at the 1959 12 hours of Monza and at the 1959 Coupes du Salon in Montlhéry.

1960 Fiat Abarth 1000 Bialbero engine. Giacchino Colombo has constructed the DOHC cylinder head based on the Fiat 600 engine.

In 1962, this Abarth 1000 Bialbero Le Mans took part to the Le Mans 24 hours and the Nürburgring 500 kms with Eberhard Mahle and won its class in the 1962 GT World Championship. Also it won the under 1300cc class at the 1962 1000 kms of Paris with Bianchi and Herrmann and won overall the 1963 3 hours of Sebring with Herrmann.

This 1963 Abarth 1000 Spider Sport won many races with Tommy Spychiger at the wheel, in particular the Mont Ventoux, Trento-Bondone, Cesena-Sestriere or Ollon-Villars and became Swiss Sportcar champion in 1964 and 1965.

1963 Abarth Simca 2 Mila. 19 year old Franco Patria became European GT hillclimb champion in his first season with an Abarth Simca 2 Mila. Jochen Rindt also had some wins in Austria.

The Abarth Simca 1300 GT Corsa won the 1963 World GT Championship in its class. This example was Engelbert Möll’s semi-works car in which he won all the 8 races he entered.

The 1963 Abarth Simca 1300 engine developing some 128 hp.

In 1965, some world records were achieved by this Abarth 2000 Monoposto with Carlo Abarth himself at the wheel and later with Johannes Ortner. These records were: standing start on a ¼ mile in 11.045 sec and 130,545 km per hour and 500 m in 12.855 sec and 140,023 km per hour.

This 1965 Fiat Abarth 2400 Allemano coupé is aluminum-bodied and was the personal car of Carlo Abarth.

The Abarth 1000 Sport won its class and finished 3rd overall at the 1966 Nürburgring 500 kms with Herbert Müller driving. The car also won its class at the Coupes de Paris in Montlhéry.

The 1966 Fiat Abarth OT 2000 America had a top speed beyond 240 km/h. Only three were built. See the spare tire at the front.

1967 Abarth T 140 engine. This 6-liter V12 engine was developed by Abarth to compete in the World Sportscar Championship but, due to a change of regulation for the 1968 season, the project had to be abandoned. This is the only remaining engine of the three built.

Very successful on hill climbs and race tracks, the Abarth 2000 Sport won the 1970 European Hill Climb Championship with Johannes Ortner. Among the works drivers were Arturo Merzario, Toine Hezemans, Peter Schetty, and Eduardo Lualdi.

1968 Abarth OT 2000 Periscopio. Austrian champion Jochen Rindt won some airfield races at Innsbruck and Vienna with an OT (OT is for Omologato Turismo).
Below, OT engine.

The Abarth 2000 Sport Spider Prototipo achieved many wins on racetracks and hill climbs. In 1969, Arturo Merzario won the Mugello Grand Prix ahead of the Alfa Tipo 33, Porsche 907 and 908. Other Abarth drivers at that time include Nino Vaccarella and Gijs van Lennep.

The Abarth 1000 TCR Radiale was a multiple winner of European Touring Cars championships and for example won the 1968 Nürburgring 6 hours with Ab Goedermans and Hezemans.

The 1970 Fiat Abarth 595 SS Corsa was delivered with bigger rims, wider wheel track and bigger plastic fenders.

The 1971 Abarth 2000 Spider Prototipo or SE021 was developed for the new 2 liter European Championship. Arturo Merzario achieved 3 wins and finished 3rd overall in the championship.

The Abarth 3000 Sport Prototipo, overall winner of the 1971 European Hill Climb Championship with Johannes Ortner.

Built by Enzo Osella for the 1972 European 2 liter season, the Abarth Osella 2000 Spider Prototipo won the championship driven by Arturo Merzario, Toine Hezemans, Nanni Galli and Derek Bell.

This engine won the 1972 European 2 liter championship.

Fiat purchased Abarth in 1971 but, in 1973, Carlo Abarth and Ing. Mario Colucci tried a comeback with the Abarth 2000 Prototipo Pininfarina. This example is powered by a 6 cylinder engine.

Somewhere else at Retromobile, FCA Heritage, the Fiat Group classic department, was showing another Abarth 2400 coupé Allemano. Curiously, it is also said to have been owned by Carlo Abarth who used every day for years. He showed it at the 1964 Geneva Motor Show even though it was already out of production.

Artcurial Motorcars was selling this 1968 Abarth 1000 SP, certified by Abarth Classiche. It remained unsold although it has an interesting history with a 2nd in class at the 1969 Targa Florio and a 1st in class at the 1969 Gran Premio del Mugello.

This 1975 Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Group 4 is one of seven Olio Fiat works cars and is eligible for rallies like the Tour Auto. Prized between $250,000 and $310,000, it was not sold either.

This 1973 Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Spider was part of the Bonhams Sale at the Grand Palais, venue of the Paris Motor Show until 1961. It is one of the 1,013 examples completed for Group 2 homologation. Estimated between $86,000 and $110,000, it remained unsold.

Reborn in 2007, Abarth is now producing racing versions of the Fiat 500, like this 2011 Abarth 500 Assetto Corse. Powered by a 1.4 litre turbo 200 hp engine, it is for track use only. Sold for $24,000.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. When I read , Abarth reborn in 2007 , it is not true …
    You have just missed the Ritmo Abarth 2 L produced from 1981 to 1987, the Stilo Abarth produced from 2001 to 2006 and I should not forget the 1978 year , when Scheckter and Verini were racing the Giro of Italy with Ritmo 1500 Gr 2 Abarth …
    Between years 1987 to 2001 , I don’ t remember Abarths ?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU