Retromobile 2018: The Abarths

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt
One of the highlights of the 2018 Retromobile show in Paris was the display of some 20 cars from the Abarth collection of Swiss Engelbert Möll. The collection of Mr. Möll, who is a former Abarth works racing driver, includes more than 40 Abarths as well as some engines that were also displayed in Paris.
This gathering was an opportunity to rediscover the extraordinary variety of the Abarth production as well as the ingenuity of this make to achieve great performances with small displacement engines.
It is interesting to note that the Abarth name is so famous that it was exhumed ten years ago by Fiat, like Renault did recently with the Alpine brand.
It is comforting to see that the great names never die.
Comments
Chody says
When I read , Abarth reborn in 2007 , it is not true …
You have just missed the Ritmo Abarth 2 L produced from 1981 to 1987, the Stilo Abarth produced from 2001 to 2006 and I should not forget the 1978 year , when Scheckter and Verini were racing the Giro of Italy with Ritmo 1500 Gr 2 Abarth …
Between years 1987 to 2001 , I don’ t remember Abarths ?