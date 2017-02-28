VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Retro Auctions: RM Sotheby’s, February 8

Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3 1934, estimate 3.8-5 million euro, sold 3.9 million euro.

Photos and captions by Alessandro Gerelli

The first Retro related auction was the RM Sotheby’s held at the Place Vauban on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. The 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3, chassis 50006, sold for €3,920,000 and was the highest sale price of the day. Thirteen Porsches from one collection sold well and was a major feature of the RM auction. Below, Gerelli presents the Italian and French cars: an Alfa Montreal, and a Lancia B20 GT coupe and a Giulietta Spider that sold for 476000 euros, plus much more.

Exchange rate, 2-28-2017: 1 US Dollar=.94 Euro

Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S cabriolet 1948, estimate 200-300000 euro, sold at 224000 euro.

Lancia Aurelia B20 GT coupè series II 1952, estimate 130-160000 euro, sold at 140000 euro.

Alfa Romeo 2600 spider 1963, estimate 70-90000 euro, sold at 100800 euro.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA 1965, estimate 350-425000 euro, not sold.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale 1962, estimate 120-150000 euro, not sold.

Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 series III 1963, estimate 430-480000 euro, sold at 470400 euro.

Maserati 3500 spider 1962, estimate 750-850000 euro, not sold.

Ferrari 575 Superamerica 2005, estimate 300-350000 euro, not sold.

Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona spider 1973, estimate 1.8-2.4 million euro, sold at 2.2 million euro.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta 750G spider competizione 1957, estimate 475-575000 euro, sold at 476000 euro.

Alfa Romeo Montreal 1973, estimate 80-100000 euro, sold at 78400 euro.

Ferrari Dino 206 GT 1968, estimate 475-575000 euro, sold at 526400 euro.

Ferrari 275 GTB 1975, estimate 1.8-2.2 million euro, sold at 1.9 million euro.

Ferrari F40 1989, estimate 950-1050000 euro, not sold.

