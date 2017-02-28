VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Retro Auctions: Artcurial, February 10

Ferrari Dino 206P Speciale 1966, estimate 4-8 million euro, sold at 4390400 euro.

Photos and captions by Alessandro Gerelli

This year Alessandro Gerelli covered all three auctions held at or around Retromobile. The Artcurial Auction below was held last, on Friday on the same complex as Retromobile. This auction resulted in the highest price paid for a car during the auctions at Retro – the unique Dino 206 P berlinetta speciale of 1965 by Pininfarina sold for about 4.4 million euros against an estimate from 4 to 8 million euros and no reserve!

As usual, Gerelli cuts through all the results to bring you just the cars you need to know about! Included below are Saoutchik Delahayes, De Tomasos, Isos, Alfa 1900s, and an Abarth 1000 TC Corsa that sold for 53,640 euros. Many more and this is just one of three auctions!

Exchange rate, 2-28-2017: 1 US Dollar=.94 Euro

Ferrari 166 spider corsa Scaglietti 1948, sold at 2960400 euro.

Ferrari F430 challenge 2006, estimate 130-180000 euro, sold at 143040 euro.

Fiat 600 multipla 1963, estimate 30-50000 euro, sold at 30992 euro.

Delahaye 135M Gascogne Dubos 1951, estimate 70-100000 euro, sold at 119200 euro.

Delahaye 135 MS cabriolet Figoni Falaschi 1939, estimate 1.2-1.6 million euro, not sold.

Maserati Ghibli Spider 1970, estimate 500-700000 euro, sold at 560200 euro.

Lancia B24 spider America 1955, estimate 900-1200000 euro, not sold.

Alfa Romeo 1900 CSS Touring 1956, estimate 200-250000 euro, sold at 214500 euro.

Alfa Romeo 1900 SS Touring 1954, estimate 210-260000 euro, not sold.

Delahaye 148L Saoutchik 1950, estimate 700-1000000 euro, not sold.

Ferrari 250GT cabriolet Pininfarina 1960, estimate 1.3-1.6 million euro, not sold.

Autobianchi Bianchina 1967, estimate 10-15000 euro, sold at 11324 euro.

Lamborghini Miura P400 1968, estimate 800-1000000 euro, sold at 888040 euro.

Lamborghini Miura SV 1972, estimate 2.2-2.6 million euro, sold at 2.4 million euro.

Lamborghini DL 25N 1954, estimate 30-40000 euro, sold at 35760 euro.

Lancia Augusta cabriolet Langenthal 1936, estimate 50-80000 euro, sold at 64368 euro.

Lamborghini Espada P400 GT of 1969 with an estimate of 240-280000 euro and sold for 268200 euro.

Lamborghini Urraco P250S 1973, estimate 120-140000 euro, sold at 137080 euro. Behind it, the Lamborghini 400 GT Jarama 1971, estimate 180-240000 euro, sold at 208600 euro.

Citroen DS19 cabriolet 1965, estimate 40-60000 euro, sold at 101320 euro.

Delage D6-60 3L sport biplace 1939, estimate 60-80000 euro, sold at 61984 euro.

Bizzarrini 1900 GT Europa 1969, estimate 250-350000 euro, sold at 305152 euro.

Fiat 500 1970, estimate 20-30000 euro, sold at 26224 euro.

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada 1967, estimate 600-900000 euro, sold at 705600 euro.

Abarth 1000 TC corsa 1966, estimate 40-60000 euro, sold at 53640 euro.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 3rd series 1929, estimate 210-250000 euro, not sold.

Bugatti Type 57 by Gangloff 1934, estimate 430-530000 euro, not sold.

De Tomaso Pantera GT5 1984, estimate 160-200000 euro, not sold.

Iso Rivolta Grifo 7.4 liter Can-Am 1971, estimate 280-360000 euro, sold at 441040 euro.

Citroen Traction 7 sport roadster 1934, estimate 90-120000 euro, sold at 121584 euro.

Citroen DS21 Rallye coupe “raccourcy” 1969, estimate 70-90000 euro, sold at 56340 euro.

