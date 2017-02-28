VeloceToday.com

Photos and captions by Alessandro Gerelli

This year Alessandro Gerelli covered all three auctions held at or around Retromobile. The Artcurial Auction below was held last, on Friday on the same complex as Retromobile. This auction resulted in the highest price paid for a car during the auctions at Retro – the unique Dino 206 P berlinetta speciale of 1965 by Pininfarina sold for about 4.4 million euros against an estimate from 4 to 8 million euros and no reserve!

As usual, Gerelli cuts through all the results to bring you just the cars you need to know about! Included below are Saoutchik Delahayes, De Tomasos, Isos, Alfa 1900s, and an Abarth 1000 TC Corsa that sold for 53,640 euros. Many more and this is just one of three auctions!

Exchange rate, 2-28-2017: 1 US Dollar=.94 Euro