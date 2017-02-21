VeloceToday.com

One is remembered by his work
By Pete Vack
We are saddened by the loss of Bowtie Ferraris author and vintage racer Randy Cook, who passed away on February 16, 2017 after a being diagnosed with cancer.
When I first met Randy, he was carrying a huge, I mean huge, three ring binder bursting with facts and photos of Chevy-engined Ferraris.
He plopped it down in front of me and said, “Well, let’s get to work.”
He had originally wanted to run a series of articles in VeloceToday, each one addressing a different Chevy-engined Ferrari. But clearly, there was a need for a book on the subject, provided he could come up with enough valid serial numbers to fill a decent sized volume. I suggested the name “Bowtie Ferrari”, and drew up a Chevy bowtie logo with “Ferrari” in the center of the bowtie. Randy loved the idea but I wondered if it would it fly in Detroit. The logo is clearly a trademark, and even the word “Bowtie” might be legally Chevrolet’s. But Randy, being Randy, said, “Just let them take us to court, I’d love to fight them.” Randy was a fighter, and a guy who would stand his ground over a Florida sinkhole if he thought he had a chance.
He was tenacious as well. He decided to go ahead and try to make a book out of Bowtie, and never faltered going forward, despite what we both imagined would be moans and groans from the traditional Ferrari community. We’d help him find a Chevy-engined Ferrari and he would go after it, getting all the facts and talking to everyone who was even still slightly vertical. He poured over copies of old R&Ts, Sports Car, SCI, and Autoweeks to find results and match them up with the serial numbers. Many times the fact that the Ferrari did have a mongrel Chevy engine installed was quietly hushed up, and not easy pickings. Did not bother Randy one bit. We got Toly Arutunoff (who better?) to write the preface, and Ferrari historian Alan Boe to fact check. Our own Hugues Vanhoolandt freely supplied many of the great full color shots in the book, and Jodi Ellis took on the task of the layout and handling printing assignments.
Randy was equally insistent upon honoring and remembering old friends, like Jerry Melton. A part time photographer and artist, Melton had painted a caricature-like picture of the Chevy-engined Testa Rossa, SN 0724 at Green Valley Texas and gave it to Randy for the book. He stood his ground when wanting the painting on the cover. It was, after all, his book.
He deserved his own chapter, too. Randy was the proud owner of one of the only Ferrari V12s (a 250GT PF coupe) left to still be powered by the Chevy V8, and drove it to shows. He sold it after the book was published, but that was not his goal. Shortly before he passed away he told me of his latest project, a Ferrari 400 that would also have a Chevy V8 installed.
Very proud of the finished book, he took it around everywhere and sold many copies out of the trunk. It sold so well he decided to write and publish another book, Blue Oval, et al, Ferraris,this time featuring the Ford-engined Ferraris, along with other oddball engines, inserted into the hallowed chassis of Maranello.
Last year’s Concorso Italiano featured Chevy-engined Ferraris, and Hugues Vanhoolandt took the below video of Randy at CI discussing the Ferrari 0126A which was given a Chevy engine in 1958. Note that it has been restored with a proper Ferrari engine.
Randy was also active in the Florida Vintage car race scene as a tech inspector, driver of old Saabs and a Ford 60-powered MG. But he devoted the last years of his life to his books, and making damn sure that everyone knew that a huge number of mega million dollar Ferraris survived over the years because a lowly Chevy or Ford engine kept them running both on and off the track.
Damn right Randy. You’ll be missed.
Comments
Glenda Gephart says
Randy Cook was a wonderful friend and valuable volunteer at the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen. We’re heartbroken.
– He plopped it down in front of me and said, “Well, let’s get to work.” –
That’s Randy!
Bruce Meyer says
Randy was a genuine enthusiast who worked so hard at sharing his research, enthusiasm and friendship. His books are fantastic and should be in everyone’s library. It took someone as dedicated as Randy to put together such an ambitious and worthy project. If it weren’t for the small block Chevy and Ford engines many Ferrari and Maserati race cars wouldn’t exist today…
Thank you Randy…
RIP
Lynda Cook Pletcher says
Thanks for this great article!. I’m his sister and grew up with him racing anything he could including my Dad’s English Ford Angela which didn’t too well on the track. But he tried!
Kelli Rogers says
Thanks for such a great tribute to my father. He was very proud of his 250 PF and was just getting started with the 400 he had purchased. His legacy will live on through his books and those who knew him and loved him.
Chip Wright says
Randy was a dear and close friend. We spent many hours at the track together teching cars and spending long nights going over car info. It wasn’t just Ferraris he was passionate about but a lot of orphaned cars as well. His love for anything Saab was ledgendary. I will miss him always. There was never a better friend.
Marty Stein says
I knew Randy through the Saab connection. I owned and raced a Sprite powered Quantum for a dozen or so years. I also had a 250 2+2 Ferrari with its original V12 for a quarter century but the topic of prancing horses never came up with him…a really missed opportunity. We all live in such compartmentalized worlds. Like I never would have known that Ernie Mendicki was not only a model train nut but worked in the same tiny N scale I did if it wasn’t for Gary Winiger making the connection and putting us together. Like Randy, I only knew Ernie through cars, and just Ferraris at that. But the train connection led somehow to Siatas and his mentoring me into a very historic 300BC I’ve raced for over 30 years. Connections…and I’ll miss Randy and remember fondly his input and help with the Quantum.
Bob Austin says
Thanks to Randy’s book, people will know that even a Ferrari was “just a used car” at one point….and installing a cheap, light, powerful Chevy V-8 seemed like a wonderful idea! As virtually all have now been converted back to Ferrari power, who would know these wonderful creations even exited! It certainly is not something their present or future owners will be likely to volunteer.
Randy, we all thank you for documenting this interesting era, and for being a genuinely nice person. RIP
tolyarutunoff@gmail.com says
an ugly bolt outta the blue. what a shame! huge loss. he was absolutely delightful to be around. condolences to everyone close to him. wish i’d been closer.
Hans-Karl Lange says
“One is remembered by his work” – put this on my gravestone as well! From a Saab-driving, part-time DeTomaso-owning motoring writer on things Italian in Austria, not Australia.
P.S.: nice to see Matt Stone is still around and doing very well!
Frank Spena Jr. says
I came to know Randy during his time at the International Motor Racing Research Center. He was always very friendly and I always enjoyed talking to him. As a lover of all things Chevy V8, (and admirer of Ferraris too,) his books are an absolute treasure to me. We are all fortunate that he took the time and effort to write about this part of racing history. I feel very fortunate that I got to know him. Randy was a very genuine and enjoyable person and he will be missed.
Clem Simmons says
I am stunned to hear this news about Randy. I just spoke to him at Daytona at the first of last December. Randy was a great chap. We had many interesting discussions at the different race tracks we’d meet at in New York and in Florida. We discussed both his books as he was working on them. His enthusiasm was much enjoyed by all. Rest in peace, Randy.
Cliff Reuter says
It was an honor to collaborate with Randy on his two books! Randy used some of my Father’s old photos in Bowtie Ferraris and I also introduced him to my friend Jerry Melton for that purpose. The cover car on Blue Oval Ferraris is a photo taken by my dad at Road America in 1964 and was scanned from a slide I found in an old box. What a treat for my family to see our photo of George Reed in #0770 on the cover of Randy’s book! Randy wrote me a great note that I’d like to share: “Cliff, thanks for all you do to preserve and promote sports car racing from the past in photos, programs and race results and for your contributions to the context of my books”. That meant the world to me coming from Randy and I’m going to continue on in my quest to find and share old racing car history. Cheers to my friends Jerry Melton and Randy Cook!
Mike Centola says
While cars were his passion, so were many other things in his life. His family and job are the two I shared with him. Randy hired me as a Special Agent with DCIS and made me and many others good investigators by sharing his passion for the job and the Armed Forces. His love and passion for his family was even greater. Loved his family and was proud of them. Randy could easily be the master of topics such as law enforcement and “Botie Ferraris” but he taught me the most valuable lesson in life. “No one knows it all. Keep learning, that way you can teach me.”