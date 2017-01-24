VeloceToday.com

By Thomas Bromehead

Thanks to Pierre Abeillon for his help

First published in 2014 VeloceToday

Born in 1903, Pierre Duval was an engineer and as such, one the few privateers who built their own cars who could claim to have an engineer background. He started his career with Citroën and participated in the “Croisière Noire” of 1924, which was actually a cunning marketing exercise by André Citroën (who always had excellent advertising ideas to make his brand stand out) in which caterpillar tracks Citroën machinery crossed the Sahara on their way to the central colonies.

At the end of the roaring twenties, Duval had started racing bikes and moved on to cars in 1930 with a “Spéciale” all of his own. The Duval Spéciales described in this article are a mix-up of sundry components that never would have been mated together, had it not been for one man’s vision of what might work best on the track!

His first Spéciale had an underslung (upside-down) Donnet-Zedel chassis and an all-aluminum Anzani 1098cc 4 cylinder water-cooled engine with overhead valves. Dubbed “Colibri”, or “Hummingbird”, Duval only campaigned it a year before replacing it with a BNC, with which he butted heads with others at the 24 Heures de Spa, the 1935 edition of the 24 Heures du Mans (21st overall) and the 1938 Bol d’Or.

Wartime was unfortunately lurking around the corner and imposed a hiatus of several years during which Duval actively fought in the French resistance. His stalwart attitude and bravery owed him numerous decorations.

Once peacetime had returned he swiftly went back to his racing activities and was one of the first members of the AGACI, two weeks only after attending the first French postwar race at the Bois de Boulogne (a staggering 60 000 spectators attended the Coupes de Paris on September 9th 1945,) as a spectator. Undeterred by a painful hip injury, he had to curb his enthusiasm until September 1947 before he could resume racing.

His first post-war race was at the 1947 Grand Prix of the Automobile Club de France (ACF) in Lyon. A long way behind the leading Simca-Gordinis and Cisitalia D46s, his BNC simply wasn’t on par with the high-flyers who ran rings around him and left him in a lonely 12th and last place. Since Duval didn’t have the resources to buy a single-seater from one of the famous names, he therefore set about to once again assembling his own racer. He devised a tubular frame which was mated to a Simca 8 front solid axle, and used a differential from the same car all powered by a BMW 328 engine! The gearbox was also of 328 pedigree while the steering was a rack-and-pinion Peugeot unit. The body was also homemade but truth be told, he was more an engineer than a designer. And thus was born the DS001 (Duval Spéciale, you guessed it!)

Its inaugural race was at the 1949 Coupe d’Argent at Montlhéry and it went on to compete in the Grand Prix de Paris, Grand Prix des Frontières at Chimay, Belgium, Grand Prix d’Angoulême, the standing kilometre of Bordeaux, the Hillclimb of Moulins and also raced at the Circuit de Cadours (1949 season). The following year he made a few changes to DS001 including a switch to Zenith carburetors and a revised front end, which was now a lot bulkier. The competition was simply proving too hard for Duval and amateurs were slowly being sent home by works teams.

A decision was taken to buy of one the two De Montremy “monopoles”, a gorgeous barchetta equipped with a Simca 8 1100cc unit (Fiat 508S) that had come to be available because of De Montremy’s desire to race with Panhard engines instead. In 1951, Duval was an executive in Ford France’s warranty department and had ready access to numerous parts at advantageous prices. An affable, kind and easy-going man, Duval had benefited from services from his colleagues, who helped him fit a Ford Vedette V8 (3.9l) into his monopole (with the matching differential) which was christened in early 1951 as the DS002. The Monopole finished 6th (out of 20) at the Grand Prix des Frontières at Chimay in 1951.

That same year he could alternatively be seen at the wheel of DS002 or of DS001, but gradually gave up the single-seater and exclusively raced the monopole in 1952. The car was constantly evolving and in its last iteration had a much larger grille for improved cooling while the enclosed headlights had migrated to the wings in pontoon fashion, and the windscreen was now running the whole width of the car.

In 1955, Duval moved to Boulogne just outside of Paris. He took his cars with him although, he was too busy working on the Stanguellini-powered EFAC barchettas seen at Le Mans and sundry other endurance races. His collaboration with Gilbert Foury (the man behind the Servals) on the EFAC project allowed him to race again in the 1955, 1956 and 1957 24 Heures du Mans as well as in the Tourist Trophy. He then retired from competition. Duval raced at the wheel of the EFAC Stanguellini 750 Bialbero: In 1955, they abandoned the Le Mans race on the 17th hour with ignition problems after 136 laps. In 1956 they didn’t enjoy more success and quit in the 4th hour with engine issues after 23 laps only (at an average speed resting somewhere between 68 and 77 km/h!)

Both DS001 and 002 are still in French hands. DS002 was sold by Mr Duval in 1979 to Frédéric Lunaud who restored it with his help and later joined the collection of the famed “Docteur Tap”.