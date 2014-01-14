VeloceToday.com

Book Review Pegaso by Monsalve by Pete Vack

Softback, 90 pages, B&W and color

$55 USD in Europe, $65 USD rest of world

Naturally, VeloceToday includes the Pegaso in our portfolio of strange and wonderful cars that don’t quite fit in the regular scheme of things French or Italian. Pegaso has links to Alfa Romeo, Touring and the Swiss-French-Spanish Hispano Suiza, so it fits well within our borders.

The problem is, or has been, a good lack of information about these cars. They are not only rare, but extremely rare in the U.S., and come to find out, a lot are held dear within the borders of their native country.

Recently, the staff of autódromo magazine, an AQ-like classic car magazine published in Barcelona, Spain, got in touch with us and wanted to know if we’d review a special edition of their magazine devoted to the Pegaso. Sounds great here, as our audience in Spain and other Spanish speaking countries is growing every day, and of course we love Pegasos anyway. Send it along we said and they did. And, to our surprise, it was in both Spanish and English.

The introduction, written by Pegaso historian Manel Baró, begins by telling us about the much-maligned Wilfred Ricart, who was responsible for the Pegaso sports car as well as the rebuilding of the Spanish truck and auto industry in post war Spain. We’ll have more on Ricart in upcoming editions of VeloceToday, but what we learn from the autódromo book was that Ricart was given the task of planning and restructuring the entire Spanish car and truck industry. Once done, he gave his engineers and factory workers a high tech leading edge project as an incentive to “attract and train a highly qualified workforce for ENASA (Empresa Nacional de Autocamiones, S.A.)” Lofty, true, and Baró also makes the point that “last but not least the Z-102 aimed to be the masterpiece of a natural born creator who dedicated his life to mechanical excellence…” Ricart was probably also still upset with Alfa and Ferrari, providing his own incentive.

Ironically, Ricart did not wish to see his pride and joy on the racetracks of the world. The commercial production of high performance race cars was not Ricart’s goal. ENASA did however, aid certain private entries and even made a few full factory backed competition and record attempts.

So Pegasos in competition were ultra-rare – we don’t recall one being on the grid of any U.S. race (anyone out there ever see one on the track Stateside?). There were cars entered at Le Mans and a few other events without much success, but at least eight Pegasos took part in a number of Spanish events from 1953 to 1955. Enter a young photographer by the name of Eduardo Monsalve. Starting with an East German Kine Exakta, he took a photo course and soon began taking photos of motorcycle and sports events. From 1954 to 1982 when he finally retired, Monsalve took thousands of photos and wrote innumerable stories for magazines, eventually becoming the motoring editor of the famous Spanish Dicen magazine.

Monsalve passed away in Barcelona in 2005, leaving thousands of photos for others to sort through. The editors of autódromo found a series of Pegaso photos taken by Monsalve and realized that these must be made public.

Along with the full sized 8×10 photos are placed documents from the event pertaining to the car; time sheets, spec sheets, drivers, entry forms, etc. For historians, this is welcome information. The authors have also identified the cars by chassis numbers, another plus for researchers, owners, restorations shop and historians. Nicely done layout with this contributing material make an attractive (if slim) package.

Pegaso by Monsalve is along the lines of our own VeloceToday Select series. Too long for a magazine article and not enough material to fill a complete book, the subject matter is still compelling and in need of publishing. autódromo took it a size larger, still softback, and in a 8.5 by 11 inch horizontal format with 90 pages of black and white photos on heavyweight glossy paper. And like our Select Series, it is small print run; there are only 500 numbered copies.

The price then. Before we had the experience of printing and shipping, we would have thought that $55 to Europe and $65 to the rest of the world (including shipping) that the price is wee high. But we know better now, and autodrómo is making a very slim profit on each book sold. Weigh that with the fact that of the era Pegaso photos are rare and racing Pegaso photos are even rarer, and the price seems reasonable. At this time, the best way to order a copy is directly from autódromo, at autodromo@autodromo.es. Tell them VT sent you!