Pebble Beach Portfolio by Vanhoolandt

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

For its 67th Concours d’Elegance, the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links was celebrating Isotta Fraschini and Carrozzeria Castagna.

Another interesting class was for the ‘California Specials that Raced at the Pebble Beach Road Races’ between 1950 and 1956, that led to the opening of the Laguna Seca Raceway in 1957.

A dedicated class was also reserved for the ‘American Dream Cars of the 1960s. And, to mark the 70th anniversary of the Prancing Horse, there were four different classes for Ferrari cars, instead of the usual two. The two additional classes were for the ‘Major Race Winners’ and the ‘One-off Speciales’.

On Fairway One, Ferrari North America was hosting the 70th Ferrari anniversary with 70 cars representatives of the entire story of the Maranello marque.

There was though plenty to see and for all tastes.

Alfa Romeos

French Cars

Italian Cars

The Ferraris

British with Italian body

American Dream Cars of the 60s