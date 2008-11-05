Obituary: Enthusiast Gary Byrd

By Brandes Elitch

People started arriving early at Woodley Park in Burbank on Sunday, November 2, for the annual Best of France and Italy car show.

Cars of every description streamed through the front gate, including some real surprises: an Abarth found after being hidden in a barn in upstate New York for decades, one of 5 Chrysler Ghia show cars from 1953, a couple of ISO Rivoltas, a Maserati 5000, a SIATA bare chassis and frame, about to be restored, next to two perfect Fiat 8-Vâ€™s. French cars were there in profusion, including two show-quality Facel Vega HK 500â€™s. Jay Leno showed up in a fire engine. But, the â€œmost outrageousâ€ car was parked in the Lancia section. It looked like a Model A hotrod, which indeed it was, except that back in the thirties it was fitted with a Lancia Lambda motor. It was being shown for the first time, the subject of a long and authentic restoration by the owner John Dimock, assisted by his friend Gary Byrd.



Polishing up the Lancia Lambda “Airway” at John Sexton’s Italian Villa, two years ago. Photo by John Sexton.

As the Lancia Club people started to mill around the cars, word got out that Gary had passed away the previous evening. Only a few weeks before, he had embarked on a Lancia Club tour called â€œAppias Across America,â€ but when they got to the Rockies, he had trouble breathing at the high altitude. He returned home, where he had a bypass, and then succumbed to heart problems.

Even in car crazy Los Angeles, Gary was larger than life. I first met him 15 years ago, when his best friend from childhood, the late Chris Dickel, took me to his house. Gary hosted a cocktail party every afternoon at his garage, and car guys from all over Southern California would show up. It was the place to be. On one occasion, he even had a portable dyno there. You never knew who would show up. For one thing, Gary was the most knowledgeable Lancisti on the West coast, having owned and restored just about every model, including 2 Lambdas, a tourer and the famous London show car, the Airway, which he showed at Pebble Beach and Quail Lodge. Gary also raced at Laguna Seca and Sears Point, in his 3 wheeled Morgan, his Lancias, his MG K3 replica, and others. Other cars I remember in his garage were a Corvette, a Maserati, a Fiat Abarth, and an Austin Seven. Over the last year or so he restored a Bugatti Brescia, and raced that only a couple of months ago. He recently acquired a Citroen Traction Avant, to show you how catholic his tastes were.



Having lunch—from left to right, Paul Tullius, also a Lambda owner, Byrd, Bill Green and VT’s Brandes Elitch.

Garyâ€™s father was the Byrd behind Byrd Homes, even today a mark of distinction in Los Angeles real estate. Gary was trained and worked as an architect, and this gave him some unique advantages when it came to plotting out how to restore an old car. But what made Gary unique was that he did the work himself. I remember him cursing out some British parts he had bought for some project, saying that they were made out of the finest British â€œbutter metal!â€ He also drove his cars everywhere, everyday. When Gary restored them, they were meant to be driven, not sit in the garage. He brought his Airway to Italy two years ago for the Lancia Centennial, and I will never forget him taking me up a mountain pass at full speed â€“ probably trying to scare me, and he succeeded!

The Lambda Airway and the Sexton Villa. Behind the Airway is Tullius’s Lambda.

Everyone wanted to come to Garyâ€™s garage because they knew that he was someone who had devoted his life to restoring some of the most desirable cars ever made, and he knew everything about them. He was never shy about stating his opinions, and that made him even more irresistible to his many friends and admirers. His friends know that no one can take his place.

Brandes Elitch will have a report on the Best of France and Italy show next week.