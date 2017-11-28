Milano AutoClassica by Alessandro Gerelli

Photos by Alessandro Gerelli

Last Friday Alessandro Gerelli had a chance to visit the yearly Milano AutoClassica, held at the Fiera Milano Rho over the weekend of 24-25-26 November.

The event is broken up into several sections: A huge exhibiton hall with room for 2000 vintage cars for sale, the traditional motorsport event in the parking lot, another space just for the sale of spare parts, another section devoted to display current exotics, this year featuring Bentley, Lotus and McLaren, and the only show to feature the Ferrari Classiche with its own workshop. It would probably take the entire weekend to see all of the show.

The week prior to that, Gerelli also made it over the see the Ferraris on exhibit for the special presentation of Nada books on Ferrari. This was an oustide event that brought out several rare cars, including a 212 Touring coupe. These photos follow the Milano AutoClassica section below.

Cars at the Giorgio Nada Ferrari Exhibit a the (Centro Milanese Auto Epoca)