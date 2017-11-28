VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Milano AutoClassica by Alessandro Gerelli

Photos by Alessandro Gerelli

Last Friday Alessandro Gerelli had a chance to visit the yearly Milano AutoClassica, held at the Fiera Milano Rho over the weekend of 24-25-26 November.

The event is broken up into several sections: A huge exhibiton hall with room for 2000 vintage cars for sale, the traditional motorsport event in the parking lot, another space just for the sale of spare parts, another section devoted to display current exotics, this year featuring Bentley, Lotus and McLaren, and the only show to feature the Ferrari Classiche with its own workshop. It would probably take the entire weekend to see all of the show.

The week prior to that, Gerelli also made it over the see the Ferraris on exhibit for the special presentation of Nada books on Ferrari. This was an oustide event that brought out several rare cars, including a 212 Touring coupe. These photos follow the Milano AutoClassica section below.

Ferrari Dino Tasman 1968 (#010)

Dino engine

Ferrari 250 GTO 1962 (#3387 GT)

Ferrari 512 M 1970 (#1030)

Ferrari Dino at Ferrari Classiche

Alfa Romeo Giulietta berlina

Ferrari 250 GT berlinetta 1957

Fiat 1100 Turismo Veloce Pininfarina 1954

La Licorne H02 1928. French, made in Courbevoie Seine, by a firm originally established in 1901 by J. Corre, who went on to make automobiles under his own name, Corre, until 1914. La Licorne, however, continued to produced cars until 1949.

Amilcar CS

Amilcar CS engine

Osella Alfa Romeo PA 16

Ferrari 512 TR 1992

Oemmedi Meccanica #500 Lambo with a V12 Lamborghini engine on a Fiat 500 .

The back of the Oemmedi.

Fiat Abarth 1000 sport

Fiat 1100 berlna

Devin Sport

The steering wheel of the Oemmedi.

Maserati A6 GCS berlinetta Pf 1954.

Ferrari 126 CK 1980

Ferrari 126 CK 1980 engine

Working on the Alfa…

Ferrari 166 Inter 1956

Ferrari 250 GT berlinetta interim 1959

Stola S81 Stratos by Marcello Gandini of 2000 (collection Lopresto)

Stola S81 Stratos by Marcello Gandini of 2000 rear view

Fiat Balilla Coppa d’Oro 1934

Fiat 600 spider Vignale Abarth

Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 sport Touring

Cars at the Giorgio Nada Ferrari Exhibit a the (Centro Milanese Auto Epoca)

Ferrari 212 Export Le Mans Berlinetta Touring 1951, SN 0112E

Ferrari 212 Export Le Mans Berlinetta Touring 1951 rear

Ferrari Testarossa FZ 93 by Zagato

Ferrari Testarossa FZ 93 by Zagato rear view

Engine cover

  3. Re.: The Fiat 1100 Turismo Veloce Pininfarina 1954 ( 9th image).

    I owned an identical red one in 1959. I was a very pretty car that really needed Borrani spoke wheels and a floor shift instead of column shift, but aside from that, it was a head turner. Notwithstanding the fact that the brakes locked frequently up in S. California weather, and it leaked like a sieve in the rain, I loved it dearly. Unfortunately, with only 1100cc and factory level tuning, it was more show than go.

    I later traded it for a nice Beetle convertible since my wife and little kids required more predictable traveling than the 1100 TV could offer.

