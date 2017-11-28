Milan Auto Classica as Seen by Jonathan Sharp

Photos by Jonathan Sharp
If we could say “Stop Presses” and mean it, we could have done so today. Jonathan Sharp got an unexpected chance to visit the Milano AutoClassica over the weekend and returned Monday just in time to send these additonal photos to accompany Alessandro’s report on Italy’s big show.
Comments
François Chevalier says
Hi ! the odd coachwork black and red is from Castagna ….it is a 1750 last serie ,with supercharger ,short wheelbase , well known (at least ,by me…) FC
Bill Maloney says
Thanks for the great photos.
Doug Brown says
The roof line and 6 headlight front of the 1995 Zagato Monomille looks like they made more mileage from the Alfa Zagato RZ design of a few years earlier.