Milan Auto Classica as Seen by Jonathan Sharp

Photos by Jonathan Sharp

If we could say “Stop Presses” and mean it, we could have done so today. Jonathan Sharp got an unexpected chance to visit the Milano AutoClassica over the weekend and returned Monday just in time to send these additonal photos to accompany Alessandro’s report on Italy’s big show.

Not sure how Jonathan got this shot but it sure worked!

No placard for this Alfa, which looks to be a 6 C 1750 but the coachwork?

Alfa’s 1950 Mille Miglia entry, an experimental 6C2500, one driven to third overall by Juan Fangio.

This Pininfarina bodied 6C 2500SS.

On the Route Da Sonjo stand this very distinct 1931 supercharged ALfa Romeo 6C 1750 with bodywork by Touring.

And on the same stand this rather fetching 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C Freccia d’ Oro.

This Ex Scuderia Centro Sud Ermini Sport 1100 dates from 1952.

Ferrari 288 GTO, Leonardo Fioravanti’s masterpiece; nothing more needs to be said.

Displayed opposite the main Ferrari Classiche display, This 1960 Ferrrari 250 GT Cabriolet.

Fiat 750 Vignale

Fiat 1100 ES Pinin Farina

A 1947 Fiat 2800 Torpedo Special makes a good stage from which to sing opera, and he was very good.

Another unusual gem from the Fiat Heritage fleet, This 1951 Fiat A.R 51 Campagnola, designed by Dante Giacosa, was driven by Fiat test driver Paulo Butti from Cape Town to Algiers in 11 days, 4 hours and 54 minutes, a record which still stands today.

One day all electric cars could look like this Fiat 500 Jolly which has been converted to electric power courtesy of at least five 12 volt car batteries located where the engine used to be.

The placard lists this car as being built in 1948 and based around a Fiat Topolino.

This Fiat 500 Giardiniera formed part of a small but excellent tribute to the 60th anniversary of the introduction of the Nouvo 500.

Forming part of the Fiat Heritage fleet this 1977 Fiat 131 Diesel, in the hands of Robert Neyret/Marianne Hoepfner finished first in class in that year’s London to Sydney Raid. Tuned by Abarth but running standard 72 bhp engines, two of the three examples entered crossed the finishing line in Sydney after more than 30000 kms and 45 days of uninterrupted racing.

Another Fiat 500 variant, a Tilly!

An American spec original Fiat 500 complete with bug eye lights presumably to raise the headlights comply with federal regulations.

Lots of cars for sale in Milan. My pal and I fancied turning up at next years Brooklands Italian Car Day in this Fiat 130 Hearse, based on the saloon.

Unsurprisingly a one off is this 1995 Zagato Monomille, based around a Fiat Punto GT. Only 1260 km’s.

Believe this to be the rare Lancia Aurelia Pinin Farina coupe from about 1950.

Front view of the Aurelia coupe.

Dating from 1949, This Lancia Aprilia Bilux has coachwork by Pinin Farina.

Miki Biasion’s Safari Rally Kenya Lancia Delta Integrale.

This 1952 Osca MT4 Sport 1100 was an entrant in the Millie Miglia in 1953,54 and 1956. The car was then modified in 1957 by Ing Giorgio Valentini.

