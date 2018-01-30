Michael Lynch Reviews Phil Hill’s Inside Track

Volume 1 Inside Track 1951-1956

Volume 2 Inside Track 1957-196

Inside Track, The Racing Autobiography 1927-1967

Reviewed by Michael T. Lynch

Phil Hill, who became the only American-born Grand Prix World Champion, was also a more than competent photographer. He bought a used Leica camera at the beginning of the post-World War II imported car boom and began to make images of the new imports as well as pre-war foreign and American classics around the Los Angeles basin. As Phil’s career proceeded, he documented the cars and venues at his competitions all over the world. In the day, these pictures were for his own enjoyment and that of enthusiasts close to him who did not have the opportunity to see the cars, courses and tourist attractions that Phil did.

Many years later, he was invited to be a participant in an exhibition of motor racing photography. Photographer Steve Dawson assisted Phil by making the prints from Phil’s Kodachrome transparencies. This led to Phil organizing some of his favorites into what was then called a slide show, which was presented at various car club meetings and other events. Phil was amazed at the enthusiastic response he got when he showed them to a new generation of admirers, as well as to those who had known him since the beginning of his career.

In the 1990s, Phil had a one-man photography show at the jewel of American vintage racing, Steve Earle’s Monterey Historic Automobile Races. The reception, both aesthetically and commercially, was overwhelming. This led to the beginnings of a book discussion that included Dawson, historian Doug Nye and racer and vintage photography collector, Paul Vestey. After much back and forth, the book concept became reality, and the results have just become available.

Phil was a complicated individual, and the project resulted in three books that shed light on both his career and personality, revealing more than any previously printed matter. Since most of Phil’s greatest victories came in Ferraris, these tomes should engender great enthusiasm among VeloceToday’s Italian car lovers, and there is material here for OSCA, Maserati and ATS fans as well.

The first two volumes come in a slipcase, and are massive. The two combined, total almost 1,000 pages and have some 1200 images. Almost all the pictures were taken by Phil, with some taken of him, or for him, by friends using his camera. Volume One goes from 1951-1956, a period when the development of Phil’s career paralleled that of the U.S. sports car racing revival. At the beginning, the new imports, mostly modified street cars, were being raced wherever organizers could gain permission. Phil even ran on dirt ovals, but soon, courses were laid out on public roads as well as airports. By the end of Volume One, Phil has progressed to driving the latest Ferraris, both for private entrants and the factory team. At the same time, American road racing has come of age and a few purpose-built natural road courses are already in place, with more in the planning stage or about to be constructed. At the same time, several Americans had become competitive on the world stage.

The second volume chronicles Phil’s rise to the top of European racing with his three wins at both Sebring and Le Mans, his World Championship, and the eventual domination of the British manufacturers. The Autobiography covers Phil from the time of birth, through his last non-vintage race and his time as an ambassador to both the racing and classic car worlds.

Doug Nye provides background on each season, and on some specific events. These sections are peppered with Hill’s quotes. The picture captions are in Phil’s voice and go well beyond what is within the frame, and his comments on personalities of the period are highly entertaining. Hill was always highly introspective, and that characteristic comes through as well.

The images are in color, which is invaluable for creating the era’s atmosphere. Most magazines of the day used little, if any, color, except on the covers. This allows a vision of 1950s/60s racing that is impossible to capture in black and white alone.

The third volume is equally large at 425 pages. The photos in this are by the great photo journalists of the day, with nothing by Phil after 1963. There are well over 800 images, approximately half in black and white. In this volume, the order is reversed, with with Nye providing the captions and narrative coming directly from Phil. His comments are perhaps even more candid than in Volumes One and Two.

The books are primarily about Phil’s cars, travels and career, but they also provide a history of the development of road racing in Postwar America. As you work your way through – no short journey – you will be provided with an insider’s view heretofore unavailable on this scale.

So, as I have said before, settle into your favorite chair, have an adult beverage at hand, and be prepared to time travel to one of road racing’s golden eras, with a World Champion driver as your guide.

The books are available in several editions and packages. For choices and pricing, please visit the books’ site at www.phil-hill-book.com

Autobiography: Inside Track, The Racing Biography 1927-1967.

Author Phil Hill/Doug Nye

Format

Single volume + slipcase

13 x 13 inches / 32 x 32 cms

480 pages

850+ colour and b+w photographs

ISBN 978 0 9954739 3 5

Price – including all delivery costs

UK $280.00

Europe $295.00

North America $320.00

Rest of the World $360.00

Vol 1 Inside Track 1951-56, Vol II Inside Track 1957-1962

Author Doug Nye/Phil Hill, with special contributions by Steve Dawson and Jim Sitz.

Format

Two volumes + slipcase

13 x 13 inches / 32 x 32 cms

960 pages in total

1100+ colour photographs

ISBN 978 0 9954739 1 1

ISBN 978 0 9954739 2 8

Price – including all delivery costs

UK $920.00

Europe $945.00

North America $975.00

Rest of the World $1000.00