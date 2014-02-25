VeloceToday.com

The Trident’s Car for Kings

By Wallace Wyss

I think there’s a thing with rulers, heads of state, kings or captains of industry.

They don’t like to see the same car they are driving coming the other way.

It is, I think, to protect their reputation. If they have a one-off car, they don’t have to worry about someone saying ”Wasn’t that your such-and-such parked outside Fifi’s Massage last night?” Sort of like a Dior gown for a woman.

Anyway that’s my reasoning why there are so many variations on the coachwork of hand-built exotics.

A more reasonable explanation might be that there was often a ferocious competition among coachbuilders. In the model I am about to cite, there were only about three dozen cars made in total and some coachbuilders were only able to obtain one chassis. The result was that they went all out to create a one-off design that would show up their competitors, particular at the Paris or Geneva auto shows.

The car in question is the 5000GT Maserati.

It came about soon after Maserati had taken the F1 world championship in ’57 though their drivers had botched it badly in the sports car championship by crashing more than their share of some of the hugely expensive 450S cars.

Then in ’58 the FIA decided to throw a monkey wrench in their direction by cutting the displacement limit down to 3 liters, leaving Maserati with a raft of 5-liter racing engines.

It was about that time that the Shah of Iran had tried out a 3500GT and suggested they build him a faster version. The solution was to use the engine from the 450S sports racer, a car that would leave all behind him in all of Iran and a good bit of Italy; Hans Tanner reported a 170 mph run with Bertocchi. After the Shah’s car was built, 31 more were made, designated type 103 and then with an additional number to show where the car came in sequence.

The first series 5000 GTs engine had 350 bhp @ 5500 rpm with discs on the front only. The second series had Lucas fuel injection and only 340 hp, used a ZF transmission and had discs on all four wheels.

Several coachbuilders were used. The most frequent builder was Allemano. That coachbuilder built 20 out of the total production of 32 built between 1959 and 1965. You could say, and I do say, that all the other coachbuilders were more flamboyant than Allemano. The number each built is: Touring (4), Frua (2), Monterosa (1), Pinin Farina (1), Ghia (1), Michelotti (1) and Bertone (1).

One of the ironic things is that the 5000GTs had some of the most beautiful bodywork, from certain angles, and also some of the ugliest bodywork ever to come out of Italy.

For ugly I nominate 002 (the first car built) which coachwork by Touring, which has a vertical oval in the grille with the Maserati Trident. This is really a mess as far as the front but the rest of the car was pleasant if not spectacular. That was for the Shah of Persia, the guy who we all knew and loved as the Shah of Iran.

Then there is 103.008. That was the vertical-grilled Pinin Farina built for Giovanni Agnelli who, though not an actual King, was a king of industry. Ironically he had a Ferrari 400SA by Pinin Farina that had almost the same body style. Really horrible was the rectangular headlights like they had been intended for a 1958 Buick! But actually the quads in the Tjaarda-designed 330GT were more integrated so quads aren’t always a bad idea, just a shock on a purebred Ferrari or Maserati.

And then there’s the 5000GT 103.018 by Ghia—that went to the head of Sig. Innocenti. It had four round taillights in the back that seemed to have inspired the Corvair made later on. Even the roofline is Corvair-ish. GM’s styling VP, Bill Mitchell, long passed on, should have been charged with many counts of design theft!

Another odd one is 016, with hidden headlights. The front fenders looks sort of Aston Martin DB6 but the headlights are covered. Can’t figure out where the covers retract to when you turn the headlights on. This was designed by Michelotti, ordered and driven by Briggs Cunningham.

The now-more-famous-than-all-of-them designer, Giugiaro, did a 5000GT, 103.062, and the side view is a reprise of his Bertone bodied twin nostril short wheelbase Ferrari 250GT. It has the rectangular CIBIE headlights in one picture (along with hubcapped wheels) but at least that looks better than in another old photo of it where it had dual headlights, which I could say looked oh-so-American except that American cars didn’t go to quad headlamps until 1958. That curvy 5000GT designed by Giugiaro doesn’t have that happy a front end—very ordinary and reminiscent of the Aston Martin Bertone Jet he did about the same time.

In another twist of fate, some of the “uglier” designs are now worth more than the more plentiful Allemano design, so the old saw “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” takes on more significance if you can say you have a car that is rarer in body style than others built on the same chassis. Course Allemano also turned out a Fiat with the same lines, perhaps diluting the value of the Allemano 5000GTs.

My interest is strictly as a historian looking for oddball barn finds to include in a new tome. I invite anyone out there who can give an example of a “barn find” Maserati 5000GT that was bought at a very reasonable price by a barn-finder who knew exactly what he was looking at even if the sellers didn’t to write in to VeloceToday – I am sure we would all love to hear about it.

———————————————————————

THE AUTHOR: Wallace Wyss is the author of Incredible Barn Finds, available from Enthusiast Books (715) 381 9755