Lancia Loraymo Wins Automotive Media Award

We are very pleased to announce that VeloceToday contributor Brandes Elitch has been honored with the prestigious International Automotive Media award. Elitch is a long-time contributor to VeloceToday and we were proud to have helped Elitch take the book from conception to publication. Our congratulations to both Elitch and publisher David Fetherston.

The IAMC program recognizes and encourages excellence in all forms of automotive media. From works published, aired, or broadcast January 1 – December 31, 2016, judges deemed over 150 entries worthy of special distinction. Judging for the IAMC is by peers, to a standard; entries may earn up to 100 points. The Medallion Awards — Bronze (85-91 points), Silver (92-96 points) and Gold (97-100 points) — are presented for those works so qualified. From among the highest-scoring (98-100 points) Gold Medallion winners are chosen the Best of Divisions, with Best of Year being chosen from the Best of Division awardees.

On July 31st, in Plymouth, Michigan, this year’s awards were presented and Lancia Loraymo – And the Loewy Logic of Industrial Design by Brandes Elitch, was awarded a prestigious 2016 IAMC media award for Entire Publication of a Single Marque.

Publisher David Fetherston described the book as an automotive mystery. “Researched and written by journalist and VeloceToday contributor Brandes Elitch, it follows the development of the Lancia Loraymo, which was designed by the Father of Industrial Design, Raymond Loewy, as a personal project to advertise the Loewy brand. Built for the 1960 Paris Motor Show, where it was the hit of the show, the Loramyo was reminiscent of the fabulous cars that graced the Concours d’Elegance circuit in pre-war France. The chassis was specially prepared by the Lancia factory to showcase the new Flaminia series with a handmade aluminum body by Carrozzeria Moto. It garnered enormous publicity for a few short years, and then disappeared. Like the intrigue that surrounds the fabled Chrysler Norseman dream car, the missing Loramyo came back to life when it was found 20 years later in a scrap yard in Sacramento, CA, missing its original drive train and scheduled to be crushed. This is the story of the birth, near-death, discovery and restoration of Loewy’s Loraymo. Elitch follows the trail, recalling the history of the car, its illustrious designer, and the Lancia marque, as it pertained to Loewy’s perspective on automobile and industrial design of the time. This historical journey wraps up with the design of the Studebaker Avanti, which utilized many of the design cues from the Loraymo. This is a fascinating story of one of the most mysterious show cars of the post-war period. It also recently won a prestigious 2016 IAMC media award for Entire Publication of a Single Marque. It is set in large type to accommodate the baby boomer readers and is well documented in 128 pages with a 100 photos and illustrations.” It is only available in a limited hardback edition of 500 copies at $59.95, exclusively at http://www.loewylancia.com

ISBN-978-0-9909214-1-7