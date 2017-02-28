VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Jonathan Sharp’s Retromobile 2017

2-Facel-Vega-rear-light

This rear taillight from a Facel Vega is oh-so-stylish. What could be more Retro?

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

This year the Editor asked me to just submit everything that peaked my interest at Retro. Fat chance, for to truly be able to show you all the cars that peaked my interest would take several editions of VeloceToday.

I’ve been to Retro many times now, and still the language barrier for me was sometimes an issue but the cars on display were superb, as was the food; there are not many shows were one can enjoy oysters and a glass of champagne from a vendors stall.

The Editor and I wish to apologize for the huge number of photos below…something on the order of 43 but we lose count. And that is just a fraction which resided in my camera data card when I returned home. However, we broke up the subject matter thusly:

Art, Etcetera
French cars
British/German/Spanish
Italian

And looking back, even though myself, Graham Gauld, Hugues Vanhoolandt and Alessandro Gerelli all attended Retro and turned in reports to VeloceToday, there are few if any images of exactly the same car.

That gives one an idea of how immense and diverse Retromobile is. And it gets bigger every year.

Finally, if there are factual errors, the information for the most part is taken from the individual placards. In several cases we eliminated photos due to questionable statements. Spelling errors, if any (heavens forbid)can be blamed on us.


Art Etcetera

1-Bugatti-tin-plate

I was very taken by this tin plate Bugatti model as it just seemed to capture the times and subject so well.

3-Ferrari-and-Enzo-art

Paul Smith’s vibrant art work needs a large wall on which to display it.

4-Alfa-Romeo-Alfetta-model

Alfa Romeo Alfetta model: If you crouch down to look closely at the models on sale at the show you could almost swear they were real cars.

5-Ferrari-P4-art

This five-piece painting of a Ferrari P4 almost had my pal reaching for his credit card.

6-Macaroons

Alas, these Macaroon cookies on the Bugatti club of France stand were just for display.

7 posters

I really enjoy looking at the wide choice of classic posters on sale each year. Unfortunately a lack of wall space and funds means I can only look.

8-Maserati-model

Simply gorgeous Maserati T151 model.

9-Matra-V12-pistons

A pair of pistons from a Matra MS9 V12 engine. The same dealer also had a Lamborgini F1 engine for sale.

10-Fangio-W196-BW

This stunning photograph of Fangio driving the Mercedes W196 at Reims in 1955 displayed by Art Speed Gallery stopped me in my tracks.

French

11-Alpine-A106

With the imminent arrival their new sports car, Alpine had a large display of various models, all in white, to celebrate their heritage. Here the Alpine-A106.

12-Alpine-convertible

Alpine convertible.

The Alpine A310.

13-Ballot-Campbell-A

Probably my favorite car at the show was this 1920 Ballot 3/8 LC chassis 1006. One of three examples built to contest the 1920 Indianapolis 500 race. Jean Chassagne finished 7th. Jules Goux at the wheel took victory in the 1921 Italian Grand Prix held that year in Brescia. At the 1922 Indianapolis 500 race chassis 1006 finished third at the hands of Eddie Hearne. For 1922 the rules for European Grand Prix had been amended restricting engine sizes to 2.0 liters. 1006 was next purchased by Captain Malcolm Campbell on the 23rd February 1923. Freshly painted in Saxe Blue and naturally named Blue-Bird, her first appearance at Brooklands was at the Whitsun BARC meeting. Campbell had reasonable success in her at Brooklands before selling it to Bentley Boy Jack Dunfee. Jack owned her for 5 years and met with greater success starting in at least 38 races at Brooklands and finishing on the podium 18 times. Australian Lady racer Joan Richmond purchased her to compete at Brooklands during the 1933 season but threw a conrod so it was sold again. Captain Dennis Shipwright purchased her, patched up the sump and improved the lubrication. With the formation of the VSCC, Cecil Clutton in partnership with Watkins Pitchford then took over the car. In 1940 she was acquired by MC Cowley Milling whose family retained 1006 for the next 70 years. Her current custodian purchased the car in 2016.

14-Bugatti-T59-with-T57-

Lukas Huni always manages to put on a stunning display. The theme this year being Bentley’s and Bugattis. This shot only shows a portion of the Bugatti display. The light blue Dreyfus T59 is flanked by various T57 models.

This 1933 Type 55 Jean Bugatti Roadster chassis 55234 is considered to be the most original example in existence. Other than a repaint and new Connolly seat covers, it has never been restored and has covered less than 50000 miles from new. Delivered new to a Mr Mercy in France it was found with Miles Warbaugh in 1952 but then advertised for sale in the New York Times in 1953. Bugatti collector Miles Coverdale purchased the car and it was to remain with him until 1989. The car was then sold to Rob Rodin. Since 1998 the car has been part of a European collection. Only 13 examples were built of which only five remain with their original coachwork.

This is a very special 1931 Bugatti T35C. It was owned by Louis and later Maurice Trintignant with many race victories to its credit. During WW2 the car was hidden in a French barn. For 30 years Antoine Raffaelli pursued the owner before being able to purchase the car, whereupon Laurent Rondoni was able to bring the car back to life.

This baby Bugatti is flanked by her big sisters, a 1920 Type 22 Brescia 16 Valve long tail (left), and a T43 (right).

16-Simca-Bertone-1200-S

I have to admit to never having seen or read about the Bertone-bodied Simca Coupe. In production from 1967 through to 1971 I understand the design was initially the work of Giugiaro with later developments coming from the pen of Marcello Gandini. Approximately 14700 examples were assembled at the Simca factory at Poissy.

17-Renault-van

Renault van (Renault Classic collection).This Renault Juvaquatre Fourgonnette dates from 1950.

18-Talbot-AV-105

This Talbot AV105 was built for leading Harley Street consultant and keen Talbot racer Dr EJH Roth with the sole purpose of competing at Brooklands.

19-Gabriel-Voisin-C11 Charte

This Avions Voisin C11 Charteorum C11 dates from 1928. The 2326cm 6 cylinder engine produces 54 CV giving a top speed of 120 km.

20-Citroen-Le-Dandy

You will not be surprised to learn that the Citroen Le Dandy is the work of Henri Chapron. The model was introduced in 1960.

British/German/Spanish

21-Aston-Martin-Bertone

One of the original six Bertone bodied Aston Martin DB2/4s constructed to the order of SH Wacky Arnolt. The bodywork was designed by Scaglione and constructed in Turin in late 1953. Exported to the USA on RMS Britannic via Genoa LML505 was used as the New York show car.

22-Bentley-8-Litre-Barnato

This Vanden Plas Open Tourer 8 Liter Bentley GP401 chassis YR5095 is very special having been built to the order of Bentley Boy Captain Woolf (Babe) Barnato. In 1932 the car was shipped to the USA where Barnato used the car extensively during his honeymoon in California. In May 1933 RAF wing commander RCB Presland obtained the car and used the car extensively including competing in the 1936 RAC 1000 mile trial and various high speed runs at Brooklands. YR505 was to remain in the Presland family for the next 71 years.

23-Lotus-63

Dating from 1969 this 3.0 DFV powered Lotus 63 features 4 wheel drive and was driven in period by John Miles. Graham Hill drove it once in a test run and then refused point blank to ever drive it again calling it a death trap. Jochen Rindt agreed with Graham and also refused to drive it. The project was abandoned though parts of the chassis design ending up in the Type 72.

24-Blower-Bentley

This four and a half liter Vanden Plas bodied Blower Bentley GK150 s one of only three Blower Bentley’s built by Sir Henry (Tim) Birkin to Le Mans specification. GK150 is known to have lapped Brooklands at a speed of 121.4 mph. It was sold to Billy Fiske (the 1928 and 1932 US Bobsleigh team leader, Cresta run champion and the first American to join the RAF). Sadly Billy was killed in action on the 17th August 1941 whilst flying his 601 Squadron Hawker Hurricane. He is buried at Boxgrove Priory Church very close to the Goodwood Motor circuit. From 1952 up until 2005 GK150 was owned by Roy Stanwell but now forms part of a private collection.

25-Mercedes-Benz-300-SL-

Mercedes-Benz always have an impressive display at Retromobile which this year included this 1952 Carrara Panamericana 300 SL.

26-Mercedes-Benz-300-tails

300 SLs seemed to be everywhere at the show

27-Mercedes-Benz-500-K

Another star on the Mercedes-Benz stand was this 1934 W29 500K. One of only 29 built.

29-Mercedes-Benz-C111

This Mercedes C111 is the four rotor 350 hp Wankel engine example built in 1970 to the design of Bruno Sacco.

28-Porshe-928-wagon

Another rarity. To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the introduction of the 928 the Porsche Museum brought along this 928 shooting brake. Given the model number 942 this one off vehicle, based on the 928S was built by the factory for Ferry Porsche to use as a celebration of his 75th birthday. The headlights are also unique being in the form of fixed glass domes rather than pop ups.

29-Pegaso

Unfortunately this Pegaso Z102 had no information placard.

Italian

More compact than I would have imagined is the 3.0 Ferrari F1 Flat 12 motor. Behind is a Ferrari 312 B3.

32-Ferrari-Uovo

On the Sotheby’s/RM stand was the well-known 1950 Ferrari 166MM/212 Export Uovo. Commissioned by Gianni Marzotto, styled by the sculptor Franco Reggani and constructed by Carrozzeria Fontana the Uovo raced in the Mille Miglia and in other Italian events by Scuderia Marzotto. It will be auctioned at Monterey in August.

33-Ferrari-Dino-Tasman

Surrounded by a phalanx of 312s on the Tradex stand was this Ferrari 166 F2/246 Tasman. Chassis 0008 was driven in period by Chris Amon, Brian Redman, and Ernesto Brambrilla.

Dino 206P Berlinette which was auction off during the weekend. See Alessandro Gerelli’s report.

35-Alfa-Romeo-8C-Blue


Another star on the JD Classics stand was Alfa Romeo 8C Monza, chassis 2211077.

Just across the aisle from chassis 2211077 located on the Fisken stand was another significant Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, chassis 2111006. Nuvolari drove it to victory in the Coppa Ciano.

36-Fiat-11TV-interior

Fiat-1100 TV interior. Hugues Vanhoolandt photo’d the car last week.

38--Lancia-Flaminia-4dr

I was particularly interested in the fact that this 1959 4 door Lancia Flaminia Berlina had six windscreen wipers. Two on the front screen, and four on the rear, two outside and two inside.

39-Osca-and-Muira-auction

This pair would look great in anyone’s garage. Both were offered by Artcurial. The 1957 Osca 273S is chassis 1187, The LP400 Muira is chassis 3646.

Sharing stand space on the FCA heritage stand with the Loraymo was this rather fetching Abarth 1000.

