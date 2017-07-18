Jonathan Sharp’s Goodwood: The Cars

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

I have been going to the Festival of Speed for at least the past 15 years if not more, and the event still manages to surprise me with the cars they are able to entice out of the woodwork. Each year there will be cars and items I have seen before, many of them will be old favorites, some that maybe you have not have seen for a few years. But lurking in a pit garage or arriving in the assembly area will always be something you have not seen before.

The organizers also try harder. Take, for example, the selection of DFV powered cars chosen to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Double Four Valve. Not just a selection of Lotus, Williams, McLaren etc., but at least 5 Lotus 49s as well as the Eifelland Coswoth E21 and the unique 1972 Connew PC1, which was built by Peter Connew in his single car garage next to his house. The Maranello’s Masterpiece Class of Ferrari 250s in the Cartier Style et Luxe concours contained a GTO and a SWB, but also the Bertone-bodied 250 known as the Shark nose. In the Aston Martin class was the Bertone Jet and the Ogle Sotherby’s special. For the cheeky Cinquecento clas,s the Zagato Zanzara, a Ghia Jolly and a Necker Weinsberg Coupe. They just don’t quit. Below are these and many more.