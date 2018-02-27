Interview with Giovanni Scaglietti Part 6

Franco Scaglione, “My Father” His Life in the Words of His Daughter Giovanna

Part VI: The Zenith of his Career –

Scaglione’s Independent Sixties

While the American titans of automobile design continued from the early 1950s to travel long distances to such places as Torino and Geneva, London and Paris to learn and observe the holy grail of styling trends being introduced by Franco Scaglione, the Japanese did more than just observe his design language. They learned on site!

Giovanna explains:

“Only when he designed the Prince Motors Skyline Sprint 1900 for a Japanese company (presented at Tokyo Auto Show in 1960), the company sent to Italy one of his engineers, Mr. Takeshi Inoue, in order to teach him how my father used to work on a project.

“Mr Takeshi stayed a full year in Italy working side by side with my Babbo in his laboratory (at that time he was no longer working for Bertone). With Inoue we had a good friendship… he used to come by our house for dinner. He spoke with Babbo in English but tried to speak Italian with me and my mother.”

“Mr Inoue went back to Tokyo when the full-sized wooden shape (built by Ditta Raniero in Orbassano) was completed and delivered to Japan. Original drawings were delivered directly to the address of the Company in Japan by air mail.”

The original Skyline Sprint 1900 designed by Scaglione was spotted 12 years ago still hidden away by Nissan.Mr. Inoue remained at Nissan and was later involved in the creation of the Skyline series until his retirement.

“Anyway, Babbo was always happy to give advice and lend support to everybody who asked him,” said Giovanna.

Scaglione was an extrovert personality, cheerful and he loved the company of other people, and always making himself available to help others.

But by the opposite token he didn’t like to show himself off and to be the center of attention, as others around him were accustomed to doing.

So, it could be said among whose people who didn’t know him that he was an arrogant extrovert and yet others would consider his gentle, helpful demeanor to be that of an introvert.

Efforts initiated by a Scaglione historian have thus far proved unsuccessful in locating Mr. Inoue whose company Prince Motors was absorbed by Nissan of Japan.

During the remainder of his career, Scaglione worked alone, without collaborative associates and not again offering himself as a mentor or guidance teacher.

