Interview with Giovanna Scaglione, Part 3

Franco Scaglione, “My Father” His Life in the Words of His Daughter Giovanna

As told to Robert Little, Renzo Carbonaro, Vladimir Pajevic and Ulrich Zensen

Copyright: 8 November 2017 All World Rights Reserved

Republished with permissions with changes to suit the format of VeloceToday

Read Part 1

To solicit employment in the early 1950s, Scaglione turned to calling design executives to initiate an appointment, as he learned it was better to speak personally, display his sketches and provide commentary about each one.

Scaglione would meet people such Balbo, Stanguellini, Pinin Farina, Bertone, Ferrari and others at various auto shows or at other venues, and then arrange to have a private meeting to present his skills and wide-ranging knowledge. Unfortunately, there were no letters from his job seeking years in Giovanna’s archives to examine.

In 1951 Scaglione moved to Torino and sought employment once again in the automobile design trade…far closer to the center of gravity of the automobile design trade. At first he and Luisa moved to Corso Matteotti, 29 and later to Via Osasco, 2.

By this time, Italy’s car industry was achieving new strength and momentum. Alfa Romeo and Fiat, among others built new factories literally over the old ones destroyed in Allied bombing or inside those that had been dedicated to military production.

The first postwar cars were large, heavy, expensive pre-war models. But economic development began to benefit normal Italian families and car production increased and sales began to increase very quickly while the lines were shifting gradually to small cars that people could more comfortably afford.

In this rapidly advancing scenario, small coachbuilders began to spring up in the marketplace with the production of small to medium-sized cars employing Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Fiat chassis and dressing them with in fabulous creations …very small production masterworks of art.

Ambitious car designers worked in their little “Carrozzerie” and tended to locate themselves in the Piedmont area of Italy near the border of France and Switzerland and near the Fiat industry compound in Torino. Once again, Franco Scaglione was trying to enter this burgeoning world of automobile design and selected several key companies he felt particularly compatible with. Few even bothered to return his telephone calls. And as in Scaglione’s earlier job campaign, Battista Pinin Farina was very appreciative in his response to Scaglione but was again not able to offer him a job.

It should be noted that Scaglione wanted to be independent and not to work “at the orders of…” as asked by Battista Pinin Farina, who had established a personal policy not to allow the names of his designers to be associated with the firm’s creations.

Nuccio Bertone, an independent designer himself, had work to offer Mr. Scaglione and Bertone was able to reluctantly agree to collaborate more or less to the designer’s terms which included the freedom, at least in the beginning of their relationship, to accept outside commissions while working in a small non-descript office in the Bertone building beside the little factory next door.

Scaglione received a few commissions from by Carrozzeria Balbo in 1951 and created two unique 1951-1952 Lancia Aurelia B50 coupes. Another commission from Balbo in 1952 resulted in the stunningly unique Lancia Aurelia B53 coupe which was just recently immaculately restored and featured with Giovanna in a memorable Fall 2017 afternoon reintroduction in Modena.

At this point in his life, things were beginning to slowly and comfortably settle into place for himself professionally and for his new and beloved family.

“We used to go to Bologna very often, during the weekend, to meet my mother’s brothers. My father had only one old uncle (his father’s brother) who lived in Calabria, at Carolei, a little village, 10 km. from Cosenza; about 1200 km. from Torino.

“Every year my mother and I used to go there in September for about 30 days as we had our family home there. My father didn’t come with us because he couldn’t leave his work for so much time.

“Sometimes, in Torino, we went out and met friends but as every family had little sons, we used to go back home very early in the night. It was a quiet life during those times.”

