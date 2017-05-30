Skip links

VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

Hugues Vanhoolandt’s Mille Miglia 2017

By 1 Comment

The Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Pinin Farina s/n 0418 MD finished 15th overall in 1954. Today it is a Mille Miglia regular with the Bean family from Atlanta.

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

A few days ago, the Mille Miglia celebrated 90 years since its first edition in 1927.
It is also 60 years since the last ‘real’ thing happened.

For more than 30 years, a regularity rally has resurrected the glorious days of the Mille Miglia.
From Brescia to Roma and back, the long caravan of more than 400 classic cars goes through the old cities of Italy and the landscapes of Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche and Tuscany to name a few. Here is but a small overview of this anniversary edition.

Red carpet for the 2017 Mille Miglia. The sealing ceremony is taking place on Piazza Vittoria in Brescia, at the same place where the scrutineering was held in the past. The Alfa Romeo on the left had a prestigious crew …

… as ex-F1 drivers Jean-Pierre Jarier and Arturo Merzario were sharing duties of this 6C 2300 Mille Miglia.

2017 marks the 90th anniversary of the first Mille Miglia in 1927. Here the Ferrari 275 S/340 America Spider s/n 0030 MT during the sealing.

A 1927 BNC 527 Monza. The engine is a Ruby, 1,100 cc with three-speed gearbox.

From the same category, a 1928 Amilcar CGSS.

As far as we know, no Type 59 Bugattis ever participated to the original Mille Miglia. But the organizers created a ‘Special List’ in order to permit the acceptance of cars of great interest.

Two Fiat 1100 S berlinetta ‘Gobbone’, characterized by their aerodynamic bodywork. Based on the mechanics of the 508 C, the 1100 S was one of the most victorious Fiats of the post-war period.

This Giannini, powered by a 750cc Fiat engine, was first in class in 1949, driven by Tuscan driver Maggiorello Maggiorelli.

1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S cabriolet Touring.

The 1949 Fiat Mor & Sca 500 Sport is based on the Fiat 500 C ‘Topolino’ chassis and raced in the 1949 and 1950 editions.

This 1952 Ermini Fiat 1100/103, with its beautiful ‘Barchetta’ design by Motto, took fourth place at the 1952 Targa Florio but was forced to retire at the Mille Miglia the following year.

This 1953 Alfa Romeo 1900 C Sprint Touring finished 73rd of the 1953 edition.

The Autobleu is the creation of a French company specializing in the making of preparation kits for the Renault 4CV. They built a specific car for the Mille Miglia in which it competed in 1954 and 1955, but without reaching the end.

The Aston Martin DB3 S has never been lucky at the Mille Miglia, as it withdrew from both races it was participating in.

John Devine, from United States, is a regular participant with his Ferrari 500 TR Spider Scaglietti s/n 0622 MDTR.

This is a 1936 1st series Fiat 500 Topolino that has its engine improved by Siata, the originals 13.5 hp becoming 18 hp. It finished 63rd overall and 3rd in the 750 Sport class in 1937.

A 1955 Maserati A6 G 54 berlinetta Zagato in the wonderful gardens of Parco Sigurta, near Verona.

A rare Fiat 1500 cabriolet by Viotti.

This 1947 Delahaye 135 MS received a cabriolet body by Dutch coachbuilder Pennock.

The Type 101 was built by Bugatti in 1951 and 1952 to restart production after WWII and the death of Jean and Ettore Bugatti. This is a one-off coupé by Antem.

This 1923 Bugatti Type 23 has a particular body, work of the Diatto brothers, before they start building cars completely designed by themselves.

1934 Fiat 508 S Balilla Coppa d’Oro.

This 1950 Giaur 750 Sport took part to four editions of the Mille Miglia, between 1950 and 1954, the latter with the father and uncle of today’s owner and driver.

1953 Siata Daina GS Stabilimenti Farina.

1953 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT.

This 1952 Mercedes 300 SL Prototype, coming from the Mercedes-Benz Museum, was entered for Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team Principal, and Aldo Costa, ex-Ferrari F1 engineer, now with Mercedes F1 Team.

The Maserati 150 S you see here finished second in its category in the 1955 edition, driven by Jean Behra.

1950 Talbot Lago T26 GS.

This 1950 Fiat 1400 berlinetta Touring is a ‘lightweight’ version, first showed at the 1951 Turin Motor Show and entered in the 1951 Mille Miglia.

If you like ‘etceterinis’, Mille Miglia is the place to be. Here a 1951 Taraschi 750 Sport (#230) and a 1952 Fiat Laureati 1100 Prototipo Sport (#258).

The Ferrari 250 GT Boano s/n 0435 GT during a time trial.

1957 Alpine A106 Mille Miles.

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU