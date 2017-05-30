VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

A few days ago, the Mille Miglia celebrated 90 years since its first edition in 1927.

It is also 60 years since the last ‘real’ thing happened.

For more than 30 years, a regularity rally has resurrected the glorious days of the Mille Miglia.

From Brescia to Roma and back, the long caravan of more than 400 classic cars goes through the old cities of Italy and the landscapes of Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche and Tuscany to name a few. Here is but a small overview of this anniversary edition.