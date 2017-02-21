Skip links

VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

Hugues Vanhoolandt at Retromobile, 2017

By Leave a Comment

sdffds

A car rarely seen outside the Schlumpf Museum of Mulhouse: the Maserati 250 F s/n 2530.

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Rétromobile, Paris February 7-11

Once again, the latest edition of Rétromobile has raised the bar to the highest standards and it won’t be easy for its British, German or Italian counterparts to reach the same level.

Next to the many dealers showing their best offers, there are plenty of car clubs and associations exhibiting small treasuries, as well as many displays celebrating some anniversaries or putting the light on some unknown stories.

This year, these exhibitions were, among others, the “70 years of Ferrari”, “Bugatti meets Bentley”, the “Four-wheel drive and six-wheel F1 cars” , “30 years of Group B rally cars”, the “1927 Delage Grand Prix cars”, the “Renault Turbo years”, and many others.

On the French Side…

dggf

Bernard Pichon and André Parat created their own company, Pichon-Parat, in 1952. With Chapron, they were among the last French coachbuilders present at the Paris Motor Show at the end of the 50s. One of their creations is the Panhard Dolomite which was entered in many competitions, like this one in the 1956 Tour de France. Raymond Loewy also designed some cars that were built by Pichon-Parat like a BMW 507 and a Jaguar E-Type.

fgdfgf

One of the exhibitions was about the cars created by Victor Bouffort, a forward-thinking man. Here is the ‘Minima’, a small car conceived in 1968, for city dwellers. There were plans to mass-produce these small cars and to make them freely available in dedicated areas where they would be parked opposite pavements. Of course, Bouffort was a bit ahead of its time, but fifty years later, the idea of a freely available car comes back to light as an urban transport solution.

fgsg

This Chausson microcar prototype was rediscovered in an auction at Silverstone in 2012. In the early years of the 20th century, Chausson was a leading radiator manufacturer for the car and aircraft industries. In the 30s, Chausson took over Chenard & Walcker. During WWII, some Chausson engineers began to develop this microcar prototype. But the economic situation in France after WWII did not permit to make it into production and it remained the sole example built.

vzxcv

This small car is the Moynet LM75, built by André Moynet, an ex-fighter pilot during WWII who became Colonel in the French Air Force. After two unsuccessful attempts at Le Mans, Moynet entered the LM75 in the 1975 edition with an all-female team, Dacremont, Hoepfner and Mouton. Against all expectations and despite the small Chrysler Simca engine developing 190 HP, they went on to win the under two-liter class.

dffsad

In 1921, Crossley Motors, based in Manchester, England reached an agreement with Bugatti to produce under license the Bugatti ‘Brescia’. About 25 cars were built and this example, a Type 23, is believed to be the only complete example still in existence.

gdfg

Joseph Figoni exercised his talent for the most prestigious French car manufacturers of the time. One of them was of course Delage. On the booth of ‘Les Amis de Delage’, the French Delage enthusiasts club, was displayed this 1930 D8S cabriolet built for Maharajah of Holkar.

gdsgf

This 1938 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS s/n 90110 illustrates the “Teardrop” body style that made Figoni so famous, although the original body of this car has been lost and recreated by a well-known artisan in 2003. This car will go on sale at the RM Sotheby’s auction on Lake Como this May.

sdfsf

Begun in 1939, completed in 1947, the Delahaye 135 M roadster by Figoni s/n 47420 was displayed in some of the Concours of Elegance that were popular in France in the postwar years. After being dismantled, the chassis has been converted into a farm trailer. Now it has been rebuilt to its former glory by another French specialized workshop.

On the Italian side…

fdafd

Although sharing some similarities with the 250 F, the 420/M/58 ‘Eldorado’ was a racing car built specifically for the 1958 500 Miles of Monza, opposing the best Indy roadsters of the time and a selection of European single seaters. Contrary to what one might think, it was not Fangio who drove this car but Stirling Moss, classified 7th after three heats. It was displayed by the Maserati Club de France.

fgdg

Although no information was available, it seems that this interesting 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 was designed by German coachbuilder Erdmann & Rossi but built by the French workshop of Brandone.

gfsdgff

Steve Tillack from Redondo Beach, California, was showing the 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV designed by Pinin Farina. First a race car driven by Fangio to 2nd place in the 1953 Mille Miglia, Pinin Farina fitted four different bodies on this chassis between 1956 and 1960, the last one being this Coupé Super Sport Speziale presented at the 1960 Geneva Motor Show.

sdfs

FCA Heritage, the new Fiat Chrysler historic department, sent from the Arese Alfa Romeo Museum this one off 2600 SZ Prototipo by Zagato, first shown at the 1963 Torino Motor Show.

gsg

I’m always amazed by the amount of bodies that graced the Fiat 1100 chassis. Here is a 1100 TV bodied by Ghia in 1954 on a Mario Boano design.

Ferrari, 70 years of history

fgdfg

What better than the 166 MM to illustrate the beginnings of the great history of Ferrari. The first Ferrari win at Le Mans in 1949, with Luigi Chinetti doing most of the job, surely played a major part in the notoriety of the newborn manufacturer. Presented here is s/n 0014 M, usually on display at the Le Mans Museum. Note that this is not the 1949 Le Mans winning car which is s/n 0008 M owned by the Lee collection in Nevada.

fdsdf

Strangely, one of the most successful Ferrari F1 cars is … an F2. For 1952, the F1 governing body had to switch to the Formula 2 regulation to keep consistent grids after the withdrawal of Alfa Romeo and Talbot-Lago. Alberto Ascari won 6 out of 7 world championship rounds in 1952 and 5 out of 8 in 1953. Both years, Ascari was crowned world champion.

gfdfg

This 1963 Ferrari 156 F1 s/n 0004 comes from the National Museum of Mulhouse, France. This chassis was driven by John Surtees in 1963 and Lorenzo Bandini in 1964. That year, the Italian driver won the Austrian Grand Prix with this car.

sdfgg

Also from Mulhouse comes the 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC s/n 0692 MDTR, first owned by Adrian Conan Doyle, son of the famous British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes. After some races with Doyle in 1957 and 1958, the car also was driven by famous Swiss driver Joseph Siffert. It was at the 1961 Nürburgring 1000 kilometers.

ghjghj

The 1964 Ferrari 250 LM s/n 5975 is believed to be the most original 250 LM in existence with only 2,000 kilometers on the odometer. After a brief life in Sweden, it has been part of the Schlumpf collection, now National Museum of Mulhouse, since 1967.

gfdg

Here is another long-time owned Ferrari as the 250 GT SWB s/n 2917 GT has been with the same French collector since 1968. It was displayed at the 1961 Paris Motor Show.

30 years later, the Group B rally cars

Group B was introduced in 1982 as a replacement for the Group 4 in the World Rally Championship. 200 examples of each model had to be produced to be homologated. Group B gave engineers a great deal of freedom and these cars were notable for their phenomenal power output of around 600 hp for some of them. The increasing popularity of these monsters resulted in frequent accidents so the Federation banned the category on 1 January 1987. Thirty years later, these cars are still remembered with great nostalgia.

vcxv

After winning the Drivers championships in 1983 and 1984 and the Manufacturer championship in 1984, Audi was the favorite for the 1985 season. But the Quattro S1, which was the most powerful Group B ever created, was outpaced by the Lancia and Peugeot and only won one rally, the 1985 San Remo.

gfhghgh

Unveiled in 1981, the Lancia 037 was conceived as a rally car. After its rally debuts in 1982, it gave Lancia the 1983 Manufacturer World Championship, the last title for a 2WD rally car. From now on, the 037 had difficulties to resist to the competitiveness of the 4WD cars and was soon replaced by the Delta S4.

dfgg

The first Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 appeared in 1984 and, in 1985, it won both Manufacturer’s and Driver’s Championships, with Timo Salonen crowned Champion. For 1986, the Evo 2 version you see here was on duty, with the same success than its predecessor, Juha Kankkunen becoming the new World Champion

fdgg

The East African Safari in Kenya was still part of the World Rally Championship in those days and, due to the roughness of this rally, every manufacturer had to build specific versions of their Group B cars. Peugeot prepared this Evo 2 Safari for the 1986 edition and Kankkunen, Salonen and the local Mehta drove it during the recce.

sdfsdf

With the Maxi 5 Turbo, Renault wanted to build the quickest 2WD rally car for the rallies run on tarmac. With some success as it won the 1985 Tour de Corse with Jean Ragnotti. The Maxi 5 Turbo shown here finished second in the 1986 Tour de Corse with François Chatriot

sdfsaf

Appearing in 1984, the ‘Visa 1000 Pistes’ 4WD was Citroën’s attempt to develop its activities on the rally scene. But with only 145 hp, the Visa could only count on its lightness and its reliability.

erqwr

The successor of the Visa was the BX 4TC that debuted in the 1986 Monte Carlo Rally. But the car had major disadvantages compared to the opposition like its high weight and the lack of power. After the announcement of the ban of the Group B cars, Citroën quickly stopped its efforts with the BX 4TC.

fgdfg

It is at the 1985 RAC Rally that the Austin Metro 6R4 made its first WRC appearance and recorded its best performance, with the 3rd place of Tony Pond. The 1986 season was less successful, although Didier Auriol won the French championship.

reterter

Produced from 1984 to 1986, the Ford RS200 had a chassis designed by F1 engineer Tony Southgate, was mid-engine and 4 WD. But its power to weight ratio was not ideal and the best result in a WRC rally was 3rd in the 1986 Swedish Rally.

fggfg

Although first presented in 1975, the Ferrari 308 GTB had a Group B version developed by Michelotto. This car is one of the four Group B versions of the 308. It won the 1984 Spanish Rally Championship with Antonio Zanini.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU