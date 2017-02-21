VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Rétromobile, Paris February 7-11

Once again, the latest edition of Rétromobile has raised the bar to the highest standards and it won’t be easy for its British, German or Italian counterparts to reach the same level.

Next to the many dealers showing their best offers, there are plenty of car clubs and associations exhibiting small treasuries, as well as many displays celebrating some anniversaries or putting the light on some unknown stories.

This year, these exhibitions were, among others, the “70 years of Ferrari”, “Bugatti meets Bentley”, the “Four-wheel drive and six-wheel F1 cars” , “30 years of Group B rally cars”, the “1927 Delage Grand Prix cars”, the “Renault Turbo years”, and many others.

On the French Side…

On the Italian side…

Ferrari, 70 years of history

30 years later, the Group B rally cars

Group B was introduced in 1982 as a replacement for the Group 4 in the World Rally Championship. 200 examples of each model had to be produced to be homologated. Group B gave engineers a great deal of freedom and these cars were notable for their phenomenal power output of around 600 hp for some of them. The increasing popularity of these monsters resulted in frequent accidents so the Federation banned the category on 1 January 1987. Thirty years later, these cars are still remembered with great nostalgia.