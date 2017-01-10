VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Hoods Up at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo

A sight one does not normally see in other museums.

Story and photos by Roberto Motta

It’s Hoods Up at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo for the 40th Anniversary

Wander through the many automobile museums of the world (or just follow VeloceToday!) and you will quickly note that they all have one thing in common; the hoods are usually closed and if not, one can’t get close enough to study the mechanicals. This is unfortunate, for unlike today’s plastic-covered engines, many powerplants of the 20th century were hi tech engineering, awesome to look at, art in and of themselves, and designed to be easy to work on. Yet they are so often hidden under the hoods of museum pieces. Not so in Milan however!

Alfa Romeo, who has been creating technologically advanced engines for race cars and production cars since 1910, is one of the few firms left with a lengthy and glorious history of designing advanced engines. Engines are the essence of Alfa Romeo, and at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo, they are not afraid to show it. On December 18 2016, the Museum in Arese celebrated its first 40 Year Anniversary with a special exhibition in which the hoods were open on about 300 cars for everyone to see and touch. And why not; engines are the sporting heart of Alfa Romeo; for years Alfa created only the chassis and engine, while the coachwork was completed by others such as Pininfarina, Zagato, and Bertone. Therefore, the ‘real essence’ of historic Alfas often lies beneath the coachwork.

Did we say “Forty years?” True, and it’s hard to believe that the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo first opened on December 18th 1976, born to commemorate and preserve the history of the Milanese brand.

Orazio Satta Puliga, head of design projects since the end of the Second World War, was a prime motivator for the construction of the Museum, and fortunately Satta found a great ally in President Giuseppe Luraghi. Subsequently, it was up to famous historian and engineer Luigi Fusi to assemble the collection and organize the exhibition in a new building.

A line up of 1976 Alfas owned by Alfisti visiting the 40 th Anniversary.

In recent years, the museum was closed to the public for a complex renovation project by architect Benedetto Camerana. The museum re-opened its doors on 24 June 2015. Named ‘The Time Machine’ it is a modern structure that in its first year attracted more than 100 thousand visitors thanks to a fascinating exhibition that tells the history of Alfa Romeo. As such, the Museum is not only for the ‘Alfisti’, but also caters to a wider audience that includes the new generations. Still, the forty year celebration in December included a special event for the ‘Alfisti’… Alfa enthusiasts who drove an Alfa Romeo built during the ’76 model year participated in the parade on the test track next to the museum.

The museum is in Arese (Milan), Viale Alfa Romeo.
Opening Time: Open daily from 10 am to 18 pm. Closed on Tuesday.
For info: website www.museoalfaromeo.com Tel .: 02 4442 5511

Alfa’s Road Cars

Alfa’s Race Cars

Below, note that there are links in the captions to related articles.

Vittorio Jano's P2

Vittorio Jano’s GP Tipo P2 (1925)

P2 engine, 1925

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo P2 engine, 1925 (1987cc 155hp at 5500rpm) Read More

8C2300 Monza

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza (2336cc 165hp at 5400 rpm)

1934 BiMotore

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo A(1931) Monoposto 12 Cylinder (two 1752cc 6C engines 230hp at 5200 rpm).

Alfa P3

Alfa P3, 1934-5

8C Twin

GP Bimotore 8C Twin engined car of 1935 (2 x 3165cc 540hp at 5400rpm)

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo C 12 cylinders 1936

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo C 12 cylinders 1936

Tipo C 12 cylinder 1936

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo C 12 cylinder 1936 (4064cc 370hp at 5800rpm

8C 2900 Le Mans 1939

8C 2900 Speciale Tipo Le Mans (1938)

8c 2900 Le Mans enigne

8C 2900 speciale Tipo Le Mans engine (2926cc 220hp at 5500rpm) Read More

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 512 rear engined (1940)

Alfa 512

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 512 engine (1490cc 335hp at 8600rpm)

158 Alfa

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 158 ‘Alfetta’ introduced in 1938.

1950 158

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 158 ‘Alfetta’ (World Champion 1950)

159 Alfa from 1951

Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 159 ‘Alfetta’ (World Champion 1951)

6C 2500 Sport, Touring 1939

6C 2500 Sport, Touring 1939

6C 2500 Sport

6C 2500 Sport 1939 (2443cc 95hp at 4600rpm)

Disco Coupe

1900 C52 Disco Volante Coupe (1952)

disco engine

1900 C52 Disco Volante engine (1994cc 158hp at 6500rpm)

6CM 3000

6C 3000 CM (1953)

6C 3000

6C 3000 CM engine (3495cc 275hp at 6500 rpm)

TZ1

TZ1 (1963)

TZ engine

TZ1 engine (1570cc 113hp at 6500rpm)

Giulia Torpedo

Giulia Torpedo (1966)

GTaM

GTAm (1970)

GTAM engine

GTAm engine (1985cc 210hp at 7500rpm)

T 33 Stradale

T 33 Stradale (1967)

T 33 Stradale engne

T 33 Stradale engine (1995cc 230hp at 8800rpm)

Tipo 33 2

Tipo 33-2 Pininfarina showcar (1969)

33 2 pf

33-2 Pininfarina engine (1995cc 230hp at 8800rpm)

33-2

33-2 Daytona (1968)

Tipo 33-2 Daytona (1995cc 270hp at 9600rpm)

1975 33TT 12

Tipo 33TT-12 (World Champion 1975)

Tipo 33TT-12 engine (2995cc 500cv at 11500rpn)

Tipo 33TT-12 engine (2995cc 500cv at 11500rpn) Read More

33SC 12 Turbo

Tipo 33SC-12 Turbo (World Champion 1977)

33SC 12 Turbo from 1977 engine.

33SC-12 Turbo 1977 engine (2134 cc 640 hp at 11000rpm)

164 Pro Car outside the museum

164 Pro Car (1988) outside the museum

164 Pro Car

164 Pro Car at the museum, open to all.

V10

Alfa Romeo 164 Pro Car engine V10 (3497,221cc 620hp at 11300rpm) Read More

