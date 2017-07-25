Heveningham Hall Concours of Elegance

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

It’s lunch time on the Sunday and I am sitting on a straw bail near the lake on the Heveningham Hall Estate deep in the heart of Suffolk. In front of me is a small display ring where several retriever dogs are being put through the paces, each dog happily diving into the water reeds to retrieve the object thrown for them. An inshore F1 racing power boat is giving high speed rides on the lake, its four stroke engine making an impressive noise which can probably be heard several miles away. To my right is a display of vintage tractors and to my left in the big parade ring several Shire Horses with carts are being displayed to the crowd. Above my head a MK9 Spitfire is engaging in a mock dog fight with an ME109 (Actually its an Hispano Buchan but its close enough) and lined up on the immaculate terraced lawn of Heveningham Hall directly behind me are 50 of the worlds rarest cars. Behind the terraces and close to the orangery is a small collection of classic 1930s aeroplanes that have entered into the new Aviation concours. They are lined up by the trees at one end of a small grass airstrip and at the other end of the strip are parked several dozen visiting aircraft.

You don’t get that at Pebble Beach!

And, the night shots… While most events close down in the evening, we were allowed to continue to take photos as the moon came up. The press had been invited to the evening cocktail party which is very very unusual. My fellow press men drank the free champagne and whilst I like champagne, I prefer taking photos!The artificial lighting along with the moonlight created a romantic atmosphere unlike anything we’ve seen anywhere else. The evening and dusk shots were beautiful and we’ve mixed them in with daylight photos below.

Here are our photos, in rough alphabetical order, giving precedence to the Italians of course.

Winners and special mentions are as follows:

Best pre-war car:

• Winner: 1935 Frazer Nash twin supercharged single seater

• Special mentions: 1935 Frazer Nash TT replica and 1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spyder

Best post-war car:

• Winner: 1956 Ford GT40

• Special mentions: 1961 Ferrari 250 SWB Competizione and 1960 Ferrari 250 cabriolet

Best supercar:

• Winner: 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV

• Second: 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari

• Third: 1995 McLaren F1 GTR