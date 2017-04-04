VeloceToday.com

From the Archives: VeloceToday contributor Graham Gauld takes us back to the Maserati factory in 1957, 1958, and 1960. Says Gauld “Little was I to realize it at the time but in three of my earliest visits to Maserati I was actually witnessing the slow rundown of the business which led to administration and then to reformation. These were hectic days at Maserati but also days of great enthusiasm to build racing cars and develop the road cars that temporarily saved the company.” We present these great photos by year. Enjoy!

1957_____________________________________

__

