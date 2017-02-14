VeloceToday.com

Story and photos (except as noted) by Graham Gauld

This year Retromobile was bigger than ever with a surprise every ten yards. And that’s why most of what is contained in this early story is a mere fragment of the kind of stuff you can find if you look in all the nooks and crannies. I’ll be writing more about this year’s Retro so just stay tuned to VeloceToday.

I am always on the lookout for cars that remind me of times gone by when they were new and fresh and so it came as a surprise to find a very interesting stand supported by Fiat Group, concessionaires and associated car clubs as they had brought along a number cars that all had stories to tell.



The Loraymo

For many years I have admired the talent of Raymond Loewy and when young I was impressed by this man who designed the iconic Coca Cola bottle. His motto was “beauty through function and simplification” and there is no doubt he is the man who created the modern concept of industrial design. Like a busy bee he leaped from company to company turning out designs that have stood the test of time.

A superb self-publicist he built up a design team around him that hit its peak in the 1950s and 60s and it included cars.

He is always associated with Studebaker and his Studebaker design but his first link with the motor industry was with the Hupp company in 1930. His Huppmobile “Aerodynamic” with its snow-plow grille was a sensation in the 1930s.

The car that was on show at Retromobile was a one-off that contained so many separate stylistic ideas that some of them were to appear shortly afterwards on the Studebaker Avanti. The car in question was his 1960 Lancia Flaminia and he built it as a personal travelling advertisement for his future automobile styling cues.

Looked at as a whole, it initially seems a bit of a mess; like a kid sticking bits on to a rather odd shape but it certainly was something special.

The Lancia Flaminia was Lancia’s top end model in the late 1950s powered by a 2.5 liter V6 engine and it was luxuriously fitted out. Indeed, Lancia did a deal with a number of the top Grand Prix drivers of the period that they would be delivered a Flaminia to use for a year and it provided good publicity for the model.

Loewy chose the Flaminia as his starting point which he bought and then sent it to the well-known coachbuilder Rocco Motto along with a stack of drawings and let them get on with it. As the Flaminia was fairly heavy he even asked Enrico Nardi to polish up the engine so that he ended up with 140 bhp.

The car was shown for the first time at the 1960 Paris Motor Show and had some strange metal script on the side of it. It was done in a type-face that clearly had been specially created for it. It read “Loraymo” which stood for LO the first two letters of his surname, and RAYMO for the first five letters of his Christian name! (and also his Telegram Id, similar in those days to an Internet address).

It proved a sensation and many people took note of some of his styling ideas. The most interesting was probably the little wing mounted to the rear of the roof line which was way ahead of its time.

Then, one year later, Raymond was back in Paris with his newly announced Studebaker Avanti and you can see indications of some of the ideas he put into the Lancia a year before.

Today the car is owned by Fiat’s Lancia division and is kept in the Lancia Museum but great to see it in the flesh again. (You can order Brandes Elitch’s excellent book on the subject at the end of this story).



Vanvooren or Figoni?

This particular Bugatti 57C was hidden away on the stand run by Auto Classique Touraine in Tours. I was obviously attracted to the styling which was clearly Figoni et Falaschi but the chrome plate on the side said Vanvooren, so who copied who? It transpires that this car was hurriedly ordered by the French Government to give as a present to Mohammed Reza, the Shah of Persia (now Iran) on the occasion of his marriage in 1939. The Shah married Fawzia Fuad, sister of the legendary King Farouk of Egypt and the French Government commissioned Figoni et Falaschi to build one of their extravagant and elegant drophead coupes. However, Figoni had a full order book and did not have time to build the car and so the Figoni design was sent to fellow coachbuilders Vanvooren. It is said that the actual bodywork had originally been designed for a Delahaye but instead it was built on this 57C Bugatti. [Note that the car is a copy of the actual Shah T57 which is in the Petersen Museum. Ed.]

Abarth for the Record

When I started out as an automobile journalist over sixty years ago, I found I had entered a relatively small group of very special people, unlike today where there are thousands of motoring journalists around the world.

I was lucky as one of those who helped me was Gordon Wilkins, who was not only an internationally recognized technical writer but a part-time racing driver who drove his first Le Mans in 1939 in a Singer. He returned there to win won his class at least twice in the 1950s driving for the English Jowett team.

In 1956 Carlo Abarth decided to get Bertone to design a slipper-like streamliner and go for international records with one of his 750cc Fiat-based engines. He chose a group of International journalists, who were also race drivers, for he knew he would get a lot of publicity and Gordon was one of them along with Paul Frere, Count Lurani, and French photographer-journalist Bernard Cahier. They duly set a number of records.

Six years later, Abarth decided to go for some more records with a 1000cc streamliner but this time he decided to go to Pininfarina to design the bodywork. It is interesting that the shape Pininfarina came up with was remarkably similar to the Bertone design of six years of before and it too became a record breaker. It also demonstrated the concept of streamlining of the period which was not only effective but beautiful to look at.

I spent some time at Retromobile on the same Fiat-based stand just looking at that 1960 1,000cc streamliner. I had first seen it in the early 1960s in Fiat’s own private museum in the center of Turin. Now, here it was in Paris sparkling as though it were new.

What was surprising was that another Abarth record car had come up for sale at an auction in the USA last August but clearly did not reach its reserve. I am surprised that if Fiat had actually owned it when I saw it, why were they going to sell such an iconic car? Perhaps one of our readers can tell me. (Readers did; the one at the Pebble Beach auction was owned by a private individual).

As you will see I photographed it from the rear as everyone photographs it from the front but to me the view of the rear is pure poetry of static motion.



Another Special Lancia

I seem to be talking a lot about coachwork this time so let me end with a quickie on a car that probably most people totally overlooked as it was hidden away in the secondary building used by Retromobile. It was a Lancia Flaminia Zagato. I have already mentioned the Flaminia but this particular Zagato version was built for racing with two-door bodywork and the double-bubble roof. However, this one was different to the other ones I have seen as it had an egg-box grille at the front and something seemed else different.

When I talked to Patrice Jacquelin of Auto Classica he explained how this car had been found in a barn in Greece lying for thirty five years covered in white sheets. It needed a full restoration, which has now been completed. So what made it different? Well, early in its racing career the owner had gone to the trouble of changing the whole front bodywork with a lattice framework at the front and hinges so that the entire front bodywork from the windshield folds upwards to expose the engine and suspension. It is probably unique in having this modification that had clearly been done for racing and hill climbs to make it easy work on.

You find strange things at Retromobile.

Lancia Loraymo And The Loewy Logic of Industrial Design

By Brandes Elitch

ISBN-978-0-9909214-1-7

Fetherston Publishing, 2016

Hardbound, 11.5 by 9 inches, 128 pages

$59.95 USD plus shipping Order from www.loewylancia.com