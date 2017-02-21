VeloceToday.com

Story by Graham Gauld

Color images by Hugues Vanhoolandt unless otherwise noted.

Every year tends to mark the anniversary of something significant in the automobile world and 2017 is important for one car in particular, the Delage 13S8. It was one of the most successful Grand Prix cars of all time and it was born ninety years ago this year.

It was fitting that Retromobile in Paris reserved a special area upstairs and in the smaller hall for a remarkable display that featured five of the six original cars built ninety years ago! It was a tremendous feat to gather them all together in one place for the first time thanks to a group of dedicated Delage enthusiasts including my old friend Christophe Pund.

Christophe normally has his own stand but this time he was on this Delage stand as he is now restoring one of those six original cars, Chassis No.3.

But let’s start from the beginning.

These low slung and quite remarkable race cars were originally introduced in 1925 for the 2 liter Grand Prix formula with a beautifully designed V12 2 liter engine. However it was announced that for 1926 the championship capacity was to be reduced to 1500cc.

The normal practice would be to take the 2 liter and reduce it by 500cc but designer Albert Lory preferred to develop a completely new engine, a straight-eight 1500 for 1926. With no time to lose his team worked day and night to develop the engine in time for the first race of 1926 at San Sebastian in Spain. The cars were quick with Robert Benoist breaking the lap record, but there was a problem. The driver was almost broiled and gassed in the cockpit as the exhaust ran alongside the driver. However, later, Louis Wagner gave them their first win that season.

Clearly something had to be done about that exhaust system and Lory decided to completely change his design retaining only the crankcase, crankshaft and sump, but rebuilding the rest of the engine so the exhaust now swept out on the left side amongst other modifications. The car was also lowered giving it a much more streamlined look. Prospects looked better for 1927.

Indeed they were, and it is sufficient to say that Robert Benoist won the opening Spanish Grand Prix including fastest lap.

As this was the first year of what was called the World Championship, the Americans were involved and both Miller and Duesenberg sent over works cars. That season Delage literally won everything and dominated just as Mercedes were to do nearly 90 years later in last year’s Grand Prix World championship won by Nico Rosberg.

Chassis #1 was first raced by Bourlier into second place in the British Grand Prix. In the 1930s it was sold to Hugh Bancroft Jr. in the USA and has stayed there ever since. The legendary Tommy Lee bought it in the 1940s and then Briggs Cunningham bought it in 1955. Today it is in the Collier Collection in Florida and it too was flown over to Paris.

What made the Retromobile display so special particularly when the actual Benoist car that won the first two races, Chassis #2, was there on show and had been brought from the Brooklands Museum in England to Paris.

Chassis Number #3 was just that, a chassis and engine, because Christophe Pund is working hard on the restoration of a car which was sold at the end of the magnificent 1927 Championship year to Englishman Malcolm Campbell (later to be the Land Speed Record holder). In 1931 Campbell sold it to Lord Howe who had an incredible accident at Monza, hitting a tree and leaving the car with the front wheels folded up against the rear ones! The car had to be cut in two to remove it from the tree and the car was used for parts. Today, with a rebuilt chassis and a multitude of parts from the wreckage, including the bodywork behind the driver, where bits of tree bark are still embedded, Christophe has a huge task ahead of him.

Chassis #5 was also at Retromobile and this was also owned by Prince Bira but fitted with an independent front suspension designed by Albert Lory himself. It was a bit of a hodge podge and the project and spare parts were bought by Reg Parnell and kept during WW2. Today it is owned by Jean Claude Miloe and it appears in historic races.

Chassis #6, a spare and the last of the model which came into the hands of Englishman Rob Walker and it raced in the early 1950s against all the contemporary race cars in formula libre events and had a number of wins. Though it originally ran with a Delage engine it also ran with a supercharged ERA engine as Walker ran out of Delage engine blocks! Today the car still has an ERA engine.

The only car missing in Paris was #4 which is now owned by Peter Giddings the well-known US historic racer. Chassis #4 was sold by the factory to Louis Chiron in 1929 who took it to the USA and finished seventh at the 1929 Indianapolis 500. It was later sold to Lord Howe as replacement to #03 and then to the promising English driver Richard “Dick” Seaman who went on to race for Mercedes-Benz. From then on it moved around England with some famous drivers like Prince Bira, but was badly damaged by fire at Rob Walkers garage in 1968. In 1970 it appeared again totally rebuilt and for the past twenty years has been owned by Abba Kogan. In 2011 it came into the hands of Peter Giddings. (Read Story)

The reason the car was missing from Retromobile is that it is presently at Auto Restorations in New Zealand for an overhaul of the steering box and new cam followers. But let Giddings take up the story: “…the camshafts fitted to the Delage were too radical resulting in a short camshaft and follower life. These cams were designed by Major Tony Rolt and Freddy Dixon for Rob Walker …by all accounts Dixon, with his high compression conversion and radical cams, hurt an engine or two before Rob cried ‘enough!'”.

So what is it like to drive? Giddings relates that “It has a delightful 5 speed box, although a little baulky: it takes some time getting to know it. The jewel of an engine with little flywheel ball and roller bearings zips effortlessly up to high RPMs which would do even a modern car proud and one has to watch the red line. 1.5 liters, surely not! The chassis/suspension is sure footed and thus can given even a Maserati 4CL or an ERA a run for its money. Utter bliss!”.

When the car was first being prepared in New Zealand a video was made when testing Peter’s Delage and you can sit back not only see but hear it in action on this YouTube video:

The entire history of those Delage Grand Prix cars is totally engrossing and if you want more Christophe Pund and Daniel Cabart have written a technically detailed book on the Delage Grand Prix cars including all six cars. It is called Delage Champion du Monde, is in English and French and is a great read.