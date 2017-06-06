VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Alessandro Gerelli

Historic photo courtesy Jim Bandy

Alessandro Gerelli found fourteen selections of interest at the RM Auctions at Villa d’Este on May 27 to add to what Hugues Vanhoolandt selected in his report. We all found the ex-Jim Bandy Talbot T26 Cabriolet to be delightful, so we’ll lead off with the car.

Notable below are the number of not-solds.

