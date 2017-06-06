VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Fourteen Chosen from the RM Villa Erba Auction

Interior of the Franay Talbot T26.

Story and photos by Alessandro Gerelli
Historic photo courtesy Jim Bandy

Alessandro Gerelli found fourteen selections of interest at the RM Auctions at Villa d’Este on May 27 to add to what Hugues Vanhoolandt selected in his report. We all found the ex-Jim Bandy Talbot T26 Cabriolet to be delightful, so we’ll lead off with the car.

Notable below are the number of not-solds.

Talbot-Lago T26 Gran Sport cabriolet 1948 estimate 1.2-1.5 mln euros, sold 1.12 mln euros. This Franay-bodied Talbot was found in Paris by VeloceToday reader Jim Bandy.

With Jim Bandy in the 1960s. In the spring of 1960, the Grand Sport was bought for $800 by Bandy, then an American military officer stationed in France. In 1963, Bandy brought the car with him to Baltimore, Maryland. A few years later, he sold it to Tom Owens of Grafton, West Virginia. Photo courtesy Jim Bandy.

Ferrari 365 GTC 1969 estimate 525-625000 euros, sold 582400 euros.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA 1965 estimate 225-275000 euros, sold 252000 euros.

Lancia Delta S4 Stradale 1985 estimate 450-550000 euros, sold 492800 euros.

Lamborghini Diablo SE30 1994 estimate 370-450000 euros, not sold.

Lamborghini 400 GT 1966 estimate 650-750000 euros, not sold.

Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio 1975 estimate 900-1100000 euros, sold 817600 euros.

Ferrari 550 barchetta Pininfarina 2001 estimate 360-400000 euros, sold 369600 euros.

Ferrari 250 GTL Berlinetta Lusso 1964 estimate 1.4-1.6 mln euros, sold 1.4 mln euros.

Ferrari LaFerrari 2014 estimate 2.75-3.2 mln euros, not sold.

Interior of the Alfa 1750.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS spider 4th series 1930 estimate 2.2-2.6 mln euros, not sold.

Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV 1987 estimate 475-575000 euros, not sold.

Ferrari F40 1990 estimate 850-950000 euros, sold 1,064,000 euros.

Ferrari Enzo 2004 estimate 1.9-2.2 mln euros, not sold.

Ferrari 360 GTC 2004 estimate 275-350000 euros, not sold.

Full Results

  1. The Talbot-Lago is lovely. Typical of some of the marvellous cars that Jim Bandy must have almost found under French hedges! Thanks, Jim, for sharing that photo. Peter

