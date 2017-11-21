Ferrari Exhibition London: Under the Skin

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

I suppose it is a sign of times that we are living but it does sadden me to read that to arouse the interest of the general public in an exhibition to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Ferrari, the second paragraph of the press release has to state that the exhibition displays Ferraris with a value of around £140 million. To me, and probably to most of you reading this, a Ferrari has nothing to do with perceived market value. To me it’s art, design, passion, history, triumph and tragedy, La Dolce Vita. We hope that Value does not come into it.

Anyway, wherever your bank is, if you happen to find yourself in London between now and April, I suggest you take a trip to Kensington to the Design Museum to catch their exhibition “Ferrari under the Skin.”

Given the small space available to them, exhibit curators Andrew Naham and Gemma Curtin have managed to pull together, with the help of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and various collectors from around the world, an enviable collection of cars and artifacts to tell the story. To quote from the press release “Ferrari under the skin is a behind the scenes look at the design, people and engineering that created one of the most iconic car brands on the planet.”

The sections below meant to roughly correspond with the photos we present, but there are exceptions as the display is more artistic than linear or logical.

Section 1 Enzo Ferrari and his cars

Section 2 The Form of a Ferrari

Section 3 Bones

Section 4 I Clienti and 5, Racing

Section 6 The Future

Assorted Images you do not want to miss